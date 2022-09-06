Read full article on original website
Ground breaks for $85 million Toledo Trade Center; Hopes to create hundreds of jobs
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been 17 years since North Towne Mall closed its doors leaving the north Toledo plot vacant for years. Thursday the city celebrated the groundbreaking of the $84.6 million Toledo Trade Center that will be there. City leaders, state officials and developers were at the property...
Cutting Tool Manufacturer Invests $39 Million to Expand Operations
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Northwest Ohio manufacturer of cutting tools...
Ohio egg farm forced to euthanize 3 million chickens
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
'People will lose jobs,' UAW Local 12 official concerned about future towards electric vehicles in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo is an automotive powerhouse but as the industry transitions to more electric-powered vehicles, members at UAW Local 12 fear this could lose thousands of jobs. "People will lose jobs, you have plants that build the exhaust systems right now and people who build our radiators...
Shultz Huber & Associates announces promotions
ST. MARYS — Shultz Huber & Associates Inc. has announced two recent promotions. Jill Griesdorn has been promoted to supervisor, while Gavin Liechty has been promoted to an in-charge accountant. Griesdorn, a CPA, has been with the firm since 2018. She holds bachelor’s degrees in business/accounting and education from...
Mayor and Toledo-Lucas County Plan Commission Announced Launch of Forward Toledo
Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and the Toledo-Lucas County Plan Commission announced the launch of Forward Toledo, a comprehensive land-use plan which will guide land development goals in Toledo for the next 10-20 years. It is our community's collective statement on who we want to be and how we would like to grow as a city.
Grass-based farming preserves family legacy
DEFIANCE, Ohio — When Ralph Schlatter began grass-based farming in 1993, he wasn’t exactly starting from scratch. After all, he is the fifth generation on the family farm, near Defiance, Ohio. But the high interest rates of the 1980s and an aging fleet of equipment had made it clear that the farm’s conventional production was no longer sustainable. A switch to grass-based production seemed like the best way forward.
Students creating neighborhood bottleneck in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG — An increased police presence may soon be seen in a neighborhood near Perrysburg High School, after a neighbor brought a student parking issue to city council on Tuesday. Cheryl Swisher, a resident of the Horseshoe Bend neighborhood, addressed council about parents and students blocking the roads and...
The Whitehouse Inn to be featured on foodie roadshow
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the Whitehouse Inn that aired on March 1, 2021. America's Best Restaurants will make a stop in northwest Ohio on Sept. 23 to feature a local eatery on their famous roadshow vlog. The national media and...
Toledo City Council considering wiping out medical debt for nearly 25,000 Toledoans
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's a reality for many of us; a trip to the doctor's office turns into something more and that leads to a bill you just didn't expect. But now, Toledo City Council is looking at an option that could pay some of that medical debt off and it might help tens of thousands of people here in the Glass City.
New restaurants, businesses coming to Auburn
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — New restaurants are headed to Auburn. Businesses like Texas Roadhouse and Chipotle are set to come to Auburn. While residents are excited about the announcement, some say they want to see more local businesses open up in the city as well. Judy Strock has lived...
Forbidden Wheels Hosting an All-Wheel Ride this Weekend
Tipton, MI – Forbidden Wheels will be hosting an all wheel ride starting at The Grasshopper in Adrian and finishing at Lenawee Forbidden Wheels in Tipton. Registration will start the day of at 11am with the last bike or vehicle out at Noon on Saturday, September 10th. The cost is a $10 registration fee per person.
Out with the old, in with the new
ROCKFORD - Village council members on Tuesday night passed an emergency resolution to award a $1.25 million contract to Caldwell Tanks of Louisville, Kentucky, to replace the village's water tower. Village administrator Aaron Temple said the water tower reconstruction project, which will be built near Shanes Park, involves a complete...
‘Highly contagious’ avian influenza detected in 2 Ohio counties
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Agriculture said a “highly contagious” form of the avian influenza has been detected in Ashland and Defiance counties. In Ashland County, officials said a backyard flock tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza. The virus was also detected in...
Scott Washburn hired as village administrator
Scott Washburn, former mayor of Upper Sandusky, will be the new village administrator of Carey. Village of Carey Council hired Washburn Sept. 6. The village received more than 50 applications for the position, according to Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn. “We are very excited with Mr. Washburn’s application and resume,” she said, because of “the depth of knowledge in … infrastructure and daily workings of the community.”
Mobile mammography van offers area-wide screenings
TOLEDO, Ohio — There are many women who put it off or don't schedule their yearly mammogram for a variety of reasons. Some see them as invasive or uncomfortable; time, distance and cost may also be a prohibitive factor. As the annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure...
'When the jobs change, we're in them': Auto unions respond to production of more electric, hybrid vehicles
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo's United Auto Workers Local 12 is part of the prominent automotive industry in the city and they want to keep up with the driving trend of hybrid and electric vehicles that are impacting the industry. UAW Local 12 Financial Secretary Mark Buford said the changes...
Illinois man accused in shooting death captured after car chase in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police captured an Illinois man Thursday who is wanted in connection with a shooting death in that state. Deontez Williams, 32, of Rockford, Ill., is charged with a May killing in Loves Park, Illinois. Police in Loves Park said they responded to a call on...
Maumee police sergeant on Oath Keepers membership list placed on leave
MAUMEE, Ohio — The city of Maumee announced Friday a police sergeant was placed on administrative leave hours after WTOL 11 first reported his name appeared on an Oath Keepers membership list. According to a news release from Mayor Rich Carr, Sergeant Greg Westrick was placed on leave Thursday...
New trail ribbon-cutting at Swan Creek Metropark Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and the Toledo Roadrunner Clubs will join Metroparks officials on Saturday for a ribbon-cutting at Swan Creek Preserve. The event will commemorate the construction of a new 1.5 mile trail in the park. According to a press release, the trail leads to a 200 acre area of Swan Creek previously inaccessible to visitors. It features 580 feet of "concrete boardwalk" and two steel bridges that pass over the creek.
