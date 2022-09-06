Read full article on original website
Bellingham man suspected of stabbing another near Arne Hanna Aquatic Center
The suspect, who also reportedly stole bags belonging to the victim, was arrested Sunday in Mount Vernon.
q13fox.com
WSP: Man caused hit-and-run crash, another crash evading police, carjacked victim and crashed again
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State troopers arrested a man they say caused several DUI hit-and-run car crashes—one injuring a pregnant woman—then carjacked someone to keep evading police. According to Trooper Jacob Kennett, Snohomish County deputies were called to a hit-and-run crash early Tuesday evening. Authorities say the...
Four people arrested in Sequim after attempted theft of sawmill
Three men and one woman were arrested in Sequim after the attempted theft of a sawmill, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:12 a.m. on Sept. 2, deputies responded to a report of a man in a beige Ford truck dragging a sawmill towards Sherburne Road in Sequim.
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Sept. 7, 2022
FERNDALE — Just after midnight on Monday, Sept. 5, Ferndale Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Grandview Road in Ferndale.
1 Person Injured In Hit and Run Incident In Snohomish County (Snohomish County, WA)
Officials from Washington State reported that a man was arrested for causing several DUI hit-and-run car crashes early on Tuesday evening. Washington State Patrol was called, and troopers from there stated that they were also called to a five-car crash just north of 84th St S and Highway 9 in Arlington. Authorities have since declared that the suspect also caused this crash, which injured a 7-month pregnant woman.
whatcom-news.com
2 men found dead inside Ferndale business
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched shortly before 1am on Monday, September 5th, to a business in the 2000 block of Grandview Road in Ferndale due to a report of gunshots while law enforcement was already enroute for a verbal dispute that had been reported to 911 from that location.
kpug1170.com
Traffic stop in Everson leads police to massive stash of guns, drugs
EVERSON, Wash. – A routine traffic stop in Everson led investigators to a massive amount of guns and drugs. An Everson Police officer pulled the suspect over on Blair Drive on July 16th for expired registration tags, according to court documents. The officer noticed drug paraphernalia and a long...
thenorthernlight.com
One person dead in Sweet Road house fire
The Whatcom County sheriff’s office and fire marshal’s office are investigating a September 2 fire on Sweet Road that left one person dead. First responders received a call at 2:49 a.m. on September 2 about a house in the 4300 block of Sweet Road that was involved in flames, North Whatcom Fire and Rescue (NWFR) chief Jason Van der Veen said. NWFR, Whatcom County Fire District 7 and Bellingham Fire Department crews responded to the scene and found the home about 60-80 percent involved in flames. Seeing two cars in the driveway and no occupants outside of the home, Van der Veen said crews aggressively searched inside of the home and found one victim deceased.
A month after Bellingham business burglarized, man allegedly tries selling merchandise back
“I’ll rob you again (expletive),” the man reportedly told the business, which reportedly had nearly $20,000 in Pokemon and Magic cards stolen.
Threatening graffiti discovered at 2 Sequim schools
SEQUIM, Wash. — Sequim police are investigating after Helen Haller Elementary and Sequim Middle School were tagged with threatening messages over the weekend. The graffiti was found on Sunday. One photo KIRO 7 received read on a building “be ready” with a swastika sign next to it. On another school district building, the message read, “Sandy Hook 2.”
Whatcom man said he was taking stolen tools back, but victim’s receipt showed otherwise
The man and two of his friends reportedly threatened the victim with bear mace.
Skagit Breaking
Six Injured, Two Airlifted to Harborview in Two-Vehicle Crash at Bow Hill Road and Ershig Road
Skagit County, WA – The Washington State Patrol and multiple other local first responders were toned out to a high-risk motor vehicle collision around 1:47 p.m. at the intersection of Bow Hill Road and Ershig Road in Skagit County. According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol,...
whatcom-news.com
Everson Goshen Road temporarily closed due to outside fire
EVERSON, Wash. — Firefighters with Whatcom County Fire District 1 were dispatched to the 7200 block of Everson Goshen Road about 2:35pm, Wednesday, September 7th, due to a report of an outside fire. Everson Police reported from the scene that a large area of blackberry bushes was on fire...
Skagit Breaking
Skagit County Sheriff’s Deputy Vehicle Struck by Another Vehicle on Cook Road
Sedro-Woolley, WA – Firefighters and medical personnel are responding with Police units to the area of Cook Road and Glenwood Acres Road for reports of a two vehicle crash involving a Skagit County Sheriff’s Deputy vehicle. Arriving Fire units have extricated all patients and Cook Road is currently...
Southbound I-5 traffic slowed for this rollover crash in Bellingham
Road cameras show traffic is already backed up beyond the Bakerview exit.
thenorthernlight.com
Old city hall comes down
A pile of debris now remains at what once was a derelict 1927 building that housed the old city hall and Blaine fire station. Skycorp crews have been demolishing the building, at 344 H Street, since August 9. Gary McSpadden, interim public works director, said finishing the demolition was delayed...
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom southbound I-5 morning commute stalled by non-injury crash
FERNDALE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers were dispatched to a non-injury multiple vehicle crash near the Bellingham International Airport on southbound I-5 shortly before 8am, Tuesday, September 6th. The crash scene and emergency response resulted in blocking the left lane. As of 8:45am, traffic was backed up for...
KING-5
Listen: 911 calls after Whidbey Island floatplane crash
In the moments after a floatplane crashed into Puget Sound near Whidbey Island, 911 dispatchers were inundated. Here are some of those calls for help.
Skagit Breaking
Concrete Man Jailed For Vehicular Homicide After Fatal Hit and Run Crash on SR20 near Rhodes Road
Skagit County, WA- The Washington State Patrol Responded to a three-vehicle crash on State Route 20 near Rhodes Road around 12:22 a.m. on September 3rd, 2022 that left one person dead, two injured and another jailed for investigation of vehicular homicide and Vehicular Assault among other charges. According to a...
kpug1170.com
Tiny home village in Fairhaven looking for new location
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – One of Bellingham’s tiny home villages is itself looking for a new home. Unity Village has been in place at the site of the city’s Post Point Water Treatment Plant in Fairhaven for about three years. It’s run by non-profit HomesNOW! and chairman Doug...
