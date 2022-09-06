ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Jets QB Joe Flacco will start vs. Ravens, setting up unlikely Week 1 reunion

Former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco will start for the New York Jets in their Week 1 matchup against Baltimore, Jets coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday. Zach Wilson, who underwent arthroscopic injury last month after suffering a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his knee, was ruled out of Sunday’s game. Flacco has led the Jets’ first-team offense since Wilson, the team’s No. 2 overall pick ...
BALTIMORE, MD
TMZ.com

Pittsburgh Steelers Honoring Dwayne Haskins With No. 3 Helmet Stickers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing to honor Dwayne Haskins following his sudden death ... by wearing #3 stickers on their helmets for this entire season. The org. announced the planned tribute on Friday ... showing the nod to the late quarterback will be placed on the bottom left of their iconic helmets starting this week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Danville, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
City
Philadelphia, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
ESPN

Inside the Russell Wilson-Seattle Seahawks drama that led to the Denver Broncos trade

SEATED NEXT TO his wife and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in a luxury suite at Raymond James Stadium, Russell Wilson watched Super Bowl LV and stewed. To Wilson, who was in Tampa, Florida, to receive his Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, the game was an unsettling reminder of what he wanted and didn't have, of where his career was after nine seasons with the Seattle Seahawks as compared to the quarterbacks on the field before him. On one side, there was Tom Brady getting hit twice all night, winning his seventh Super Bowl at age 43 and doing it with a collection of marquee players, several of whom the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had signed at his request. On the other side, there was Patrick Mahomes throwing 49 times in a pass-happy Kansas City Chiefs offense that had helped him win an MVP.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Cardinals put QB McCoy on IR; McSorley now Murray's backup

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals put backup quarterback Colt McCoy on injured reserve heading into Sunday's season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said McCoy strained a calf at practice on Monday. McCoy's absence means Trace McSorley is starter Kyler Murray's primary backup.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Paterno
Person
Terry Bradshaw
Person
Ernie Stautner
ESPN

Can Von Miller burnish his legacy by leading the Buffalo Bills to their first Super Bowl win?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- There's a voice in Von Miller's head during the big moments. At the end of games, when his team needs a play and everything is on the line. Up by 3 with 1:25 left in Super Bowl LVI last February, the Los Angeles Rams defense needed a stop. All game long, Miller -- then a Rams outside linebacker -- had been setting the Cincinnati Bengals up to use his ghost move in the pass rush.
NFL
NBC Sports

NFL records for rushing yards, touchdowns among quarterbacks

It’s one thing for a quarterback to test defenses with his arm. It’s another when their wheels are also a weapon. The NFL has seen some electric, dual-threat quarterbacks in its history. From speedsters to bulldozers, a handful of signal callers have shown just how dangerous an athletic quarterback can be.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy