KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls business has 3 windows shot out
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating gunshots that left damage to a Sioux Falls business. It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday outside Party America on 41st Street. Police say the business had three different windows shot out. Two cars in the parking lot were also damaged. “Not...
South Dakota Is A Quick Drive To This Huge Nebraska Zoo
Sioux Falls is situated in a pretty unique location where you can be in different midwestern states within an hour. A great destination to visit outside of the Sioux Empire is one of the biggest zoos in the Heartland. Just a short two and a half hour drive from Sioux...
What Is ‘Junk Fest at the Nest’ in Sioux Falls?
Saturday (September 10) is a big day for artisans in the Sioux Empire. Not only will the 2022 Sioux Empire Sidewalk Arts Festival be going on around the Washington Pavilion downtown, but it's also the day the 12th annual "Fall Junk Fest at the Nest" happens. Junk Fest at the...
KELOLAND TV
Body found near Stratobowl; Larsons’ Melons; Aberdeen airport
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are investigating a case that started as an arson but is now technically the city’s first homicide of the year.
KELOLAND TV
Pizza Shop to host 9/11 fundraiser for local air force
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A New England native brought a taste of the big apple to Sioux Falls this summer, opening Pizza Shop in the new Empire Place development this July. “Kneading it by hand until its a big round piece of dough,” Pizza Shop owner Josiah Urban...
KELOLAND TV
Smokey skies cover KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a while, but smoke has certainly returned to KELOLAND and you can’t help but notice the effects right away in the morning light. Smoke always leads to colorful sunrises like this shot from Aberdeen. The tiny smoke particles are very good at scattering red and orange light, resulting in views like this one.
KELOLAND TV
Help in fight to end hunger during Hunger Action Month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide hunger-relief organization hopes you will help join the fight to end hunger in South Dakota. September is Hunger Action Month. All month long Feeding South Dakota is spreading awareness about food insecurity in the state. Carrie Aaron has been volunteering with Feeding...
KELOLAND TV
Remembering Charice Admire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls family that’s been grieving the loss of a mother and grandmother for the last two months, just found out she was the victim of a homicide. On July 17, 53-year-old Charice Admire died of her injuries in an apartment fire...
KELOLAND TV
Free hotel rooms? Sioux Falls competing for visitors
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When cities are offering more than 190 free hotel rooms, cash and other incentives to lure organizations and conventions to their city, how can Sioux Falls compete?. In short, it can and it can’t, said Teri Schmidt the executive director of Experience Sioux Falls,...
KELOLAND TV
Meet the Breed dog event helps you choose your pup
Any proud parent of a pooch will tell you that their dog, and its breed, are perfection personified. While that may be true for them, how much do you really know about the different breeds of dogs?. Maggie Pearson is the owner and certified trainer, of Tenacious Dog Training in...
KELOLAND TV
Parade of Homes features multi-million dollar home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Parade of Homes fall tour kicks off this weekend in the Sioux Falls area. This year’s Parade of homes features 45 houses scattered throughout the Sioux Falls area. “There are twin homes, there’s custom homes, there’s homes that are still being built,...
KELOLAND TV
Windy afternoon: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, September 9
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Still warm for today but a cold front is on the move through South Dakota. With high temperatures 10 to 20° above average today we are headed for a cool down. The front is passing through this afternoon, from Valentine to Chamberlain and to Watertown you can see it on the current temperature map. You can see those cooler temperatures making their way in like Buffalo at 75°.
Going Up! Sioux Falls Residents Facing Possible 3% Property Tax Hike
If you didn't despise inflation enough already, here's another reason to add to your list. Thanks to rising inflation, Sioux Falls residents could be facing a 3% property tax increase starting next year. The city is working on its proposed budget for 2023 right now, and to help make up...
Portion of Sioux Falls Bike Trail Closed
Riders on the bike trails in and around Falls Park in Sioux Falls will be using an alternate route for the next month or so. Road work that will close East Sixth Street from Phillips Avenue to Weber Avenue is also having an impact on the bike trails below. The...
Is This Really the Most Misspelled Word in South Dakota?
These days, it's easier than it ever has been to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including South Dakota. What is...
dakotanewsnow.com
Death by smoke inhalation ruled a homicide in Sioux Falls
sdstandardnow.com
Knobe: Gov. Noem owes a debt to South Dakotans and the city of Sioux Falls for her financial abuse of office
I think she has taken over $300,000 from us. Maybe more. That’s Gov. Kristi Noem. Here is how I came up with that dollar amount: $200,000 to buy the silence of the employee she had forced from office for having the audacity of holding the governor’s daughter to the same standards everybody seeking a real estate appraiser’s license has to follow. Sherry Bren had been the executive director of the Appraiser Certification Program for three decades.
KELOLAND TV
Fall like air is on the move
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you are tired of all this September heat, temperature trends over the next day or two are going to be very interesting to follow, especially in the Black Hills. Take a closer look at the big changes underway. Afternoon temperatures in the 80s...
KELOLAND TV
Officer-involved shooting justified; Zebra mussels in Blue Dog Lake
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, September 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The Attorney General’s Office says two Sioux Falls police officers were justified when they shot at a suspect back in July. The report says the two officers pulled a car over near 6th Street and Cleveland Avenue for a revoked license.
Woman’s death in Sioux Falls fire ruled a homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A fire that killed a woman in Sioux Falls two months ago has now been ruled a homicide. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said investigators were waiting for autopsy results. The coroner has ruled the death of 53-year-old Charice Marie Admire as a homicide by smoke inhalation. Clemens said a 34-year-old […]
