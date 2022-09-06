Read full article on original website
New York’s Yellow Cabs are Now Officially Live on Uber
Your Uber app is no longer dominated by a fleet of black Toyota Camrys — the platform has officially begun to offer New Yorkers yellow taxi cab rides as part of its services. The move comes out of a deal reached between New York City Taxi, Limousine Commission apps Arro and Curb Mobility and the rideshare giant […] The post New York’s Yellow Cabs are Now Officially Live on Uber appeared first on W42ST.
The Number Of New Real Estate Listings In Philadelphia Has Plummeted
The real estate market is constantly fluctuating, and the number of new listings in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has decreased. Here's what it means.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Would You Live in a Shipping Container? [A Byte Out of the Big Apple]
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Byte Out of the Big Apple.
headynj.com
Dispensary Cannabis Problems of NJ Operators Underreported
According to Bloomberg.com, moldy dispensary cannabis and other problems in seven of the 12 companies operating 27 dispensaries have been underreported in New Jersey. While several cannabis companies have been approved for the New Jersey medical and adult-use cannabis markets, none of them are open yet. Documents obtained by Bloomberg...
State issues work-stop order against developer of Newark high school
State labor officials on Thursday ordered a halt to work on converting a former hospital in Newark into a technical high school that would be leased by the district, alleging the private developer, his general contractor and a subcontractor had been underpaying workers. In issuing a stop-work order on the...
Rainbow Fentanyl Is Coming To New York City
rainbow fentanyl(DEA.gov) The opioid crisis is not letting go of its grip on the country. New Jersey is one of many states in America struggling to control skyrocketing drug overdose deaths due to fentanyl. In case you didn't know, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 100 times stronger than standard heroin.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery launches for 43 apartments in the Bronx
Applications are open for 43 newly constructed apartments at 2 Mount Hope Pl. through the affordable housing lottery. Rents start at $545 a month for a one bedroom. Eligible applicants for this specific lottery must earn from $21,738 to $215,150, depending on the size of the household. There are 12...
South Philadelphia business becomes latest victim of check washing scheme
"It's so disruptive and it feels very violating. It's also hard because it seems that nobody cares," said Debra Lutz, owner of GEN3 Electric in Philadelphia.
thecentersquare.com
'No silver bullets' for lack of affordable housing in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – Housing shortages and rising rents are a national problem, and the process for building more housing, especially affordable housing, is only one of many barriers. In Pennsylvania, rents have increased mainly in the southeast and central parts of the state. As The Center Square previously...
jcitytimes.com
Once Again Jersey City Places First for Ethnic Diversity
Walking the streets of Jersey City you are likely to hear languages ranging from Urdu to Arabic. So it won’t come as a surprise to those who live here that the Golden Door has once again taken the prize for the most ethnically diverse city, besting such multicultural meccas as New York City and Los Angeles.
newsfromthestates.com
‘Tranq’ isn’t just a Philly problem. But it will take city officials, healthcare workers to fix it
PHILADELPHIA — One block away from Kensington Avenue “A.” sat in a wheelchair after having recently gotten out of the hospital. Doctors at Temple University Hospital told her that if she had waited to come in one more day she would’ve lost her leg. The doctors drained her wound and gave her medication to help it heal.
New Jersey will erect Black history markers under new law
Markers and plaques will record New Jersey's checkered past and commemorate Black residents who left a mark on the world. The post New Jersey will erect Black history markers under new law appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Mother of Trenton, NJ lawyer buried in wrong cemetery next to stranger, lawsuit says
MANALAPAN — The deceased mother of a Trenton attorney was dressed in another woman's clothes and buried in the wrong cemetery next to a strange man because of a botched funeral home job, according to a lawsuit. Janet Kay passed away on Oct. 3, 2020, according to a civil...
Lawmakers examine increase in mail theft, mail carrier robberies
WASHINGTON D.C — Mail theft is on the rise, and it often involves criminals robbing mail carriers, according to testimony from a Congressional field hearing held Wednesday. Members of the House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Government Operations held the hearing in Philadelphia because Pennsylvania has been hit hard by the spike in stolen mail.
New York housing agency to crack down on rent-regulated, 'Frankenstein' loophole
Residential buildings along 3rd Avenue in Manhattan. Two-and-a-half years after saying it would crack down on a landlord loophole, the Division of Housing and Community Renewal is seeking to limit the ability landlords have to combine rent regulated apartments and raise rents. [ more › ]
Newly proposed law would expand student MetroCard hours, terms
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The families of some one million students at New York City public, private, and parochial schools have access to free transportation through their student MetroCards. New proposed legislation would expand the hours the cards would be valid and eliminate penalties for students using them outside of assigned hours or when school […]
Police in NYC seize more trucks being used to sell cannabis
NEW YORK (PIX11) —Police in New York City continued their crackdown Wednesday on trucks being used to sell cannabis. The NYPD and deputies from New York City’s Sheriff’s office rounded up more trucks Wednesday after cops seized more than a dozen trucks in August. They hit several locations, but officials didn’t specify where or how […]
Three New Jersey men plead guilty to killing undercover informant of major drug enterprise
Three New Jersey men have all admitted to and plead guilty to their respective roles in the murder of a federal informant among other offenses while defending their drug enterprise. The information from the investigation and court case was released by the U.S. DOJ and U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. An...
Yes, shut down bad charter schools. But why is Murphy strangling the best ones? | Editorial
Shutting down charter schools, in itself, is not a problem – it’s an important piece of strategy. These are publicly funded, independently operated schools that are supposed to be better than failing district schools. If they aren’t, they risk being closed down by the state. As they should be.
foodmanufacturing.com
City's Soda Taxes Didn't Reduce Sugar Consumption
As taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages continue to pop up across the U.S. and abroad, public health experts laud their effect on lowering purchases of the calorie-heavy drinks and encouraging healthier habits. But new research from the University of Georgia suggests many soda taxes might actually not be making much of...
