Colorado Daily
Difficult task awaits CU Buffs in rare trip to Air Force
Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes (0-1) at Air Force Falcons (1-0) Radio: KOA (850 or 760 AM & 94.1 FM) It has been three years, but Colorado defensive lineman Jalen Sami still remembers going against the Air Force offense when he was a freshman in 2019. “There was this one play where...
Colorado Daily
Letters to the editor: Buffs’ future lies with the PAC-12; taxes will be more than you think; CU south development impact
Editor’s note: The headline on Tom Schantz’s letter has been updated to better reflect the content of the letter. Tom Schantz: CU sports: Buffs’ future lies with the PAC-12 With UCLA and USC deserting the PAC-12, some are saying Colorado’s future lies with the Big 12 or...
Colorado Daily
Hard work paying off for CU Buffs’ Austin Johnson
Austin Johnson’s time is finally here. While Friday’s season opener didn’t go well for the Colorado football team, the 38-13 loss to TCU provided a significant personal moment for Johnson, who started for the Buffaloes at center and also played some snaps at right guard. “It was...
herosports.com
Colorado State Gets Slapped In The Face And Then On The Field
Give Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh points for honesty. He hasn’t tried to treat his first two (and more likely three) regular season games any differently than an NFL preseason matchup. Imagine how first-year Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell felt when he learned his team would be used as...
Colorado Daily
CU Boulder student enrollment projected to fall short of estimated growth
During the first two-day meeting of the new school year, the University of Colorado Board of Regents learned that enrollment for the system’s flagship campus in Boulder may not increase as much as officials previously predicted and as a result may lower the campus’ budget by about $7.8 million.
Colorado Daily
Biff Warren to join Boulder County Business Hall of Fame
Most lawyers pride themselves on making an impact at the courthouse. While that may be true for Bruce “Biff” Warren, a principal at Warren, Carlson & Moore LLP in Niwot, Warren also was so outstanding in another field that they named the field after him — the Biff Warren Baseball Complex on Nimbus Road in Niwot, where Warren has coached youth baseball.
Rockies Win In Final Regular Season Home Game
In their final home game of the 2022 regular season, the Rockies take a 14-10 win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes.
Colorado Daily
Opinion: Steve Pomerance: Amid CU South misinformation, better alternative is overlooked
The decisions around how best to protect Boulderites from flood damage and risks are complex, given our location at the base of steep foothills. I was the lead council member in the late ‘80s for Boulder’s first efforts on flood protection and have followed the CU South process closely, so I’m familiar with the issues. And information circulating now is, to a large extent, misleading and biased.
Colorado Daily
Live music reverberates through Cheryl Liguori’s life
She fell in love with the mountains, an affection deep enough to cause her to leave an exciting job as general manager of the live-music club Wetlands Preserve in New York City and come to Boulder without a job on the hope that she could land a position with the yet-unopened Fox Theatre.
The fight over the future of Denver's Park Hill Golf Course could finally be ending
The fight over the future of Denver's Park Hill Golf Course could be quieting after at least three years of back and forth.Driving the news: Westside Investment Partners — the owner of the 155-acre site that's been at the center of a yearslong debate — revealed new renderings for the area at a public meeting Wednesday evening. The plans received no major opposition from a packed audience — many of whom were neighborhood residents.Why it matters: The feud over the land's fate has reflected the rising tension between preservation and development as the city grows and its affordable housing crisis deepens.Details:...
coloradosun.com
A Republican rancher and oil and gas booster is spending millions to match Jared Polis’ political spending
The 2022 race for Colorado governor may boil down to who wants to spend more of their own money: Democratic Gov. Jared Polis or Steve Wells, a Weld County rancher and oil and gas booster who is now one of the state’s most prolific Republican donors. The Unaffiliated is...
Herod enters Denver mayor’s race as potential frontrunner
DENVER — Democratic State Rep. Leslie Herod, a champion of progressive causes in the state legislature, is entering the race for Denver mayor as a possible frontrunner in a crowded field. “I think we have the opportunity to continue to grow and go in the right direction, but we’re...
Denver Restaurant Named One Of Best New Restaurants In America
Bon Appétit released its 2022 list of the '50 Best New Restaurants.'
realvail.com
‘Mainstream’ Colorado Republicans keep campaigning with conspiracy theorists
At Colorado Republican Party fundraiser in Weld County last month, 17 candidates posed together for a picture, standing in front of “Meet Our Candidates” signs listing all their names. U. S. Senate candidate Joe O’Dea, the most prominent contender of the group, appeared on one end, smiling broadly,...
How cold is it going to get in Colorado this weekend?
DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado, a temperature roller coaster is underway. After three days of record-setting temperatures, a September cold front arrived in Colorado on Thursday night. The high temperature in the Mile High City has been in the 90s every day so far in September. Relief finally arrives...
Colorado schools preparing for heat, early closures
Temperatures are expected to tie and even break record highs this week in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and possibly Denver this afternoon, and some school districts are preparing for the heat.
2 northern Colorado school districts to release students early due to heat
COLORADO, USA — Students in two northern Colorado school districts will be released two hours early on Wednesday and Thursday due to the extreme heat. The Poudre School District, which covers the Fort Collins area, and the Thompson School District, which covers the Loveland area, announced those plans on Tuesday.
30-degree temperature drop coming to Denver
Record-breaking heat has settled in to the Denver metro area, sending highs to near 100 degrees.
Colorado brings back 10 community vaccination sites for new booster
With the arrival of new bivalent booster shots that target omicron subvariants of COVID-19, Colorado is reviving nearly a dozen community vaccination sites from the Front Range to the Western Slope.
broomfieldleader.com
Trio of WWII planes visiting Rocky Mountain Airport this weekend
Three vintage World War II airplanes touched down at Rocky Mountain Airport in Broomfield on Thursday for a weekend stopover. The Commemorative Air Force, or CAF, is producing the event which includes a B-17 Flying Fortress, SB2C Helldiver and a SNJ-5 Texan Advanced Trainer. Patrons to the event will be able to tour the cockpits and witnesswarbird flights through Sunday.
