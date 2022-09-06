ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

‘Sensitive places’ provision in NY pistol permit law irks Jewish leaders

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0grPoF_0hkYnwtb00

Some Rockland County religious leaders are contesting a ban on carrying guns in “sensitive places,” which include houses of worship.

Tzvi Waldman, the founder of the New York State Jewish Gun Club, says that provision in the state’s pistol permit law “is going to create more disaster.”

"We should be able to protect ourselves," he told News 12.

Waldman's club just retained a civil rights attorney to challenge the law and is asking others to join the fight. He says synagogues should be able to let licensed civilians carry guns in case of an attack.

In 2018, 11 people were killed in a Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. In 2019, a stabbing attack at the home of a Monsey rabbi killed one and injured four others.

"The average Orthodox Jew spends up to 20 hours a week in shul (synagogue). So for us, not being able to be protected in shul means more than the average person who goes to church once a week," he said.

Pastor Jesse Stevenson of Revive Church of Rockland County, shares some of Waldman's views and referenced the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

"What happens if we run into a police officer who does not want to involve himself?” he asked. “Why then would it not be necessary for someone who is licensed to carry?"

The Department of Criminal Justice Services responded to these concerns, saying, “Houses of worship in New York have always been able to work with law enforcement, security guards and other certified armed personnel to keep their communities safe, and under the new concealed carry law, that will continue to be the case.”

Waldman says some large houses of worship might be able to arrange and pay for that kind of security but is concerned about the smaller ones popping up all over Rockland County.

News 12 reached out to several state lawmakers who voted for the law with questions just on the “sensitive locations” provision as it relates to places of worship. They either did not respond or declined comment.

Comments / 3

Related
News 12

Officials: Polio found in Nassau County wastewater

Nassau officials say the poliovirus has been found in county wastewater, mainly in the Town of North Hempstead. Officials say the discovery was part of routine wastewater monitoring and the virus was found in the Manhasset, Port Washington, Glenwood Landing and Roslyn areas. Currently, there are no active cases in the county.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily News

NYPD Commissioner Sewell still lives on Long Island with no immediate plans to move to NYC

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell still lives on Long Island, the Daily News has learned, with no immediate plans to move to the city, and that’s OK with Mayor Adams. Barring a waiver, the police commissioner normally has about 90 days to move into the five boroughs, as prior top cops Dermot Shea and James O’Neill did. But because of a COVID-19 executive order from March 2020 signed by former ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Zeldin goes to robbery scene to push bail reform rollbacks

Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor, was in the Bronx Thursday to talk about rising crime rates and call for bail reform rollbacks. Zeldin chose a post office in the Bronx where a violent robbery took place this week to highlight rising crime rates. According to Zeldin, crime is...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Rockland County, NY
Government
City
Monsey, NY
County
Rockland County, NY
Rockland County, NY
Society
nysenate.gov

SENATOR SUE SERINO CALLS ON NY ATTORNEY GENERAL LETITIA JAMES AND ALBANY DISTRICT ATTORNEY TO INVESTIGATE HOCHUL ADMINISTRATION

In the wake of the disturbing allegations brought to light in a recent article by the Times Union, Senator Sue Serino today penned a letter to Attorney General Letitia James and Albany District Attorney David Soares requesting an immediate investigation into the Hochul administration to determine if they engaged in pay-to-play in violation of state ethics laws.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Security Guards#Concealed Carry#Synagogues#Jewish#The New York State#Gun Club#Orthodox#Revive Church
2 On Your Side

NYS gun law revises ammunition sales process

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With New York State's new gun laws taking effect last week, there's still plenty of confusion about some of the changes now on the books for gun dealers and their customers. And that includes the updated requirements for the sale of ammunition. As Dean Adamski checks...
ALDEN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
iheart.com

Lonsberry: HOCHUL GUN BAN OUTLAWS CIVIL WAR FESTIVAL

The 136th New York Volunteer Infantry is remembered with a monument in Gettysburg and with a reenactment in Angelica, which some of its original soldiers called home. A small village in Allegany County, where the hills are steep, the woods are thick and the people are strong, where they remember and celebrate who they are and who their ancestors were.
ANGELICA, NY
The Bronx Chronicle

WYSK: AOC rival to visit Hispanic clergy group this week

This Thursday September 8th, Ms. Tina Forte, the Republican Party candidate for Congress (NY-14) opposing Democratic incumbent Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes (aka AOC), will meet with the Hispanic Clergy members at the Christian Community Neighborhood Church located at 1437 Longfellow Avenue, in the Bronx. Tina Forte is not only a successful...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Linda Mangano begins 15-month jail sentence

Linda Mangano began her 15-month jail sentence on Friday. It comes after a court denied her fourth and final bid for bail on Wednesday as she appeals her federal corruption conviction. Linda Mangano and her husband, former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano, were found guilty of accepting bribes from an...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau voters say they’re tired of redistricting

Before public testimonials began in front of the Nassau County redistricting committee this past week, Democratic appointee David Mejias challenged the motivations of his Republican counterparts, saying they intentionally stonewalling the process to redistrict county legislature seats. That way, GOPers could have free reign to adopt what he described as an unlawful map in November. where it would be nearly impossible for anyone to effectively challenge the map under federal law.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

New concealed carry laws impact local club

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new gun safety legislation went into effect last week and brought some major changes around the state for where residents can and cannot take their firearms. That’s because of a new list of sensitive locations stops concealed carry at a number of...
POLITICS
NJ.com

Hate on wheels in Edison | Opinion

Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. This week, our No. 1 story shoved its way to the top of our most-read...
EDISON, NJ
News 12

News 12

105K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy