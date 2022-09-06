ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota Prep Media Volleyball Poll – Sept. 6

By Sean Bower
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the Week of Sept. 5, 2022. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

1. O’Gorman (17) 3-0 85 1

2. Harrisburg 7-0 67 3

3. S.F. Jefferson 2-0 39 4

4. Pierre 5-0 31 5

5. S.F. Washington 1-1 23 2

RECEIVING VOTES: Huron (6-0) 9, S.F. Roosevelt (1-3) 1

CLASS A

1. S.F. Christian (17) 6-0 85 1

2. Dakota Valley 3-0 68 2

3. Wagner 6-1 48 3

4. R.C. Christian 9-3 17 4

5. Canton 8-0 14 RV

RECEIVING VOTES: Platte-Geddes (5-0) 13, Hamlin (3-0) 5, Garretson (5-2) 2, Elkton-Lake Benton (2-0) 1, Florence-Henry (4-0) 1, Baltic (6-1) 1

CLASS B

1. Warner (17) 8-0 85 1

2. Northwestern 5-2 65 2

3. Chester Area 5-2 50 3

4. Wolsey-Wessington 2-2 22 4

5. Burke 6-0 20 RV

RECEIVING VOTES: Colman-Egan (2-1) 10, Faulkton Area (3-0) 3

Battle continues over new Sioux Falls slaughterhouse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The battle over a new meat processing facility in Sioux Falls continues. Leaders of an upcoming ballot measure to protect Sioux Falls from new slaughterhouses sought an injunction from the Second Judicial Circuit Court for Minnehaha County, South Dakota, that would block efforts by Wholestone Farms to circumvent the will of the voters in November.
Group seeks injunction in Sioux Falls pork plant

Hanson defeats Parkston in Viewers' Choice GOTW

Friday Scoreboard – September 9

Body found near Stratobowl; Larsons' Melons; Aberdeen airport

