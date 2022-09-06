ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, MA

Parade

Dunkin' Introduces 3 New Beer Flavors for the Fall Season

Forget about a Box O' Joe; a Box O' Beer is where it's at. For the fifth year in a row, Dunkin' is partnering up with Harpoon Brewery to mix your two favorite adult beverages into one. Caffeine overdose? Hangover headache? Who knows!. "This year marks our fifth year as...
BOSTON, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Lexington, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
WCVB

Make the most of your birthday with free gifts and programs

NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Jamaica Plain, head toBoing Toy Shop for some educational and free birthday fun. Birthdays are also for satisfying your sweet tooth, for free at JP Licks. For more birthday freebies, head to On Centre gift shop in Jamaica Plain, Abington Ale House in Abington for a meal on the house and Bertucci's for free cake. Also, you can join the AMC Stubs program to save some money at the movie theater on your special day.
NEEDHAM, MA
goodmorninggloucester.com

After Writing About My Disappointment In The North Shore OG Roast Beef Spot Back In April, Faith WaS Restored By A Different Beverly Roast Beef Place- Nick’s Roast Beef & Pizza On Essex Street Beverly (Near The Monserrat Train Station)

I’m not going to mention the name of the place because I don’t slam small family businesses but a place I once considered the kings of the Roast Beef game and the standard to which all other three ways were measured just served me a total turd. Grey meat, cold, barely any jimmy, no crunch on the bun. Barely edible. A 4 on a scale from 1-10. I’m so disappointed and saddened by how far they’ve fallen at the same time that you have places like Jamie’s Roast Beef which is taking the beef game to a whole new level.
BEVERLY, MA
Eater

4 Exciting Fall Openings That Should Be Worth the Drive From Boston

Before the arrival of New England fall foliage and the apple-picking season that precedes it, there are still many reasons to jump in the car and venture out of town for food and drink adventures with family and friends. From a tour of an artisanal chocolate maker to a new expansion of an acclaimed local brewery, here are some exciting spots opening up this fall that are worth the trek.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

New Hampshire Seafood Festival Returns to Hampton Beach

In another sign that things are getting back to normal, Hampton Beach will again host its annual Seafood Festival this weekend. This marks the second straight year the festival will take place after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Did I ever think I’d lean on...
country1025.com

Bar Rescue’s Jon Taffer Just Opened Taffer’s Tavern in Watertown

You know him. He’s the larger than life TV personality you see squawking with frustration a bart seemingly hopeless bar and restaurant owners all across America, all in an effort to rescue their businesses. Welcome to the Boston area, Jon Taffer. His long-running Bar Rescue show features the no-nonse, boisterous Taffer helping restauranteurs get organized, make good choices, and choose the right people, and makeover their struggling business. He is famous for saying, “I don’t embrace excuses, I embrace solutions.” He’s developed a solution for a sucessful chain of restaurants and the latest is right here in Massachusetts.
WATERTOWN, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Popular Restaurant With a Cult Following Asked Boston if It’s Finally Time to Come to New England

Okay, who hasn't heard of Waffle House? Whether you've eaten at one or not, it's one of the most iconic, beloved Southern style good-food-fast restaurants open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There's even a rumor that some of them don't have locks on their doors. This simple comfort food restaurant has, for some reason, created a diehard cult following.
BOSTON, MA
Dianna Carney

Visit the "Hello Kitty Cafe Truck" in Braintree for One Day Only!

(BRAINTREE, MA) Calling all Hello Kitty fans! The South Shore Plaza has announced they will be hosting the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck on Saturday, September 17th. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has been traveling across the country, making stops from Texas to New York, and everywhere in between! The equally immersive and delicious food truck experience features a special menu of Hello Kitty themed food and drinks.
BRAINTREE, MA
103.7 WCYY

A Haunted Hotel in Boston Will Host a ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween Bash This October

'Tis the season for all things Halloween, and the iron has never been more hot when it comes to Netflix's smash hit 'Stranger Things'. The latest season of the show was filled with more horror than ever, and lends itself perfectly to having an entire Halloween bash built around it. According to Timeout.com, one 'haunted' hotel in Boston intends to do just that with a full-scale party for those that want to flashback to the '80s with a touch of demogorgons, the upside down, and maybe a few ghosts, too.
BOSTON, MA
westfordcat.org

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Tillie

WESTFORD — Tillie, a 1-year-old female domestic medium hair mix is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. Tillie is missing one of her legs as a result of extensive injuries and surgeries. “As far as I understand, she was hit by a car in Nashua. The women...
WESTFORD, MA
baystatebanner.com

East Boston Latin Music Festival debuts this weekend

Celina Colby is an arts and travel reporter with a fondness for Russian novels.... VIEW BIO. This weekend, the sounds of salsa will waft through the streets of East Boston during the East Boston Latin Music Festival: Sonidos de la Gente, on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Bremen Street Park from 1–6:30 p.m. Presented by ZUMIX and state Sen. Lydia Edwards, the free festival celebrates the diverse Latin American cultures of East Boston and their vibrant music.
BOSTON, MA
theyankeexpress.com

Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten

Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
GRAFTON, MA
