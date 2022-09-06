ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AFP

Obamas to unveil White House portraits after Trump snub

Former US president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama will finally unveil their official portraits at the White House next week after being denied the honor by Donald Trump. The norm-shredding Republican reportedly removed portraits of presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush from the White House's Grand Foyer, considered the most prominent position in the executive mansion.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Jared Kushner mistakenly says ‘before I came into office’ during Fox News interview

Jared Kushner made a minor slip of the tongue while promoting his memoir, which mistakenly made it seem as though the former senior White House adviser had actually been the most senior figure in the Oval Office.While appearing on Fox & Friends to promote his new memoir, Breaking History, Mr Kushner made a seemingly innocuous swapping of a first-person pronoun – “I” – with what he likely intended to be his father-in-law’s name when he was discussing his role in the Trump administration as the Middle East point man.“You take the Middle East, the conventional thinking from John Kerry...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’

Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Majority of Americans believe Trump's MAGA movement IS a threat to democracy, new poll suggests after Biden's divisive 'soul of the nation speech'

A majority of Americans believe Donald Trump's Make America Great Again movement is a threat to US democracy, a new poll suggests on Thursday. A two-day Reuters/Ipsos poll taken on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week shows that US voters are as divided as ever - and that both Trump and President Joe Biden's efforts to connect with them are falling short.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Agent
The Independent

Trump says ‘everyone wants him’ to run for president in 2024 but rules out putting Ivanka on ticket

Donald Trump says that “everyone wants me to run again” but has ruled out having daughter Ivanka on any 2024 ticket.The one-term president told India’s NDTV in an interview that he would not consider his daughter as his vice-president candidate, if, as expected, he runs again for the White House.Mr Trump has been publicly flirting with taking on Joe Biden again but has yet to formally announce his candidacy.“Everyone wants me to run, I am leading in the polls...I’ll make a decision in the very near future, I suspect,” he told the news outlet.He was asked in the interview...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: Steve Bannon Heckled by Protesters as He Turns Himself in to Authorities

Steve Bannon has a lot of haters. And on Thursday morning when he turned himself over to authorities at the Manhattan district attorney’s office, hecklers gave him a piece of their minds. “Stop hurting America,” one protester could be heard yelling at Bannon. “Stop hurting America, you greasy grifter!” Other hecklers also sounded off, as Bannon attempted to speak over the activists. “This is irony,” the ex-Trump aide said while claiming he was being “persecut[ed].” Bannon lawyer Robert Costello confirmed to The Daily Beast on Wednesday evening that his client remains ready to surrender his passport as part of an expected release deal. A Bannon spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on the hecklers. Steve Bannon has surrendered at the Manhattan DAs office — quite the scene #SteveBannon pic.twitter.com/nkrSWJmK2Y— Laura Italiano (@Italiano_Laura) September 8, 2022 Read it at The Daily BeastGot a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here
MANHATTAN, NY
People

Donald Trump's Former Mansion in Connecticut Lists for $30 Million After Major Price Cuts

Donald Trump's former residence in Greenwich, Connecticut, has hit the market for close to $30 million — $24 million less than it was asking in 2014. The nearly 20,000-square-foot waterfront Georgian-style property — which Trump and his late ex-wife, Ivana Trump, owned in the 1980s — sits on 5.8 acres and boasts 24 rooms, including 11 bedrooms and 15 and a half bathrooms.
GREENWICH, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
TheDailyBeast

Donald Trump Declares Himself an ‘Absolutely Perfect Physical Specimen’ in Latest Attack on FBI

Donald Trump’s attacks on law enforcement took an unusual turn Wednesday when he chose to make a parenthetical brag about his body, which he deems “an absolutely perfect physical specimen.” The ex-president made the comment in a breathless sentence posted to his Truth Social platform in an update that also claimed that federal agents had gotten hold of his confidential medical records during their raid on his resort home in Florida. “Not only did the FBI steal my Passports in the FBI Raid and Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago, but it has just been learned through court filings that they...
POTUS
The Independent

Dr Bandy Lee warned five years ago that Trump was dangerous. She’s more worried now

Bandy Lee grew up in an immigrant Bronx family of doctors and scientists. Politics never particularly interested her personally or professionally as she pursued a successful career in psychiatry.Until she became so concerned by Donald Trump’s behaviour and rhetoric. She could only call it one thing: Dangerous. Very much so.In 2017, she put together a conference and consulted other medical professionals, then published a book containing 27 essays from psychologists and psychiatrists calling Trump a “clear and present danger.” The book outlined all of the ways a Trump presidency could threaten the country, with writers touching upon his perceived sociopathy,...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

The Justice Dept. Just Eviscerated the Trump-Appointed Judge in the Mar-a-Lago Case

Hidden between the lines of the Justice Department’s filing Thursday of a request for Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon to temporarily stay part of her Trump special master order is the implication that Cannon is accomplishing little besides hurting an investigation that seeks to protect our national security.The DOJ’s filing not only gives notice that it plans to appeal her decision, but also asks her to enjoin herself by temporarily lifting her ban on the DOJ reviewing and working with the set of just over 100 classified documents that are being kept separately from the rest of the documents seized by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
59K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy