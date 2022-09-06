ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester police chief touts approach to "positive policing"

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The last several years have been challenging for police departments across the nation, including our state's third-largest city, Rochester.

The number of police officer applicants has dropped dramatically from 285 in 2016 to 106 in 2021.

Jim Franklin became Rochester's police chief in 2018 and immediately got to work. He utilized the six pillars of policing created by a task force President Barack Obama appointed in 2015. Those were:

  1. Building Trust and Legitimacy.
  2. Policy and Oversight.
  3. Technology and Social Media.
  4. Community Policing and Crime Reduction.
  5. Officer Training and Education.
  6. Officer Safety and Wellness.

"I kind of took apart the agency and put it back together through the lens of those six pillars, making enhancements to the organization," he said. "When I stepped in as chief, we did not have a wellness program. So today we have a very robust workout program and a gym."

That included hiring a personal trainer to teach specific tactical workouts.

"I think it's been great. He's been doing a lot to make us a premier department. He cares about his officer's physical and mental wellness," Lt. Chris Lowrie said.

Another pillar he is focusing on -- building trust in the community.

"Get police officers engaged with the community in times of non-crisis and non-enforcement to tear down some of those barriers and build up relationships," Franklin said.

Like creating Legacy programs such as Safe City Nights and a driver's education partnership, while embracing the cultural competency of the community.

"Understanding that everyone you deal with has a story. Whether you are dealing with a guy from Wall Street or the guy living in the street, there is a common core value that everyone in society has and that's respect," Franklin said. "Working side-by-side and along with social workers in problem solving. We have a community paramedic program, down here in Rochester, we have a crisis response center that just opened up ... I think throwing those three resources is a trifecta of success."

This second generation police chief knows that future negative issues may arise but promises, "I'm doing absolutely everything in my power to ensure that we have better outcomes between police and community."

As he continues to develop his culture of continuous improvement within the department, Franklin hopes his action items will improve policing in the 21st century.

