Mississippi Valley Blues Fest to rock LeClaire Park Sept. 16-17
Kyle Kiel, KWQC-TV6 reports live from the upcoming Fall Beaux Arts Fair on Quad Cities Live. Orion Fall Festival underway through Sept. 4/ Report 2. 2022 Heartland Tour with Geneseo Brewing Company set for Sept. 17. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT. 2022 Heartland Tour with Geneseo Brewing...
Muscatine Community Block Party Is Celebrating 12 Years Of Community Fun
For those who are looking for family fun in Muscatine, this Friday is their 12th Annual Community Block Party. It's a great after-work event to bring the family to and to start off your weekend. It's two hours of entertainment, food, prizes, and fun. This Friday, September 9th is Muscatine's...
Clinton’s Sawmill Museum to host ‘Demonstration Day’ Saturday
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -Trade skills involving wood, metal, and fiber have shaped so many industries and even fabrics of the world throughout history. A museum in Clinton offers an opportunity to witness these historic trades being demonstrated. Dennis Hurd, President of the Quad City Woodturners, is part of Demonstration Day...
Featuring mega mums and pumpkins, Galesburg’s newest garden center set to open
Mums and pumpkins are a sure sign of fall, and they’ll soon be available at Galesburg’s newest garden center. Deadhead Plant Ranch will open Thursday, Sept. 15 just east of Lowe’s Home Improvement store on West Carl Sandburg Drive. Chris and Blaire Schertz, who own and operate Deadhead Plant Ranch in Macomb, announced this spring they were planning to open a location in Galesburg.
Argrow’s House to host 5th annual gala at QC Botanical Center
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Argrow’s House is a place of help and healing for survivors of violence and domestic abuse in the Quad Cities. Dr. Kit Ford joined Paula to talk about the non-profit’s 5th year anniversary celebration slated for Sept. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Avenue, Rock Island.
This Is Why Bettendorf’s New Waterpark Will Not Be Indoors
Bettendorf's new waterpark at 'The Landing' will not be indoors and city leaders are sharing why. The Bettendorf City Council met on Tuesday night to review results from the survey conducted about the new 'The Landing' project, including the waterpark. According to the Quad-City Times, about half of the comments sent to the city asked them to consider making the waterpark indoors instead of outdoors.
Cambridge antique shop to kick off autumn season this weekend
CAMBRIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) -If you are ready for pumpkins, mums, and scarecrows along with shopping in a lovely rustic setting, here’s something you may want to check out. It’s Autumn Gathering in the Country this weekend, Sept. 10-11, at Songbird Lane Antiques, 16870 North 1100TH Avenue, Cambridge. Patrons are welcome to shop Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from 12-4 p.m.
New event Patriot Hunts Riverfest launches in LeClaire Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a new event called Patriot Hunts River Fest that will be held this weekend along LeClaire Levee. It is a fundraiser for a group called Patriot Hunts. Their mission is to help veterans, Gold Star families, and first responders enjoy the outdoors. Wendy Bloomingdale talks...
NAMI Walks fundraiser to step off Sept. 17
BETTENDORF,, Iowa (KWQC) -The local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will be hosting their annual fundraising event NAMIWalks Your Way Greater Mississippi Valley on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 9:30 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd Street, Bettendorf. Lori Leipold talks about all aspect of the...
16th annual ‘Trains, Planes, and Automobiles’ festival
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - Quad City Area residents had an opportunity to fly back in time Thursday afternoon. The 16th annual ‘Trains, Planes, and Automobiles’ festival in Geneseo kicked off with groups of World War II-era Stearman Bi-planes landing at Gen-Airpark. “There are a lot of pilots that...
Jaycees to host Bar-B-QC fest Friday and Saturday in LeClaire Park
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bar-B-QC is the Jaycees of the Quad Cities newest annual fundraiser that will take place from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9-10, along the shore of the Mississippi River at Davenport’s LeClaire Park. Micah Colbert and Linda Simms, Jaycees of the Quad Cities,...
Quad City Senior Expo Happening at Vibrant Arena at the Mark Thursday
MOLINE, Ill. — On Thursday, Quad Cities seniors, their families and caregivers can get access to resources for a variety of needs. This is through the Quad City Senior Expo. The event is happening at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark (formerly the TaxSlayer Center) in Moline. It will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Vibrant Arena at the Mark is located at 1201 River Drive in Moline.
Trains, Planes And Automobiles Festival Starts Today In Geneseo
The Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, Maple City Cruisers, Gen-Airpark and the Geneseo Model Railroaders are thrilled to announce that the 16th Annual Trains, Planes & Automobiles Festival will take place on September 8-10, 2022 in downtown Geneseo, and other venues. The Maple City Cruiser’s popular downtown car show is scheduled for Saturday September 10, 2022. Stay tuned for more details!
Moline Library to host shred day
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Public Library invites the community to take part in its shred day. The Moline Public Library’s Shred Day will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 1 in the library’s parking lot, the library said in a media release. Bring personal documents...
Local animal shelter to host plant sale fundraiser on Sunday
MOLINE, Ill. Iowa (KWQC) -If you own a lot of indoor or outdoor plants, there is a way you might be able to help out a local animal shelter that is having an upcoming big plant sale fundraiser. Taylor Mangels from Rock Island County Animal Care & Control discusses QC...
ourquadcities.com
Historic QC home with dark past back on market
After 27 years, a Quad City landmark with a dark history is back on the market. The home on Marquette street and Royal Oaks Drive in Davenport was previously owned by a local chiropractor, James Klindt. In 1982, Kilndt was convicted of murdering his wife, Joyce Klindt, by chopping her body into pieces with a chainsaw.
geneseorepublic.com
Geneseo's Working Farm Show is a step back in time
The annual Antique Engine & Tractor Association’s three-day Working Farm Show takes visitors back to what life on the farm was like in an earlier time. This 61st annual show is Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 18, at the show grounds, north of Geneseo on Illinois 92, three miles east of Interstate 88, or one half mile west of Illinois Rt. 92.
Lagomarcino’s Is Temporarily Closing Both Restaurant Locations
For anyone panicking, don't worry this isn't bad news! A Quad Cities staple in Lagomarcino's announced it will temporarily be closing the restaurant portion of both locations for the winter season. This is so they can focus on providing you and the rest of the Quad Cities with iconic chocolates, caramel apples, and ice cream.
earnthenecklace.com
KWQC’s Morgan Ottier Leaving “Quad Cities Today”: Where Is the Davenport Anchor Going?
For eight years, Davenport residents have been watching Morgan Ottier on her morning show, Quad Cities Today. Their morning routine is fixed with the TV6 news anchor. But now, KWQC-TV’s anchor, Morgan Ottier, is leaving Quad Cities Today, and viewers want to know where she is going. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
West Liberty Foods awarded Sustainability Leadership
Rock Island Co. Health Dept. offers new booster for COVID-19 starting Friday. You can get vaccinated with the new bivalent (Omicron) Pfizer booster. Troopers say teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80 Updated: 3 hours ago. Troopers say a teen was killed in a crash Tuesday night...
