ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

50+ women hospital and health system CFOs to know | 2022

In 2021, the proportion of women in CFO positions at Fortune 500 and S&P 500 companies were at an all time high, according to an Aug. 22 Fortune report. Additionally, approximately one-third of first-time CFOs and those promoted in 2022 were women and 19 percent of that total were women of color.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

10 systems seeking supply chain leaders

Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Beacon Health System, based in South Bend, Ind.,
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Top 10 emergency medicine residency programs, ranked by physicians

The University of Southern California in Los Angeles offers the best clinical training in emergency medicine, according to Doximity's 2022 to 2023 Residency Navigator. The ranking system, released July 25, gives medical students insights from physicians on residency programs nationwide, consisting of over 300,000 reviews and ratings from more than 125,000 verified residents and alumni.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

Prisma Health introduces at-home medical exam kits

Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health launched a program to offer medical exam kits that patients can use at home to help collect data for provider use, according to an Aug. 22 press release. Prisma Health is the first healthcare system in South Carolina to offer TytoCare Medical Exam kits for patients...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
New Jersey State
beckershospitalreview.com

Loyola Medicine names Shana Jo Crews vice president

Maywood, Ill.-based Loyola Medicine has named Shana Jo Crews regional vice president of advocacy and government relations, according to a Sept. 9 release shared with Becker's. Ms. Crews most recently served as government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network in Illinois and Iowa, the release said.
MAYWOOD, IL
beckershospitalreview.com

UVM Health taps Brigham and Women's exec as new CEO

Sunil "Sunny" Eappen, MD, was selected as the next president and CEO of the University of Vermont Health Network, a six-hospital organization based in Burlington. Dr. Eappen is chief medical officer and senior vice president of medical affairs for Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, part of Mass General Brigham. He also serves as an associate professor of anesthesia at Harvard Medical School and served since 2020 as the interim head of Brigham's diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, according to a Sept. 8 news release.
BURLINGTON, VT
beckershospitalreview.com

Talks of staffing shortages, leadership and the Omicron variant with Dr. Michael Anderson

Michael Anderson, MD, serves as the senior vice president and chief medical officer at Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. Dr. Anderson will serve on the "Emergency Excellence: Is Your ED Ready for the Next Crisis?" panel at Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-10 in Chicago.
SEATTLE, WA
beckershospitalreview.com

Epic + interoperability: 7 notes

Epic has been working on interoperability for years and announced new efforts in recent months. Nearly 2,000 hospitals and 45,000 clinics use Epic EHR, and the ability to interoperate with other systems will ensure clinicians have the most updated information possible to care for patients. Seven points:. 1. Epic started...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmos#Trinity Health#Health Care#Hhs#The New York Times#Sett
beckershospitalreview.com

Top 15 best workplaces for at-home care, per Fortune

Fortune released its "15 Best Workplaces in Aging Services: At-Home Care" report Sept. 9. Fortune, in collaboration with global people analytics firm Great Place to Work, surveyed more than 140,000 U.S. employees to find the best workplace for at-home senior care. Here are the top 15 best at-home aging care...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

RWJBarnabas Health nurses accept contract proposal with new wage scale

Members of the New Jersey Nurses Union have accepted a contract proposal at two RWJBarnabas Health facilities. The two-year agreement will cover nurses at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, N.J., and Barnabas Health Behavioral Health Center in Toms River, N.J., according to a Sept. 7 union news release shared with Becker's.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
beckershospitalreview.com

Oracle Cerner, Freenome partner with more than 90 health systems on cancer research

Biotech company Freenome is partnering with Oracle Cerner and dozens of health systems to study how its data platform can detect cancer. Freenome uses multiomics, which fuses tumor and nontumor signals with machine learning, along with real-world data to help diagnose cancer through a blood draw. "Our goal is to...
CANCER
beckershospitalreview.com

Access to monkeypox vaccines is growing: 4 recent updates

It's been a bumpy road for monkeypox vaccines between 28 million doses expiring in 2017 and demand outpacing manufacturing capacity, but the pavement seems to be smoothing out after months of problems. Although the U.S. leads the world with the most monkeypox infections — 21,274 cases as of Sept. 7,...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
beckershospitalreview.com

Medical groups warn of patient safety risks post-Roe

State abortion laws are limiting patients' access to medically necessary drugs and hindering clinicians from using their professional judgment, four medical groups said in a joint statement Sept. 8. The American Medical Association, American Pharmacists Association, American Society of Health-System Pharmacists and National Community Pharmacists Association cited several examples in...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

FDA warns of potential clip lock issues on mitral valve devices

The FDA and Abbott are alerting healthcare providers about potential clip lock malfunctions with MitraClip Clip Delivery Systems, a heart valve repair device manufactured by Abbott. Abbott issued an urgent medical device correction on Sept. 8 about the clip lock malfunction. The malfunction has been observed before and after clip...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Telehealth provider Genome Medical lays off 23 employees; founder exits

Genome Medical, a genomics-based telehealth provider that has partnered with hospitals, has laid off 23 employees while its founder and CEO has exited. "To fully realize its strategic plan and meet the needs of its growing patient volume, Genome Medical is realigning its company priorities and streamlining company operations to focus on its core operations for genetic services," a company spokesperson wrote in a statement to Becker's.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Former Cerner president to lead digital health company

Former Cerner President Donald Trigg was named CEO of Vera Whole Health and Castlight Health, now known as Apree Health. Mr. Trigg will help the company build an integrated digital navigation and advanced primary care model, according to a Sept. 8 press release. Prior to becoming CEO of Apree Health,...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Healthcare has a drug hoarding issue, Ochsner's VP of pharmacy says

Although the number of new drug shortages has been steadily falling since 2018, active shortages have remained above 200 for four years, according to data compiled by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. Jason Chou, PharmD, Ochsner Health's vice president of pharmacy services, told Becker's the longevity of drug shortages...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy