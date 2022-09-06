Beaufort family escaped home after a tree fell through roof Monday, fire officials say

A family of five was able to escape from their mobile home in Beaufort after a tree fell on and went through the roof, according to the Burton Fire District .

Firefighters were called out to the mobile home on Morrall Drive in Beaufort around 8 p.m., officials said Tuesday in a press release. Details about how the family were able to get out or where in the home the tree fell were not immediately available. Fire officials believe that the fallen tree was “possibly weather related,” according to Dan Byrne, a spokesperson for the fire district.

The wind speed in Beaufort on Monday night was recorded at 5.4 mph , according to archives on World Weather, a weather-tracking website.

No injuries were reported.