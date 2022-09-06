Read full article on original website
Brother of Sandy Williams reflects on sister's life and contributions to the Spokane community
SPOKANE, Wash. — Rick Williams is just 11 months older than his sister Sandy. "We've been partners in crime since we were born," Williams said. "Being in a military family, we moved every three years. So, it was Sandy and I against the world.”. He said the self-starter and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Spokane Valley reaches out to homeless
(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley recently opted out of the scramble by area agencies to meet a 30-day deadline set by the Department of Commerce to submit plans for relocation of a large homeless encampment on state land. The city was in the process of developing its own...
inlander.com
Amelia Clark agrees not to return to leadership role with the Spokane Regional Health District in order to close investigation
Amelia Clark, who, until this month, was the administrative officer of the Spokane Regional Health District, reached an agreement with the Washington State Board of Health to never again hold the top leadership position at the district. Clark has already left her role with the health district for a job...
Timeline: How the homeless encampment near I-90 grew to what it is today
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's new homeless shelter on Trent Avenue opened on Tuesday, after months of negotiations and planning. When Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward first started campaigning in 2019, she did not want to add more shelter bed space. Now, however, she told KREM 2 that the new shelter is exactly what the city needs to try and turn the corner on homelessness in Spokane.
inlander.com
Spokane police seize thousands of dollars each year — City Council wants to change how they spend it
In most Washington cities, police chiefs are able to spend the money they seize from people suspected of drug crimes with broad discretion. But in Spokane, a 2017 ordinance requires that the City Council and police chief agree on how the money is spent. This year, the two parties are...
Moose takes unscheduled dip in Washington state pool
CHATTAROY, Wash. — A moose that discovered some fruit in the backyard of a Washington state home took an unexpected dip in a pool on Wednesday. The female moose was foraging for food with her two calves in Spokane County and spotted some fruit trees, KXLY-TV reported. While attempting to pick off some tasty fruit, the moose fell into the pool, according to the television station.
City of Spokane announces flags will be lowered at half-staff in honor of Sandy Williams
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has directed all flags at City facilities to be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of Spokane Civil Rights Activist Sandy Williams. Williams was among the passengers lost in a floatplane crash in the Puget Sound in Seattle on Sept. 4, 2022. The...
inlander.com
What we can learn from the 19 dead found over six years at Spokane's Wolfe and New Washington apartments
The heat killed Robert Hunt last summer. But it had help. It's about 10 in the morning on June 30, 2021, when the cops finally arrive at the New Washington apartment building on West Second Avenue, across from the Big Dipper. Even that early, the apartment is a furnace — with the stagnant air in the hallways soaring to 100 degrees. Hunt had been vomiting the night before.
inlander.com
My Turn Theater ensures actors with special needs get their time in the spotlight
All forms of art allow for emotional expression, but theater may be the most physically expressive of all. When Wendy Carroll began taking her son Toby to various productions she was involved in, she noticed his interest in the stage begin to blossom. "Toby and I were a package deal....
‘Just as bad as Seattle’: City of Spokane will enforce sit-and-lie ordinance as people ask for change
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is resuming enforcement of its sit-and-lie ordinance in the downtown area. The ordinance prohibits people from sitting or lying on a public sidewalk between 6 a.m. and midnight. It impacts the area from Maple to Division and I-90 to Spokane Falls Boulevard. The ordinance gives specific prohibitions and exceptions for enforcement, including when...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane mayor rebukes state agency for comments about homeless planning
(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has sharply rebuked the state Department of Commerce for critical comments made about local planning efforts to relocate hundreds from a homeless encampment next to the freeway. "Misstatements from Olympia about Spokane's shelter system distract from the work that needs to...
'Nobody's going to go there' | Trent shelter officially opens to Spokane's homeless population
SPOKANE, Wash. — The new homeless shelter on Trent Avenue in Spokane is open. This has been anticipated for months as city officials and homeless advocates worked to secure the plan and the funding. On the first day of the Trent Shelter opening, about 20 people moved in. The...
ncwlife.com
Spokane Valley passes on grant, wants electric vehicle 'reality check'
(The Center Square) – The Spokane Valley Council has decided not to apply for a state grant to plan an electric vehicle charging network out of concerns about additional costs and workload. The Department of Commerce announced $970,000 for local governments to use in support of the state’s transition...
KXLY
Former teacher from Spokane among victims in Puget Sound seaplane crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — Patricia Hicks, a retired schoolteacher from Spokane and partner of civil rights activist Sandy Williams, was among the 10 people who died in a seaplane crash off Whidbey Island. Hicks, 66, was on her way back home from a vacation in the San Juan Islands with...
‘Totally flabbergasted:’ Anonymous donor gives back to Montfort Center
DEER PARK, Wash. — One of the oldest schools in Washington caught a much-needed break when a special donor paid them a visit. The Montfort Center near Deer Park was built in 1878. While it’s a historic building, the building off Highway 395 there has been recent trouble making ends meet.
KHQ Right Now
Reese Witherspoon visited The Well-Read Moose bookstore in CdA over the weekend
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Reese Witherspoon visited The Well-Read Moose bookstore in Coeur d'Alene over the weekend, employees confirmed with KHQ. The "Legally Blonde" actress posted a video on Instagram of herself inside the store, browsing at books in her "happy place."
Woodinville winemaker, Spokane civil rights activist among plane crash victims
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — KING 5 confirmed with two prominent winery owners in Woodinville and family members that one of the people on the plane that crashed near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4 was local winemaker and owner Ross Andrew Mickel of Ross Andrew Wineries. KING 5 spoke with several...
‘It’s stressful’: Parents and students in Spokane face confusion over school bus system
SPOKANE, Wash.– Students in Spokane return to class this week. Some families are still confused by the school bus system. “It’s stressful,” said Marisa Caru, a parent who sends her kid to Salk Middle School. “Stressful for parents and stressful for kiddo.”. It was a day...
U.S. Dept. of Housing & Urban Development releases Fair Market Rents
FMR's in Washington state for 2023 rose 10%.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Hearing set on sweeping code changes
SANDPOINT — Bonner County commissioners are slated to hear potentially sweeping changes to two sections of county code today at 1:30 p.m. The numerous changes to Chapters 2 and 6 of the Bonner County Revised Code, which are not elaborated in the notice, address several appeal and application processes regarding county land use policy.
