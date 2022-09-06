ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napoleon, OH

Cutting Tool Manufacturer Invests $39 Million to Expand Operations

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Northwest Ohio manufacturer of cutting tools...
TOLEDO, OH
Ohio egg farm forced to euthanize 3 million chickens

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
Shultz Huber & Associates announces promotions

ST. MARYS — Shultz Huber & Associates Inc. has announced two recent promotions. Jill Griesdorn has been promoted to supervisor, while Gavin Liechty has been promoted to an in-charge accountant. Griesdorn, a CPA, has been with the firm since 2018. She holds bachelor’s degrees in business/accounting and education from...
SAINT MARYS, OH
Grass-based farming preserves family legacy

DEFIANCE, Ohio — When Ralph Schlatter began grass-based farming in 1993, he wasn’t exactly starting from scratch. After all, he is the fifth generation on the family farm, near Defiance, Ohio. But the high interest rates of the 1980s and an aging fleet of equipment had made it clear that the farm’s conventional production was no longer sustainable. A switch to grass-based production seemed like the best way forward.
DEFIANCE, OH
Students creating neighborhood bottleneck in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG — An increased police presence may soon be seen in a neighborhood near Perrysburg High School, after a neighbor brought a student parking issue to city council on Tuesday. Cheryl Swisher, a resident of the Horseshoe Bend neighborhood, addressed council about parents and students blocking the roads and...
PERRYSBURG, OH
The Whitehouse Inn to be featured on foodie roadshow

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the Whitehouse Inn that aired on March 1, 2021. America's Best Restaurants will make a stop in northwest Ohio on Sept. 23 to feature a local eatery on their famous roadshow vlog. The national media and...
WHITEHOUSE, OH
New restaurants, businesses coming to Auburn

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — New restaurants are headed to Auburn. Businesses like Texas Roadhouse and Chipotle are set to come to Auburn. While residents are excited about the announcement, some say they want to see more local businesses open up in the city as well. Judy Strock has lived...
AUBURN, IN
Forbidden Wheels Hosting an All-Wheel Ride this Weekend

Tipton, MI – Forbidden Wheels will be hosting an all wheel ride starting at The Grasshopper in Adrian and finishing at Lenawee Forbidden Wheels in Tipton. Registration will start the day of at 11am with the last bike or vehicle out at Noon on Saturday, September 10th. The cost is a $10 registration fee per person.
TIPTON, MI
Out with the old, in with the new

ROCKFORD - Village council members on Tuesday night passed an emergency resolution to award a $1.25 million contract to Caldwell Tanks of Louisville, Kentucky, to replace the village's water tower. Village administrator Aaron Temple said the water tower reconstruction project, which will be built near Shanes Park, involves a complete...
ROCKFORD, OH
‘Highly contagious’ avian influenza detected in 2 Ohio counties

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Agriculture said a “highly contagious” form of the avian influenza has been detected in Ashland and Defiance counties. In Ashland County, officials said a backyard flock tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza. The virus was also detected in...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Scott Washburn hired as village administrator

Scott Washburn, former mayor of Upper Sandusky, will be the new village administrator of Carey. Village of Carey Council hired Washburn Sept. 6. The village received more than 50 applications for the position, according to Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn. “We are very excited with Mr. Washburn’s application and resume,” she said, because of “the depth of knowledge in … infrastructure and daily workings of the community.”
CAREY, OH
Mobile mammography van offers area-wide screenings

TOLEDO, Ohio — There are many women who put it off or don't schedule their yearly mammogram for a variety of reasons. Some see them as invasive or uncomfortable; time, distance and cost may also be a prohibitive factor. As the annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure...
TOLEDO, OH
New trail ribbon-cutting at Swan Creek Metropark Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and the Toledo Roadrunner Clubs will join Metroparks officials on Saturday for a ribbon-cutting at Swan Creek Preserve. The event will commemorate the construction of a new 1.5 mile trail in the park. According to a press release, the trail leads to a 200 acre area of Swan Creek previously inaccessible to visitors. It features 580 feet of "concrete boardwalk" and two steel bridges that pass over the creek.
TOLEDO, OH
