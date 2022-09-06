Read full article on original website
50+ women hospital and health system CFOs to know | 2022
In 2021, the proportion of women in CFO positions at Fortune 500 and S&P 500 companies were at an all time high, according to an Aug. 22 Fortune report. Additionally, approximately one-third of first-time CFOs and those promoted in 2022 were women and 19 percent of that total were women of color.
10 systems seeking supply chain leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Beacon Health System, based in South Bend, Ind.,
Top 10 emergency medicine residency programs, ranked by physicians
The University of Southern California in Los Angeles offers the best clinical training in emergency medicine, according to Doximity's 2022 to 2023 Residency Navigator. The ranking system, released July 25, gives medical students insights from physicians on residency programs nationwide, consisting of over 300,000 reviews and ratings from more than 125,000 verified residents and alumni.
Prisma Health introduces at-home medical exam kits
Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health launched a program to offer medical exam kits that patients can use at home to help collect data for provider use, according to an Aug. 22 press release. Prisma Health is the first healthcare system in South Carolina to offer TytoCare Medical Exam kits for patients...
Loyola Medicine names Shana Jo Crews vice president
Maywood, Ill.-based Loyola Medicine has named Shana Jo Crews regional vice president of advocacy and government relations, according to a Sept. 9 release shared with Becker's. Ms. Crews most recently served as government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network in Illinois and Iowa, the release said.
UVM Health taps Brigham and Women's exec as new CEO
Sunil "Sunny" Eappen, MD, was selected as the next president and CEO of the University of Vermont Health Network, a six-hospital organization based in Burlington. Dr. Eappen is chief medical officer and senior vice president of medical affairs for Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, part of Mass General Brigham. He also serves as an associate professor of anesthesia at Harvard Medical School and served since 2020 as the interim head of Brigham's diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, according to a Sept. 8 news release.
Talks of staffing shortages, leadership and the Omicron variant with Dr. Michael Anderson
Michael Anderson, MD, serves as the senior vice president and chief medical officer at Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. Dr. Anderson will serve on the "Emergency Excellence: Is Your ED Ready for the Next Crisis?" panel at Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-10 in Chicago.
Epic + interoperability: 7 notes
Epic has been working on interoperability for years and announced new efforts in recent months. Nearly 2,000 hospitals and 45,000 clinics use Epic EHR, and the ability to interoperate with other systems will ensure clinicians have the most updated information possible to care for patients. Seven points:. 1. Epic started...
Top 15 best workplaces for at-home care, per Fortune
Fortune released its "15 Best Workplaces in Aging Services: At-Home Care" report Sept. 9. Fortune, in collaboration with global people analytics firm Great Place to Work, surveyed more than 140,000 U.S. employees to find the best workplace for at-home senior care. Here are the top 15 best at-home aging care...
RWJBarnabas Health nurses accept contract proposal with new wage scale
Members of the New Jersey Nurses Union have accepted a contract proposal at two RWJBarnabas Health facilities. The two-year agreement will cover nurses at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, N.J., and Barnabas Health Behavioral Health Center in Toms River, N.J., according to a Sept. 7 union news release shared with Becker's.
Oracle Cerner, Freenome partner with more than 90 health systems on cancer research
Biotech company Freenome is partnering with Oracle Cerner and dozens of health systems to study how its data platform can detect cancer. Freenome uses multiomics, which fuses tumor and nontumor signals with machine learning, along with real-world data to help diagnose cancer through a blood draw. "Our goal is to...
Access to monkeypox vaccines is growing: 4 recent updates
It's been a bumpy road for monkeypox vaccines between 28 million doses expiring in 2017 and demand outpacing manufacturing capacity, but the pavement seems to be smoothing out after months of problems. Although the U.S. leads the world with the most monkeypox infections — 21,274 cases as of Sept. 7,...
Medical groups warn of patient safety risks post-Roe
State abortion laws are limiting patients' access to medically necessary drugs and hindering clinicians from using their professional judgment, four medical groups said in a joint statement Sept. 8. The American Medical Association, American Pharmacists Association, American Society of Health-System Pharmacists and National Community Pharmacists Association cited several examples in...
Viewpoint: Kaiser Permanente group CEO on how the healthcare system can regain public trust
Many Americans have lost trust in the healthcare system, but organizations can take steps to gain it back, according to Richard Isaacs, MD, CEO and executive director of Oakland, Calif.-based Permanente Medical Group. COVID-19 exposed gaps in the healthcare system that have increased mistrust, Dr. Isaacs wrote in a Sept....
FDA warns of potential clip lock issues on mitral valve devices
The FDA and Abbott are alerting healthcare providers about potential clip lock malfunctions with MitraClip Clip Delivery Systems, a heart valve repair device manufactured by Abbott. Abbott issued an urgent medical device correction on Sept. 8 about the clip lock malfunction. The malfunction has been observed before and after clip...
Healthcare workers rally in Los Angeles seeking statewide increased minimum wage
Healthcare workers represented by SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West rallied in Los Angeles on Friday, seeking a statewide minimum wage increase to $25 an hour in California, according to a Sept. 9 report from the Los Angeles Daily News. The workers say momentum is building after the city councils of Los...
Telehealth provider Genome Medical lays off 23 employees; founder exits
Genome Medical, a genomics-based telehealth provider that has partnered with hospitals, has laid off 23 employees while its founder and CEO has exited. "To fully realize its strategic plan and meet the needs of its growing patient volume, Genome Medical is realigning its company priorities and streamlining company operations to focus on its core operations for genetic services," a company spokesperson wrote in a statement to Becker's.
Former Cerner president to lead digital health company
Former Cerner President Donald Trigg was named CEO of Vera Whole Health and Castlight Health, now known as Apree Health. Mr. Trigg will help the company build an integrated digital navigation and advanced primary care model, according to a Sept. 8 press release. Prior to becoming CEO of Apree Health,...
Healthcare has a drug hoarding issue, Ochsner's VP of pharmacy says
Although the number of new drug shortages has been steadily falling since 2018, active shortages have remained above 200 for four years, according to data compiled by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. Jason Chou, PharmD, Ochsner Health's vice president of pharmacy services, told Becker's the longevity of drug shortages...
Lakeside Medical Center partners with state college to bolster healthcare workforce
The Health Care District of Palm Beach (Fla.) County's acute care teaching hospital, Lakeside Medical Center in West Palm Beach will partner with Palm Beach State College to help with healthcare workforce staffing needs and continuing education, The Town Crier reported Sept. 8. "Our students will now get the opportunity...
