Chiefs’ new wide receivers have experience with elite QBs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ever since Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed a free-agent deal with the Chiefs this past offseason, the veteran wide receiver has had people asking him what he’s doing right in life to earn such good fortune at quarterback. Must be something to go from spending four years with Aaron Rodgers to catching […]
‘It’s night and day’: Michael Pittman Jr. exposes jarring difference going from Carson Wentz to Matt Ryan
The Indianapolis Colts made a bit of an upgrade at the quarterback position by moving on from Carson Wentz to Matt Ryan in the offseason. Among the guys expected to further take off in Indianapolis is wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who spoke highly of the environment Matt Ryan’s arrival to the team has created compared to the time when it was still Wentz running the show from under center.
FOX Sports
Cardinals put QB McCoy on IR; McSorley now Murray's backup
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals put backup quarterback Colt McCoy on injured reserve heading into Sunday's season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said McCoy strained a calf at practice on Monday. McCoy's absence means Trace McSorley is starter Kyler Murray's primary backup.
NFL・
LeBron Laments Browns’ Decision to Pass on Josh Allen Twice
The King wasn’t exactly pleased to be reminded that his home state team once had two chances to draft the Bills star quarterback.
Yardbarker
Joe Burrow Ranked Behind Justin Herbert in Unique Poll of NFL Coaches and Executives
Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert will always be linked since they were both taken in the 2020 NFL Draft. Both quarterbacks have played great in their first two seasons. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer polled NFL executives, coaches and scouts about the league's top quarterbacks. He asked them to give what they think would be their top five signal-callers at the conclusion of the 2022 season.
NFL・
Get pumped with this live version of the 'Steelers Polka'
It’s time to get hyped. Real football is here and the Steelers begin their 2022 campaign Sunday and it’s right into the frying pan. They begin the season in Cincinnati.
Marcus Mariota fanboying over Jameis Winston ahead of Week 1 clash
The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons will meet in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, which means two familiar faces are set to clash. Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota battled one another in the 2015 Rose Bowl and then went 1-2 in the draft that year. Through the pre-draft process and combine, they built a strong relationship and to this day, Mariota has always been a big fan of Winston.
AthlonSports.com
New Orleans Saints Are Signing A Quarterback To Their Practice Squad On Tuesday
The New Orleans Saints know Jameis Winston will be their starting quarterback and Andy Dalton will be his backup this upcoming season. Now, they're finalizing the quarterback depth behind Dalton. The NFC South franchise is signing another quarterback this Tuesday afternoon. The Saints are reportedly signing 26-year-old quarterback Jake Luton...
