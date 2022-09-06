ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

LIST: Even more movies that were filmed in Alabama

By Zach Hester
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cgGK8_0hkYlQm300

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — There have been plenty of films made right here in the Yellowhammer State. In fact, there are so many that News 19 couldn’t fit all of them in one article.

Last December, News 19 posted an article entitled, “Did you know these hit movies were made in Alabama?” On that list, films like “Get Out,” “Blue Sky” and “Big Fish” were included. Those movies were shot in areas like Fairhope, Wetumpka, and Selma.

COLUMBUS: Search underway for suspect in fatal Kings Mountain Court shooting

To see News 19’s first list of movies filmed in Alabama, click here .

As stated above, there were so many films made in Alabama that it warranted another list. News 19 compiled a second list of films that were made from Mobile all the way to Scottsboro.

I Still Believe (2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41CYsW_0hkYlQm300
KJ Apa attends the LA premiere of “I Still Believe” at ArcLight Hollywood on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Burnt popcorn leads to evacuation of Columbus Government Center
  • What’s it about? This biographical film follows the story of Jeremy Camp, a contemporary Christian musician, and his wife Melissa, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer before they married.
  • Who starred in it? KJ Apa, Britt Robertson, Melissa Roxburgh, Nathan Parsons, Shania Twain, Gary Sinise
  • Where was it filmed in Alabama? The movie was entirely filmed in Mobile, Alabama.
  • Did you know? One of the film’s concert scenes was shot at Gulf Shores’ Hangout Music Festival and featured actual concertgoers.

Sister Sister (1982)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P1uVR_0hkYlQm300
In this Dec. 15, 1992 file photo, American poet and writer Maya Angelou speaks in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)
  • What’s it about? The film follows a stressed family, namely a pair of sisters, who try to maintain their revered father’s home. The original story was written by Maya Angelou.
  • Who starred in it? Diahann Carroll, Irene Cara, Rosalind Cash, Dick Anthony Williams, Paul Winfield
  • Where was it filmed in Alabama? The film was shot in Montgomery and Opelika, Ala. despite being set in North Carolina. The Old Ship A.M.E. Zion Church in Montgomery was used for the interior church scenes.
  • Did you know? The movie was shot in 1979 but was shelved for three years before landing on NBC in 1982.
Columbus Police warning about mail theft scheme stealing account information

Need for Speed (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TNXbs_0hkYlQm300
Star Aaron Paul attends the US Premiere of DreamWorks Pictures “Need For Speed” at The TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on Thursday, March 6, 2014. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for DreamWorks Pictures/AP Images)
  • What’s it about? Based on the video game franchise of the same name, a street racer framed by his wealthy business associate sets out for revenge.
  • Who starred in it? Aaron Paul, Dominic Cooper, Imogen Poots, Scott Mescudi, Ramon Rodriguez, Rami Malek, MIchael Keaton, Dakota Johnson, Harrison Gilbertson.
  • Where was it filmed in Alabama? While most of the film was shot in Georgia, portions of the movie were shot in Phenix City, Alabama.
  • Did you know? “Need for Speed” was just the third action flick made by DreamWorks Pictures after 1997’s “The Peacemaker” and 2002’s “Minority Report.”

42 (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vZm5x_0hkYlQm300
Rachel Robinson and Chadwick Boseman at The Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ 42, on Tuesday, April, 9th, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Warner Bros./AP Images)
  • What’s it about? The follows the story of Jackie Robinson, the first African-American man to play Major League Baseball in the modern era.
  • Who starred in it? Chadwick Boseman, Harrison Ford, Nicole Beharie, Christopher Meloni, Andre Holland, Lucas Black, Hamish Linklater, Ryan Merriman
  • Where was it filmed in Alabama? The film was shot partially in Birmingham, Ala. with additional filming in Chattanooga, Tenn. and Macon, Ga.
  • Did you know? At the time of its release, “42” broke the box-office record for the best opening weekend for a baseball movie ever.
Emergency crew responding to possible sulfur dioxide leak Phenix City waste water treatment plant

Death Ship (1980)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34x9fg_0hkYlQm300
The 1980 horror film “Death Ship” centers on a ghostly freighter that sinks a modern-day cruise ship. (Getty Images)
  • What’s it about? A mysterious freight ship rams and sinks a modern-day cruiser ship – leaving the survivors to climb aboard the ghostly vessel.
  • Who starred in it? Richard Crenna, George Kennedy, Nick Mancuso, Sally Ann Howes, Kate Reid
  • Where was it filmed in Alabama? Most of the filming happened in Mobile, Ala. and the Gulf of Mexico.
  • Did you know? The setting for the film is the Caribbean Sea, but all of the exterior water shots were filmed in the Gulf of Mexico.

Just Mercy (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cPXiw_0hkYlQm300
Bryan Stevenson accept the award for outstanding motion picture for “Just Mercy”at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. Brie Larson and Michael B. Jordan stand behind. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • What’s it about? The film follows the young lawyer Bryan Stevenson who represents Walter McMillan, a man wrongly convicted of murdering a young woman in the 1980s.
  • Who starred in it? Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Rob Morgan, Tim Blake Nelson, Rafe Spall, Brie Larson
  • Where was it filmed in Alabama? The filming for “Just Mercy” was split between Montgomery, Ala., and Atlanta, Ga.
  • Did you know? “Just Mercy” was offered free to stream in June 2020 as a response to the death of George Floyd.

Oculus (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RUf3m_0hkYlQm300
The city of Fairhope, Ala. was the site of one of 2013’s spookiest films, “Oculus.” (Getty Images)
  • What’s it about? A young woman becomes convinced that her family’s deaths and misfortunes are all the fault of an antique mirror.
  • Who starred in it? Karen Gillan, Brenton Thwaites, Katee Sackhoff, Rory Cochrane, Annalise Basso, Garrett Ryan Ewald
  • Where was it filmed in Alabama? Filming went on for three weeks in Fairhope, Ala. in 2012.
  • Did you know? This was the first American role for British actress Karen Gillan.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS 42

11-year-old Alabama ‘Queen Elizabeth’ mourns passing of British monarch

HAMILTON, Ala. (WIAT) – When a classmate told Anna Claire Cantrell that Queen Elizabeth II had died, she had to hold back the tears. “I’ve been very upset,” Anna Claire said Thursday, just hours after the announcement that the reign of Great Britain’s longest-serving monarch had come to an end. “I didn’t want to cry in school in front of everybody. So I just held in my tears.”
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
MONTGOMERY, AL
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Cute Blondie Turned Into!

Before this little youngster with blunt blonde bangs turned into a beauty pageant queen, she was just hanging with her bro, reppin' the Crimson Tide and growing up in Tuscaloosa and Northport down in Alabama. Her numerous prospects on "The Bachelorette" were vying for her attention and southern hospitality. She...
NORTHPORT, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Opelika, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Entertainment
State
Alabama State
City
Scottsboro, AL
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Selma, AL
City
Wetumpka, AL
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
City
Fairhope, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katee Sackhoff
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Dakota Johnson
Person
Diahann Carroll
Person
Karen Gillan
Person
Melissa Roxburgh
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Dick Anthony Williams
WHNT News 19

Officials: 2 arrested for ‘bank jugging’ in Alabama linked to smash and grab spree in Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men arrested for bank jugging in Alabama have been arrested for a smash and grab spree that spanned over four counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiah Demarcus Satterfield and Bakaria Rayveon Fisher were charged with burglary of a vehicle, grand theft and criminal mischief. Deputies said […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WRBL News 3

Alabama officials react to the VA announcing it will offer abortions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced it’s planning to allow abortions at VA locations across the country, including in states like Alabama where the procedure is banned. VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes said in a statement that across the country, roughly 300,000 women are veterans of child-bearing age who use […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Entertain#Linus Movies#Biographical Film#Kings Mountain Court#Christian
WRBL News 3

WATCH News 3 Midday: Hollywood Connection update and body of missing Tennessee teacher found

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday’s News 3 Midday, the Columbus Police Department has released new details about a chaotic incident that happened over the weekend on Whittlesey Road. Meteorologist Nicole Phillips will have the latest forecast for planning the rest of your day. In national headlines, a federal judge on Monday granted former President […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Alabama train engineer indicted in death of worker on rails

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A train engineer who was allegedly chatting on video when his locomotive struck heavy equipment on the tracks in south Alabama, killing a Mississippi man, was charged with reckless manslaughter in the crash, court documents show. James Jeffery Elder, 49, of Spanish Fort was indicted last week by Mobile County grand […]
LAUREL, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
WSFA

A look to next week: Our first true shot of fall?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s ready to step outside in the morning and take a deep breath of autumn air? I know I certainly am! It has been a hot, muggy and wet summer with plenty of sauna-like air in Alabama (as expected, of course). Now with mid-September just...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy