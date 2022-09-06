Read full article on original website
Jets QB Joe Flacco will start vs. Ravens, setting up unlikely Week 1 reunion
Former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco will start for the New York Jets in their Week 1 matchup against Baltimore, Jets coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday. Zach Wilson, who underwent arthroscopic injury last month after suffering a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his knee, was ruled out of Sunday’s game. Flacco has led the Jets’ first-team offense since Wilson, the team’s No. 2 overall pick ...
Super Bowl 50 champ Emmanuel Sanders announces retirement with Broncos after 12 NFL seasons
Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday after 12 seasons on the field. Sanders played for five different teams over his career, but he found the most success with the Denver Broncos, where he spent nearly six seasons. He signed a one-day contract with the...
Peyton Manning: Tom Brady has come for my NFL records, but watch out for Patrick Mahomes
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning dishes on Tom Brady breaking all of Manning’s records, assuring that Patrick Mahomes is on his way there too. The Brady-Manning rivalry of the 2000s was one for the books, one that Brady’s friend and former teammate Julian Edelman was more than willing to tease out in a conversation with Peyton Manning.
Pittsburgh Steelers Honoring Dwayne Haskins With No. 3 Helmet Stickers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing to honor Dwayne Haskins following his sudden death ... by wearing #3 stickers on their helmets for this entire season. The org. announced the planned tribute on Friday ... showing the nod to the late quarterback will be placed on the bottom left of their iconic helmets starting this week.
AFC Notes: Bengals, Joe Burrow, Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Steelers, Mitch Trubisky
Bengals QB Joe Burrow mentioned that his ruptured appendix earlier this offseason forced him to stay in the hospital for 5-6 days: “I was in the hospital for about five or six days. I got out of there and felt weak and slow and couldn’t really move. So that wasn’t very fun.” (Ben Baby)
Inside the Russell Wilson-Seattle Seahawks drama that led to the Denver Broncos trade
SEATED NEXT TO his wife and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in a luxury suite at Raymond James Stadium, Russell Wilson watched Super Bowl LV and stewed. To Wilson, who was in Tampa, Florida, to receive his Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, the game was an unsettling reminder of what he wanted and didn't have, of where his career was after nine seasons with the Seattle Seahawks as compared to the quarterbacks on the field before him. On one side, there was Tom Brady getting hit twice all night, winning his seventh Super Bowl at age 43 and doing it with a collection of marquee players, several of whom the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had signed at his request. On the other side, there was Patrick Mahomes throwing 49 times in a pass-happy Kansas City Chiefs offense that had helped him win an MVP.
NFL 2022 season preview: Tom Brady, Russell Wilson & Aaron Rodgers set to star
The more things change, the more they stay the same. While several big-name quarterbacks have been on the move in the NFL's off-season, one man just won't go away. Just 40 days after announcing his retirement, Tom Brady said in March he is coming back for a remarkable 23rd season.
Cardinals put QB McCoy on IR; McSorley now Murray's backup
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals put backup quarterback Colt McCoy on injured reserve heading into Sunday's season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said McCoy strained a calf at practice on Monday. McCoy's absence means Trace McSorley is starter Kyler Murray's primary backup.
Can Von Miller burnish his legacy by leading the Buffalo Bills to their first Super Bowl win?
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- There's a voice in Von Miller's head during the big moments. At the end of games, when his team needs a play and everything is on the line. Up by 3 with 1:25 left in Super Bowl LVI last February, the Los Angeles Rams defense needed a stop. All game long, Miller -- then a Rams outside linebacker -- had been setting the Cincinnati Bengals up to use his ghost move in the pass rush.
LeSean McCoy Says Bill Belichick Would Have Been a Regular Coach Without Tom Brady
VIDEO: LeSean McCoy's Bill Belichick hot take.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
NFL records for rushing yards, touchdowns among quarterbacks
It’s one thing for a quarterback to test defenses with his arm. It’s another when their wheels are also a weapon. The NFL has seen some electric, dual-threat quarterbacks in its history. From speedsters to bulldozers, a handful of signal callers have shown just how dangerous an athletic quarterback can be.
Acrisure Stadium ranked worst stadium name in NFL
Don’t worry Steelers fans, it’s not just Pittsburgh that doesn’t like the name Acrisure Stadium. In a new survey, Acrisure Stadium was voted as the worst name among all NFL stadiums.
Rays raring to put more heat on scuffling Yankees
The Tampa Bay Rays keep capitalizing on head-to-head opportunities to gain ground on the first-place New York Yankees in the
