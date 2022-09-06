ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York’s Yellow Cabs are Now Officially Live on Uber

Your Uber app is no longer dominated by a fleet of black Toyota Camrys — the platform has officially begun to offer New Yorkers yellow taxi cab rides as part of its services. The move comes out of a deal reached between New York City Taxi, Limousine Commission apps Arro and Curb Mobility and the rideshare giant […] The post New York’s Yellow Cabs are Now Officially Live on Uber appeared first on W42ST.
headynj.com

Dispensary Cannabis Problems of NJ Operators Underreported

According to Bloomberg.com, moldy dispensary cannabis and other problems in seven of the 12 companies operating 27 dispensaries have been underreported in New Jersey. While several cannabis companies have been approved for the New Jersey medical and adult-use cannabis markets, none of them are open yet. Documents obtained by Bloomberg...
Ossiana Tepfenhart

Rainbow Fentanyl Is Coming To New York City

rainbow fentanyl(DEA.gov) The opioid crisis is not letting go of its grip on the country. New Jersey is one of many states in America struggling to control skyrocketing drug overdose deaths due to fentanyl. In case you didn't know, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 100 times stronger than standard heroin.
thecentersquare.com

'No silver bullets' for lack of affordable housing in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – Housing shortages and rising rents are a national problem, and the process for building more housing, especially affordable housing, is only one of many barriers. In Pennsylvania, rents have increased mainly in the southeast and central parts of the state. As The Center Square previously...
jcitytimes.com

Once Again Jersey City Places First for Ethnic Diversity

Walking the streets of Jersey City you are likely to hear languages ranging from Urdu to Arabic. So it won’t come as a surprise to those who live here that the Golden Door has once again taken the prize for the most ethnically diverse city, besting such multicultural meccas as New York City and Los Angeles.
WHIO Dayton

Lawmakers examine increase in mail theft, mail carrier robberies

WASHINGTON D.C — Mail theft is on the rise, and it often involves criminals robbing mail carriers, according to testimony from a Congressional field hearing held Wednesday. Members of the House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Government Operations held the hearing in Philadelphia because Pennsylvania has been hit hard by the spike in stolen mail.
PIX11

Newly proposed law would expand student MetroCard hours, terms

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The families of some one million students at New York City public, private, and parochial schools have access to free transportation through their student MetroCards. New proposed legislation would expand the hours the cards would be valid and eliminate penalties for students using them outside of assigned hours or when school […]
PIX11

Police in NYC seize more trucks being used to sell cannabis

NEW YORK (PIX11) —Police in New York City continued their crackdown Wednesday on trucks being used to sell cannabis. The NYPD and deputies from New York City’s Sheriff’s office rounded up more trucks Wednesday after cops seized more than a dozen trucks in August. They hit several locations, but officials didn’t specify where or how […]
foodmanufacturing.com

City's Soda Taxes Didn't Reduce Sugar Consumption

As taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages continue to pop up across the U.S. and abroad, public health experts laud their effect on lowering purchases of the calorie-heavy drinks and encouraging healthier habits. But new research from the University of Georgia suggests many soda taxes might actually not be making much of...
