Opium is one of the most abused substances in the Middle East. The effects of opium use on coronary artery disease (CAD) are a matter of debate. This study aimed to assess the association between opium use and angiographic findings as well as the complexity of CAD in patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS) diagnosis. In this case"“control study, all patients admitted for coronary angiography from 2019 to 2020 were evaluated. After applying the eligibility criteria, they were categorized into two groups opium and non-opium based on their history of opium use. Both groups were matched regarding the demographic features. The prevalence, location, and severity of obstruction of the vessels were compared between the non-opium and opium groups. The SYNTAX score was also calculated and compared between the two groups. The scores"‰â‰¤"‰22 are considered low risk and the higher scores are a non-low risk. P value"‰<"‰0.05 is considered significant. A total of 170 patients with a mean age of 61.59"‰Â±"‰9.07Â years were finally enrolled in our study. Regarding the severity of vascular involvement, there was a significant difference between the non-opium and opium groups in LAD (P"‰="‰0.025), and PLV (P"‰="‰0.018) vessels. From the location points of view of obstructive coronary artery involved segments, only in the PDA (P"‰="‰0.006), and LCX (P"‰="‰0.004) vessels, a significant difference was observed. Moreover, 47.1% of opium and 30.6% of non-opium use group were in the non-low risk SYNTAX score classification which is a statistically significant difference between these two groups (P value"‰="‰0.048). Opium, as an independent risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, can have specific effects on angiographic findings in patients with acute coronary syndrome. Likewise, the complexity of CAD in opium users who undergo percutaneous coronary intervention is significantly higher.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO