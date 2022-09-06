Read full article on original website
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Hopkinsville Pursuit
Police have released more information about a man that was charged after leading law enforcement on a pursuit and hitting a police officer’s vehicle on Durrett Avenue in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop 38-year-old Deonta White for an EPO violation on East 19th Street...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Complicity To Burglary
A Hopkinsville man was charged with complicity to burglary Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 23-year-old Lucas Lauritson helped by giving someone information to plan and commit a burglary on Hillside Terrace. He was reportedly present at the time of the burglary and had knowledge that they were going to pawn...
whvoradio.com
Clarksville Man And Woman Charged After Traffic Stop In Hopkinsville
A traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville led to a stolen vehicle being recovered Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 24-year-old Maryiah Walthour after the vehicle she was driving was found to have been stolen and had a stolen tag from another vehicle on it. During the...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Hitting Police Cruiser During Pursuit
A man was charged after leading law enforcement on a pursuit and hitting a police officer’s vehicle on Durrett Avenue in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop a man for an EPO violation and he fled in a car leading them on a short pursuit.
whvoradio.com
Man Charged With Urinating In Water Fountain
A man was charged with indecent exposure after an incident at the Dollar General on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Derrick Turner was seen by a store employee urinating in the water fountain. He reportedly told police he couldn’t hold it and instead of...
‘He was in a lot of pain’: Witness, video detail AutoZone shooting during rampage
Memphis rampage suspect, Ezekiel Kelly, is seen on camera entering the store. Once inside, Kelly live streamed himself shooting at an innocent bystander identified as Rodolfo Berger.
“Menace to society”: Police attempt to locate Hopkins County man allegedly involved in theft
(WEHT) - Authorities in Hopkins and Webster counties are attempting to locate a man wanted out of Hopkins County in regards to his alleged involvement in a theft at a cabin off of Barn Hill Road.
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash in Clarksville
The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near South Hampton Place.
fox17.com
Two arrested after leading deputies on high speed car chase in Christian County
HOPKINSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Deputies with the Christian County Sheriff's Office pursued a fleeing vehicle Monday morning after observing several traffic infractions and arrested two adults with evading arrest and multiple drug and traffic charges. According to an arrest citation, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle traveling at...
whvoradio.com
Oak Grove Couple Charged With Murder Arraigned
An Oak Grove couple charged with the murder of the person they were supposed to be caring for made their first appearance in Christian County Circuit Court Wednesday. 43-year-old Jacob Gilstrap and 39-year-old Ann Harrison were arraigned on charges of murder, first-degree criminal abuse, knowing abuse or neglect of an adult, knowingly exploiting an adult by a person over $300, and eight counts of second-degree cruelty to animals.
wkdzradio.com
Police Ask For Help Identifying Person of Interest In Hopkinsville Shooting
Law enforcement ask for help identifying a person of interest in a shooting on Central Avenue in Hopkinsville that damaged vehicles and a home on August 18th. Hopkinsville Police say a car, and two SUVs, along with a home were hit several times in a shooting just after 7 pm.
whvoradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges In Hopkinsville
A traffic stop for a seat belt violation on McLean Avenue in Hopkinsville led to drug charges Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 18-year-old Letrevion Washington for not wearing a seatbelt and he was not able to show a driver’s license or proof of insurance during the stop.
whopam.com
Adult, two juveniles arrested on gun, drug charges
An adult and two juveniles were arrested on gun charges following a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon on McLean Avenue. Hopkinsville Police Officer Jerry Marcum stopped 18-year old Letrevion Washington of Hopkinsville for not wearing a seat belt and a computer check showed he only has a learners permit and there were no licensed drivers in the vehicle.
wkdzradio.com
Four People In Custody After Hopkinsville Pursuit
A traffic stop on US 68 in Hopkinsville led to a high-speed pursuit Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a car for speeding on US 68 and the driver fled at speeds of 100 mph onto Pennyrile Parkway. The driver reportedly turned onto Fort...
westkentuckystar.com
Princeton woman charged with identity theft
A Princeton woman was charged with identity theft and arrested on Monday morning. Princeton police observed a female who had active warrants in the parking lot of a grocery store. Officers said 29-year old Danielle L. Sherrill reportedly gave them a different name and date of birth. A records check...
wkdzradio.com
State of the Community: A Look At Law Enforcement
The three top law enforcement officials in Christian County says they strive for transparency and making the county as safe as possible, which means refocusing resources sometimes. Christian County Sheriff Tyler DeArmond, Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner, and Oak Grove Police Chief Dennis Cunningham answered questions for nearly two hundred...
westkentuckystar.com
Two vehicles reported stolen from vacant home in Lyon County
Lyon County authorities have requested the public's help with solving a pair of vehicle thefts. Deputies said two vehicles have been stolen from an unoccupied home in the 6000 block of Sunnyside Loop. The first vehicle, a red 2001 Chevrolet Blazer, was reported stolen on August 25. Authorities believe the...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man injured in a wreck on Eagle Way in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcycle driven by 22-year-old Dakota Hopkins was westbound between Eagle Cove Drive and Pennyrile Parkway when he struck a deer. Hopkins was taken by ambulance to...
wkdzradio.com
Motorcyclist Flown To Hospital After Hopkinsville Crash
A wreck on Eagle Way in Hopkinsville sent a man to a Nashville hospital Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcyclist was found laying in the median severely injured after a wreck between Eagle Cove Drive and Pennyrile Parkway. The driver was taken by ambulance to a waiting helicopter at...
wkdzradio.com
VIDEO – Parkway Vehicle Fire
Traffic on the Pennyrile Parkway was backed up for a period of time Thursday night due to a vehicle fire. Check out the blaze in this user-submitted video.
