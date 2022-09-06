ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Colorado Daily

Difficult task awaits CU Buffs in rare trip to Air Force

Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes (0-1) at Air Force Falcons (1-0) Radio: KOA (850 or 760 AM & 94.1 FM) It has been three years, but Colorado defensive lineman Jalen Sami still remembers going against the Air Force offense when he was a freshman in 2019. “There was this one play where...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Daily

Hard work paying off for CU Buffs’ Austin Johnson

Austin Johnson’s time is finally here. While Friday’s season opener didn’t go well for the Colorado football team, the 38-13 loss to TCU provided a significant personal moment for Johnson, who started for the Buffaloes at center and also played some snaps at right guard. “It was...
BOULDER, CO
herosports.com

Colorado State Gets Slapped In The Face And Then On The Field

Give Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh points for honesty. He hasn’t tried to treat his first two (and more likely three) regular season games any differently than an NFL preseason matchup. Imagine how first-year Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell felt when he learned his team would be used as...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Colorado Daily

CU Boulder student enrollment projected to fall short of estimated growth

During the first two-day meeting of the new school year, the University of Colorado Board of Regents learned that enrollment for the system’s flagship campus in Boulder may not increase as much as officials previously predicted and as a result may lower the campus’ budget by about $7.8 million.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Biff Warren to join Boulder County Business Hall of Fame

Most lawyers pride themselves on making an impact at the courthouse. While that may be true for Bruce “Biff” Warren, a principal at Warren, Carlson & Moore LLP in Niwot, Warren also was so outstanding in another field that they named the field after him — the Biff Warren Baseball Complex on Nimbus Road in Niwot, where Warren has coached youth baseball.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Colorado Daily

Opinion: Steve Pomerance: Amid CU South misinformation, better alternative is overlooked

The decisions around how best to protect Boulderites from flood damage and risks are complex, given our location at the base of steep foothills. I was the lead council member in the late ‘80s for Boulder’s first efforts on flood protection and have followed the CU South process closely, so I’m familiar with the issues. And information circulating now is, to a large extent, misleading and biased.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Live music reverberates through Cheryl Liguori’s life

She fell in love with the mountains, an affection deep enough to cause her to leave an exciting job as general manager of the live-music club Wetlands Preserve in New York City and come to Boulder without a job on the hope that she could land a position with the yet-unopened Fox Theatre.
BOULDER, CO
Axios Denver

The fight over the future of Denver's Park Hill Golf Course could finally be ending

The fight over the future of Denver's Park Hill Golf Course could be quieting after at least three years of back and forth.Driving the news: Westside Investment Partners — the owner of the 155-acre site that's been at the center of a yearslong debate — revealed new renderings for the area at a public meeting Wednesday evening. The plans received no major opposition from a packed audience — many of whom were neighborhood residents.Why it matters: The feud over the land's fate has reflected the rising tension between preservation and development as the city grows and its affordable housing crisis deepens.Details:...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Herod enters Denver mayor’s race as potential frontrunner

DENVER — Democratic State Rep. Leslie Herod, a champion of progressive causes in the state legislature, is entering the race for Denver mayor as a possible frontrunner in a crowded field. “I think we have the opportunity to continue to grow and go in the right direction, but we’re...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

How cold is it going to get in Colorado this weekend?

DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado, a temperature roller coaster is underway. After three days of record-setting temperatures, a September cold front arrived in Colorado on Thursday night. The high temperature in the Mile High City has been in the 90s every day so far in September. Relief finally arrives...
DENVER, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Trio of WWII planes visiting Rocky Mountain Airport this weekend

Three vintage World War II airplanes touched down at Rocky Mountain Airport in Broomfield on Thursday for a weekend stopover. The Commemorative Air Force, or CAF, is producing the event which includes a B-17 Flying Fortress, SB2C Helldiver and a SNJ-5 Texan Advanced Trainer. Patrons to the event will be able to tour the cockpits and witnesswarbird flights through Sunday.
BROOMFIELD, CO

