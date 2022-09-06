An Oak Grove couple charged with the murder of the person they were supposed to be caring for made their first appearance in Christian County Circuit Court Wednesday. 43-year-old Jacob Gilstrap and 39-year-old Ann Harrison were arraigned on charges of murder, first-degree criminal abuse, knowing abuse or neglect of an adult, knowingly exploiting an adult by a person over $300, and eight counts of second-degree cruelty to animals.

OAK GROVE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO