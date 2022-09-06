Spokane civil rights activist Sandy Williams dies in Puget Sound plane crash over Labor Day weekend

Read full article on original website
City of Spokane gives WSDOT deadline to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has given the Washington State Department of Transportation a deadline to clear Camp Hope. WSDOT owns the property along I-90 at Freya, where the large homeless encampment has been set up for months. There are currently more than 600 people living in the camp. Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins sent a letter to...
Former teacher from Spokane among victims in Puget Sound seaplane crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — Patricia Hicks, a retired schoolteacher from Spokane and partner of civil rights activist Sandy Williams, was among the 10 people who died in a seaplane crash off Whidbey Island. Hicks, 66, was on her way back home from a vacation in the San Juan Islands with...
Woodinville winemaker, Spokane civil rights activist among plane crash victims
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — KING 5 confirmed with two prominent winery owners in Woodinville and family members that one of the people on the plane that crashed near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4 was local winemaker and owner Ross Andrew Mickel of Ross Andrew Wineries. KING 5 spoke with several...
City of Spokane announces flags will be lowered at half-staff in honor of Sandy Williams
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has directed all flags at City facilities to be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of Spokane Civil Rights Activist Sandy Williams. Williams was among the passengers lost in a floatplane crash in the Puget Sound in Seattle on Sept. 4, 2022. The...
Homeless in Spokane | Sit & Lie, Trent Shelter, and homeless camp update
Homelessness is one of the biggest issues in Spokane. KREM 2 News brings more to the story with updates on sit & lie, the Trent Shelter, and the I-90 homeless camp.
What we can learn from the 19 dead found over six years at Spokane's Wolfe and New Washington apartments
The heat killed Robert Hunt last summer. But it had help. It's about 10 in the morning on June 30, 2021, when the cops finally arrive at the New Washington apartment building on West Second Avenue, across from the Big Dipper. Even that early, the apartment is a furnace — with the stagnant air in the hallways soaring to 100 degrees. Hunt had been vomiting the night before.
‘A hole in our hearts’: Community mourns the loss of local activist killed in seaplane crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — The woman who started the Carl Maxey Center is gone. Sandy Williams was killed in a seaplane crash over the weekend. She, along with her partner Pat Hicks, were on a seaplane that crashed into the Puget Sound on Sunday. Only one body was recovered, and the coast guard has now suspended the search for survivors.
Timeline: How the homeless encampment near I-90 grew to what it is today
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's new homeless shelter on Trent Avenue opened on Tuesday, after months of negotiations and planning. When Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward first started campaigning in 2019, she did not want to add more shelter bed space. Now, however, she told KREM 2 that the new shelter is exactly what the city needs to try and turn the corner on homelessness in Spokane.
Moose takes unscheduled dip in Washington state pool
CHATTAROY, Wash. — A moose that discovered some fruit in the backyard of a Washington state home took an unexpected dip in a pool on Wednesday. The female moose was foraging for food with her two calves in Spokane County and spotted some fruit trees, KXLY-TV reported. While attempting to pick off some tasty fruit, the moose fell into the pool, according to the television station.
Police: Spokane Medical Examiner attempting to identify body found in Spokane River
The remains were found in the Spokane River, downstream of W. Rifle Club Road on August 11. Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the body.
'Nobody's going to go there' | Trent shelter officially opens to Spokane's homeless population
SPOKANE, Wash. — The new homeless shelter on Trent Avenue in Spokane is open. This has been anticipated for months as city officials and homeless advocates worked to secure the plan and the funding. On the first day of the Trent Shelter opening, about 20 people moved in. The...
Multi-vehicle crash cleared from Trent Avenue
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash has been cleared from Trent Avenue. The crash occurred on Trent and Idaho Road. The roadway is now clear and traffic is flowing normally.
Investigators need help identifying body recovered from Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — Investigators are asking for help identifying a body found in the Spokane River earlier this summer. A paddle boarder reported seeing human remains around 5 p.m. on August 11 downstream of W. Rifle Club Rd. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered the body the next day.
Girlfriend of man shot and killed by Spokane police in Hillyard speaks out
SPOKANE, Wash. — The girlfriend of the man who was shot and killed by Spokane police officers in Hillyard wants people to know her side of what happened. The man's girlfriend, Sarah McLaughlin, says the name of the man shot by Spokane police was Robert Bradley. Sarah says she...
Police investigating ‘significant collision’ in East Central
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a "significant collision" at E. 2nd Ave and S. Havana St in the East Central neighborhood. 3rd Ave, east of Havana, was blocked. Pacific and 2nd Ave at Havana was also blocked. Sprague Ave remained open to traffic. The roads are reopening now. This is a developing story.
People Killed in I-90 Wrong Way Crash Identified
The two people killed in a wrong way crash on I-90 near Moses Lake over the weekend are now known. Troopers say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90 Saturday night when he hit a semi driven by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake head on.
Seven Bays Fire in Lincoln County 0% contained; firefighters battling other fires in Washington
A wildfire dubbed the Seven Bays Fire in Lincoln County has burned 700 to 800 acres and is 0% contained, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said Monday. The fire started Sunday and is 12 miles northwest of Davenport. Officials said crews have made good progress building a trail...
How to get discounted tickets to the Spokane County Interstate Fair
SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane County Fair begins Friday and you can get discounted tickets. nom nom convenience stores are pairing up with the fair. Customers can get $3 off admission to the fair by showing a receipt from nom nom. nom nom is also working to break a record...
Plane lands at Deer Park Airport after in-flight emergency
DEER PARK, Wash. - Crews with the Spokane County Fire District #4 (SCFD) responded to a report of an in-flight emergency at the Deer Park Airport. At 7:37 a.m. the pilot of a plane reported there was oil on the windshield and smoke coming from the engine. He was able to land safely at the airport. A fire engine with SCFD set up a protection line in anticipation that there could be a fire, which there ultimately wasn't.
Drawdowns set for Pend Oreille, Priest lakes
SANDPOINT — Bonner County's two main lakes — Pend Oreille and Priest — are set to begin their move to their winter pool levels later this month. The drawdown of Lake Pend Oreille will start Sept. 19 and the drawdown of Priest Lake will begin Oct. 10.
