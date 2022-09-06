South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll – Sept. 6
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 5 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Jefferson (19) 2-0 111 1
2. O’Gorman (3) 2-0 92 2
3. Lincoln (1) 2-0 72 3
4. Stevens 2-0 34 5
5. Harrisburg 1-1 31 RV
Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 5.
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (23) 2-0 115 1
2. Tea Area 2-0 88 2
3. Yankton 2-0 73 3
4. Brookings 1-1 37 4
5. Mitchell 1-1 25 RV
Receiving votes: Sturgis 6, Watertown 1.
Class 11A
1. West Central (16) 2-0 107 1
2. Dell Rapids (7) 2-0 99 2
3. Dakota Valley 2-0 49 4
4. Beresford 2-0 43 RV
5. Madison 1-1 19 5
Receiving votes: Lennox 16, Canton 12.
Class 11B
1. Winner (23) 3-0 115 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 3-0 86 2
3. Elk Point-Jefferson 3-0 75 3
4. St. Thomas More 2-0 33 5
5. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3-0 15 RV
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 11, Sioux Valley 6, McCook Central/Montrose 4.
Class 9AA
1. Howard (22) 3-0 114 1
2. Wall (1) 3-0 90 2
3. Hamlin 3-0 55 3
4. Parkston 3-0 49 4
5. Hanson 2-1 31 5
Receiving votes: Viborg/Hurley 4, Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 2.
Class 9A
1. Gregory (18) 2-0 109 2
2. Warner (2) 3-0 87 3
3. Castlewood (1) 2-0 67 4
4. Canistota (2) 1-2 38 1
5. Lyman 3-0 31 RV
Receiving votes: Deubrook Area 4, Harding County/Bison 4, Chester Area 3, Alcester-Hudson 1, Wolsey-Wessington 1.
Class 9B
1. Herreid/Selby Area (23) 2-0 115 1
2. Hitchcock-Tulare 3-0 87 3
3. De Smet 2-1 53 5
4. Avon 2-1 43 2
5. Sully Buttes 3-0 39 RV
Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 5, Dell Rapids St. Mary 3.
