kpug1170.com
Windy conditions to bring extreme wildfire risk to western Washington
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – While we will experience another weekend of summer temperatures here in Whatcom County, the Department of Natural Resources warns that windy conditions will create extreme wildfire risk. Sustained winds of 15-20 mph are forecast through Saturday, September 10th, in western and central Washington including the Cascades.
Governor Inslee: COVID emergency orders will end on October 31st
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Governor Jay Inslee says the current COVID-19 state of emergency and corresponding orders will end on October 31st. He told a news conference on Thursday, September 8th, that thousands of lives were saved by the 85 emergency orders he put in place since the start of the pandemic.
Recall issued for smoked salmon sold in Washington state
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Packaged smoked salmon that was sold in Washington state has been recalled over possible listeria contamination. The maker of St. James Smokehouse brand, Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon is recalling four ounce packages of the product. Routine testing by the Washington State Department of Agriculture detected...
Washington state proposing free meals for all public school students
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal wants all of the state’s students to get free lunch. He says he will propose that lawmakers budget $86 million to provide every student with free meals during next year’s legislative session. The federal government provided...
