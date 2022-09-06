ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane Valley reaches out to homeless

(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley recently opted out of the scramble by area agencies to meet a 30-day deadline set by the Department of Commerce to submit plans for relocation of a large homeless encampment on state land. The city was in the process of developing its own...
Timeline: How the homeless encampment near I-90 grew to what it is today

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's new homeless shelter on Trent Avenue opened on Tuesday, after months of negotiations and planning. When Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward first started campaigning in 2019, she did not want to add more shelter bed space. Now, however, she told KREM 2 that the new shelter is exactly what the city needs to try and turn the corner on homelessness in Spokane.
Moose takes unscheduled dip in Washington state pool

CHATTAROY, Wash. — A moose that discovered some fruit in the backyard of a Washington state home took an unexpected dip in a pool on Wednesday. The female moose was foraging for food with her two calves in Spokane County and spotted some fruit trees, KXLY-TV reported. While attempting to pick off some tasty fruit, the moose fell into the pool, according to the television station.
What we can learn from the 19 dead found over six years at Spokane's Wolfe and New Washington apartments

The heat killed Robert Hunt last summer. But it had help. It's about 10 in the morning on June 30, 2021, when the cops finally arrive at the New Washington apartment building on West Second Avenue, across from the Big Dipper. Even that early, the apartment is a furnace — with the stagnant air in the hallways soaring to 100 degrees. Hunt had been vomiting the night before.
‘Just as bad as Seattle’: City of Spokane will enforce sit-and-lie ordinance as people ask for change

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is resuming enforcement of its sit-and-lie ordinance in the downtown area. The ordinance prohibits people from sitting or lying on a public sidewalk between 6 a.m. and midnight. It impacts the area from Maple to Division and I-90 to Spokane Falls Boulevard. The ordinance gives specific prohibitions and exceptions for enforcement, including when...
Spokane mayor rebukes state agency for comments about homeless planning

(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has sharply rebuked the state Department of Commerce for critical comments made about local planning efforts to relocate hundreds from a homeless encampment next to the freeway. "Misstatements from Olympia about Spokane's shelter system distract from the work that needs to...
Hearing set on sweeping code changes

SANDPOINT — Bonner County commissioners are slated to hear potentially sweeping changes to two sections of county code today at 1:30 p.m. The numerous changes to Chapters 2 and 6 of the Bonner County Revised Code, which are not elaborated in the notice, address several appeal and application processes regarding county land use policy.
