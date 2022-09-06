Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Impacts of opium addiction on patterns of angiographic findings in patients with acute coronary syndrome
Opium is one of the most abused substances in the Middle East. The effects of opium use on coronary artery disease (CAD) are a matter of debate. This study aimed to assess the association between opium use and angiographic findings as well as the complexity of CAD in patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS) diagnosis. In this case"“control study, all patients admitted for coronary angiography from 2019 to 2020 were evaluated. After applying the eligibility criteria, they were categorized into two groups opium and non-opium based on their history of opium use. Both groups were matched regarding the demographic features. The prevalence, location, and severity of obstruction of the vessels were compared between the non-opium and opium groups. The SYNTAX score was also calculated and compared between the two groups. The scores"‰â‰¤"‰22 are considered low risk and the higher scores are a non-low risk. P value"‰<"‰0.05 is considered significant. A total of 170 patients with a mean age of 61.59"‰Â±"‰9.07Â years were finally enrolled in our study. Regarding the severity of vascular involvement, there was a significant difference between the non-opium and opium groups in LAD (P"‰="‰0.025), and PLV (P"‰="‰0.018) vessels. From the location points of view of obstructive coronary artery involved segments, only in the PDA (P"‰="‰0.006), and LCX (P"‰="‰0.004) vessels, a significant difference was observed. Moreover, 47.1% of opium and 30.6% of non-opium use group were in the non-low risk SYNTAX score classification which is a statistically significant difference between these two groups (P value"‰="‰0.048). Opium, as an independent risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, can have specific effects on angiographic findings in patients with acute coronary syndrome. Likewise, the complexity of CAD in opium users who undergo percutaneous coronary intervention is significantly higher.
3 signs you're having a stroke that you probably don't know, including those more likely to affect women
Stroke is a leading cause of death in the US, according to the CDC. But it can be treated if symptoms are spotted early.
Healthline
High Cholesterol as a Comorbidity: A Comprehensive List
Cholesterol is a fat-like substance naturally produced by your liver. It circulates in the blood and contributes to many important functions, like making hormones and vitamin D. Some conditions and behaviors can cause high cholesterol, or hypercholesterolemia. About. have high cholesterol, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Nature.com
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) and neonates (MIS-N) associated with COVID-19: optimizing definition and management
During the SARS-CoV-2-associated infection (COVID-19), pandemic initial reports suggested relative sparing of children inversely related to their age. Children and neonates have a decreased incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection, and if infected they manifested a less severe phenotype, in part due to enhanced innate immune response. However, a multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) or paediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome temporally associated with SARS-CoV-2 emerged involving coronary artery aneurysms, cardiac dysfunction, and multiorgan inflammatory manifestations. MIS-C has many similarities to Kawasaki disease and other inflammatory conditions and may fit within a spectrum of inflammatory conditions based on immunological results. More recently neonates born to mothers with SARS-CoV-2 infection during pregnancy demonstrated evidence of a multisystem inflammatory syndrome with raised inflammatory markers and multiorgan, especially cardiac dysfunction that has been described as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in neonates (MIS-N). However, there is a variation in definitions and management algorithms for MIS-C and MIS-N. Further understanding of baseline immunological responses to allow stratification of patient groups and accurate diagnosis will aid prognostication, and inform optimal immunomodulatory therapies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
verywellhealth.com
Multiple Sclerosis MRI: What Does MS Look Like?
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a central nervous system (CNS) disease that affects how the brain and spinal cord nerves communicate with the body. This condition progressively damages the myelin sheath, a protective coating around the nerve cells in the CNS. Over time, this damage slows and even prevents the transfer of information between the brain and the body.
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Dolutegravir-based Antiretroviral Therapies for HIV-1 Effective in Pregnancy
Dolutegravir is a more recently approved ART that is a part of a once-a-day regimen found to be more effective, easier to tolerate, and less likely to create new drug resistance in people with HIV-1 compared with other antiretroviral drugs. A new study found that dolutegravir (Tivicay)-based antiretroviral therapies (ART)...
psychologytoday.com
Daily Chocolate May Rescue the Brain From Cognitive Decline
A systematic review of the literature suggests that the molecules contained in cocoa may reduce cognitive decline. Daily chocolate consumption was inversely associated with the risk of death from all causes. The cognitive benefits of epicatechin in cocoa powder may be due to mechanisms of vasodilation and increased brain blood...
consultant360.com
The Effect of Diet on Prodromal Features of Parkinson Disease
It has been well established that diet affects the brain in many ways. A new investigation1 into healthy diet patterns and their effect on prodromal features of Parkinson disease adds to the current body of literature. Lead author Samantha A. Molsberry, PhD, who is a postdoctoral research fellow in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
MedicalXpress
Cardiovascular disease risk in adults with compromised bone health
These risk factors included male sex, older age, smoking, alcohol consumption, atrial fibrillation, use of anti-hypertensive medications, prior heart attack or stroke, established cardiovascular disease, low kidney function, high systolic blood pressure, elevated cholesterol level, and use of multiple concomitant medicines. "Although there are some calculators to produce risk estimates...
docwirenews.com
One in Five with CKD Developed Cancer
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) was a risk factor for developing various malignancies, according to a single institution study published in PLoS One. According to the study, 15% of U.S. adults have CKD but the effect of CKD on development of malignancies is currently unknown. In this study, the researchers analyzed...
MedicalXpress
Young-onset type 2 diabetes linked to substantially higher risk of cardiovascular disease and death, finds study
Men and women who are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes (T2D) aged 40 or younger are far more likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) and die prematurely than those under 40 in the general population, according to new research to be presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
Deterring Chinese Communist Party influence in publicly traded companies
Imagine being required to have a Democratic Party Committee, a Republican Party Committee, or even a Communist Party Committee embedded at a company where you work. Imagine further that such a committee is situated at the senior managerial level and either the committee or its members are vested with decision-making input or authority over company matters.
msn.com
Steroids Commonly Used for Asthma and Allergies Linked to Changes in Brain Structure, Study Shows
Glucocorticoids, a common steroid used to address inflammation associated with asthma and allergies, has been linked to changes in the white matter of the brain and cognitive decline, according to new research. Published in BMJ Open, the new study—which the authors called the largest of its kind to date to...
A woman who can smell Parkinson’s inspired researchers to produce test for diagnosis
A woman with a hyper-sensitive sense of smell helped University of Manchester scientists develop a test to detect Parkinson’s disease, according to an institutional press release published today. New research suggests that people with Parkinson's disease have lipids with a high molecular weight that are significantly more active. The...
U.S. Targets Putin's 'Desperate' Use of Iran's Drones
"The United States is committed to strictly enforcing our sanctions against both Russia and Iran," one U.S. official said.
King Charles III’s first address as Britain’s new monarch
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III made his first address to the nation on Friday since becoming Britain’s new monarch after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. “I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen — my beloved Mother — was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example.
U.K.・
Shrinking Demand Clips Air Cargo’s Wings
Global air cargo demand continued to track at near pre-pandemic levels in July, but below its year-ago performance, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) revealed in a new report. Global demand fell 9.7 percent for the month compared to July 2021, while demand stood 3.5 percent below July 2019. Capacity was 3.6 percent above July 2021, but still 7.8 percent below 2019 levels, according to the group based in Montreal, Canada. IATA said several factors in the operating environment contributed to the results. New export orders, a leading indicator of cargo demand, decreased in all markets except China, which began a sharp...
Iran media attacks Queen’s ‘bloody legacy’, while officials ignore death
Iran’s official media and state organs showed little love for Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, aged 96.The hardline Fars News Agency decried her “bloody legacy to humanity”, in an article chronicling her alleged misdeeds, which included machinations against Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, and Afghanistan.The article also described her fortune, and suggested she enriched her family with ill-gotten gains.“During her lifetime, she earned more than 9 million dollars through horse racing,” said the report.Under Islam, gambling is considered a sin. Another article in the semi-official press noted that her funeral would cost UK taxpayers £6 million.The Queen was...
docwirenews.com
CC16 mRNA Expression and Asthma Severity
Reduced levels of the CC16 protein in bronchoalveolar lavage and serum are associated with asthma susceptibility. Researchers, led by Xingnan Li, examined CC16 mRNA expression levels in non-ciliated bronchial epithelial cells (BEC) for any associations with asthma severity. The researchers concluded that CC16 mRNA expression levels in BEC were associated with asthma susceptibility, severity, and exacerbations via immunomodulation of T2 inflammation.
Comments / 0