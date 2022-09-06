ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged With Complicity To Burglary

A Hopkinsville man was charged with complicity to burglary Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 23-year-old Lucas Lauritson helped by giving someone information to plan and commit a burglary on Hillside Terrace. He was reportedly present at the time of the burglary and had knowledge that they were going to pawn...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Details Released In Hopkinsville Pursuit

Police have released more information about a man that was charged after leading law enforcement on a pursuit and hitting a police officer’s vehicle on Durrett Avenue in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop 38-year-old Deonta White for an EPO violation on East 19th Street...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged After Hitting Police Cruiser During Pursuit

A man was charged after leading law enforcement on a pursuit and hitting a police officer’s vehicle on Durrett Avenue in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop a man for an EPO violation and he fled in a car leading them on a short pursuit.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Clarksville Man And Woman Charged After Traffic Stop In Hopkinsville

A traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville led to a stolen vehicle being recovered Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 24-year-old Maryiah Walthour after the vehicle she was driving was found to have been stolen and had a stolen tag from another vehicle on it. During the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged With Urinating In Water Fountain

A man was charged with indecent exposure after an incident at the Dollar General on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Derrick Turner was seen by a store employee urinating in the water fountain. He reportedly told police he couldn’t hold it and instead of...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

$20,000 Taken In Hopkinsville Burglary

Authorities are investigating a burglary on Wing Tip Circle in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Saturday and Sunday someone took $20,000 out of a locked safe. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as second-degree burglary.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Two vehicles reported stolen from vacant home in Lyon County

Lyon County authorities have requested the public's help with solving a pair of vehicle thefts. Deputies said two vehicles have been stolen from an unoccupied home in the 6000 block of Sunnyside Loop. The first vehicle, a red 2001 Chevrolet Blazer, was reported stolen on August 25. Authorities believe the...
LYON COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

VIDEO – Parkway Vehicle Fire

Traffic on the Pennyrile Parkway was backed up for a period of time Thursday night due to a vehicle fire. Check out the blaze in this user-submitted video.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
14news.com

Fugitive arrested in Providence in connection to theft case

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Providence fugitive is now facing several new charges after officers say they found him hiding in a home. Officers went to a house in the 500 block of Saint Bernard Street Tuesday to find 34-year-old William Grider. They say he was wanted in Hopkins County...
PROVIDENCE, KY
wnky.com

Man cited in hit-and-run accident in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – A man was cited after police say he left the scene of an accident in Russellville. The Russellville Police Department responded Wednesday to an injury accident on Bowling Green Road. A woman was traveling westbound on Bowling Green Road when police say a vehicle driven by...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Details Released In Eagle Way Crash

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a crash on Eagle Way in front of the YMCA in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 26-year-old Edward Wilks was crossing Eagle Way from Keeton Drive and pulled into the path of an SUV driven by 44-year-old Monica Roberts of Cadiz.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Sanderson Drive Crash

Police have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on Sanderson Drive in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 57-year-old Timothy Wright was injured when his moped ran into the back of a car driven by 61-year-old Kimberly Keeling that was stopped at the intersection of North Main Street.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man injured in a wreck on Eagle Way in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcycle driven by 22-year-old Dakota Hopkins was westbound between Eagle Cove Drive and Pennyrile Parkway when he struck a deer. Hopkins was taken by ambulance to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges In Hopkinsville

A traffic stop for a seat belt violation on McLean Avenue in Hopkinsville led to drug charges Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 18-year-old Letrevion Washington for not wearing a seatbelt and he was not able to show a driver’s license or proof of insurance during the stop.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Four People In Custody After Hopkinsville Pursuit

A traffic stop on US 68 in Hopkinsville led to a high-speed pursuit Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a car for speeding on US 68 and the driver fled at speeds of 100 mph onto Pennyrile Parkway. The driver reportedly turned onto Fort...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

