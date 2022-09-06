Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Billionaire BMW heir urges Europe to do everything to help prevent Donald Trump’s reelection
Stefan Quandt, billionaire heir of luxury car brand BMW, urged Germans not to be fooled into thinking Trump’s first term was just a “historical aberration.”. The billionaire heir behind the BMW luxury brand urged the people of Europe to do whatever they can to prevent a second presidency under Donald Trump.
A former federal prosecutor says Donald Trump should be arrested 'promptly' after 'unlawfully taking' classified records: 'Did he sell them to America's adversaries?'
A legal expert said it's entirely possible that some documents "are nowhere to be found because they are already with someone else."
Obamas to unveil White House portraits after Trump snub
Former US president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama will finally unveil their official portraits at the White House next week after being denied the honor by Donald Trump. The norm-shredding Republican reportedly removed portraits of presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush from the White House's Grand Foyer, considered the most prominent position in the executive mansion.
Cohen predicts Trump's next move following Mar-a-Lago search
Micheal Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, tells CNN’s Don Lemon what he predicts the former president’s next move will be following the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-Clinton aide implies 'President of France' file found at Trump's home during Mar-a-Lago raid could be valuable to Putin as 'kompromat'
The FBI seized "info re: President of France" during the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Jennifer Palmieri, formerly an aide to Hillary Clinton, referred to it as "kompromat" in a tweet. Palmieri also implied in the tweet that the information could be useful to Vladimir Putin. A former Hillary Clinton aide heavily...
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
MSNBC’s Beschloss, former CIA director Hayden ‘suggest’ Trump be executed for having nuclear documents
MSNBC contributor and historian Michael Beschloss posted a tweet on Thursday evening recounting historical figures who had been executed for sharing U.S. nuclear secrets with foreign governments, and a former CIA chief shared the post with his own approving tweet. Conservative commentator Jerry Dunleavy accused Beschloss of "suggesting that Trump...
Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
The conservative channel's host might hear from the former president about this.
RELATED PEOPLE
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
Jared Kushner mistakenly says ‘before I came into office’ during Fox News interview
Jared Kushner made a minor slip of the tongue while promoting his memoir, which mistakenly made it seem as though the former senior White House adviser had actually been the most senior figure in the Oval Office.While appearing on Fox & Friends to promote his new memoir, Breaking History, Mr Kushner made a seemingly innocuous swapping of a first-person pronoun – “I” – with what he likely intended to be his father-in-law’s name when he was discussing his role in the Trump administration as the Middle East point man.“You take the Middle East, the conventional thinking from John Kerry...
Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’
Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
Majority of Americans believe Trump's MAGA movement IS a threat to democracy, new poll suggests after Biden's divisive 'soul of the nation speech'
A majority of Americans believe Donald Trump's Make America Great Again movement is a threat to US democracy, a new poll suggests on Thursday. A two-day Reuters/Ipsos poll taken on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week shows that US voters are as divided as ever - and that both Trump and President Joe Biden's efforts to connect with them are falling short.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump says ‘everyone wants him’ to run for president in 2024 but rules out putting Ivanka on ticket
Donald Trump says that “everyone wants me to run again” but has ruled out having daughter Ivanka on any 2024 ticket.The one-term president told India’s NDTV in an interview that he would not consider his daughter as his vice-president candidate, if, as expected, he runs again for the White House.Mr Trump has been publicly flirting with taking on Joe Biden again but has yet to formally announce his candidacy.“Everyone wants me to run, I am leading in the polls...I’ll make a decision in the very near future, I suspect,” he told the news outlet.He was asked in the interview...
WATCH: Steve Bannon Heckled by Protesters as He Turns Himself in to Authorities
Steve Bannon has a lot of haters. And on Thursday morning when he turned himself over to authorities at the Manhattan district attorney’s office, hecklers gave him a piece of their minds. “Stop hurting America,” one protester could be heard yelling at Bannon. “Stop hurting America, you greasy grifter!” Other hecklers also sounded off, as Bannon attempted to speak over the activists. “This is irony,” the ex-Trump aide said while claiming he was being “persecut[ed].” Bannon lawyer Robert Costello confirmed to The Daily Beast on Wednesday evening that his client remains ready to surrender his passport as part of an expected release deal. A Bannon spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on the hecklers. Steve Bannon has surrendered at the Manhattan DAs office — quite the scene #SteveBannon pic.twitter.com/nkrSWJmK2Y— Laura Italiano (@Italiano_Laura) September 8, 2022 Read it at The Daily BeastGot a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here
Majority of American voters now agree that the FBI is 'Biden's Gestapo' after the controversial raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago, poll finds
The raid by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on former President Donald Trump’s home has damaged the agency's standing with Republican and independent voters, according to a new poll, which found that a majority agree with the idea that it has become 'Biden's Gestapo.'. The search of Mar-a-Lago has...
Donald Trump's Former Mansion in Connecticut Lists for $30 Million After Major Price Cuts
Donald Trump's former residence in Greenwich, Connecticut, has hit the market for close to $30 million — $24 million less than it was asking in 2014. The nearly 20,000-square-foot waterfront Georgian-style property — which Trump and his late ex-wife, Ivana Trump, owned in the 1980s — sits on 5.8 acres and boasts 24 rooms, including 11 bedrooms and 15 and a half bathrooms.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Donald Trump Declares Himself an ‘Absolutely Perfect Physical Specimen’ in Latest Attack on FBI
Donald Trump’s attacks on law enforcement took an unusual turn Wednesday when he chose to make a parenthetical brag about his body, which he deems “an absolutely perfect physical specimen.” The ex-president made the comment in a breathless sentence posted to his Truth Social platform in an update that also claimed that federal agents had gotten hold of his confidential medical records during their raid on his resort home in Florida. “Not only did the FBI steal my Passports in the FBI Raid and Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago, but it has just been learned through court filings that they...
Dr Bandy Lee warned five years ago that Trump was dangerous. She’s more worried now
Bandy Lee grew up in an immigrant Bronx family of doctors and scientists. Politics never particularly interested her personally or professionally as she pursued a successful career in psychiatry.Until she became so concerned by Donald Trump’s behaviour and rhetoric. She could only call it one thing: Dangerous. Very much so.In 2017, she put together a conference and consulted other medical professionals, then published a book containing 27 essays from psychologists and psychiatrists calling Trump a “clear and present danger.” The book outlined all of the ways a Trump presidency could threaten the country, with writers touching upon his perceived sociopathy,...
Police Officer Tasered And Beaten On Jan. 6 Goes Off On Cops Who Posed With Trump
"Those two or three dozen Pennsylvania state troopers, from the bottom of my heart, can go f**k all the way off," Michael Fanone told HuffPost.
The Justice Dept. Just Eviscerated the Trump-Appointed Judge in the Mar-a-Lago Case
Hidden between the lines of the Justice Department’s filing Thursday of a request for Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon to temporarily stay part of her Trump special master order is the implication that Cannon is accomplishing little besides hurting an investigation that seeks to protect our national security.The DOJ’s filing not only gives notice that it plans to appeal her decision, but also asks her to enjoin herself by temporarily lifting her ban on the DOJ reviewing and working with the set of just over 100 classified documents that are being kept separately from the rest of the documents seized by...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
59K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 1