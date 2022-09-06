ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

YMCA of Chippewa Valley to offer free admission for Welcoming Week

By Leader-Telegram Staff
 3 days ago
EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls YMCAs will offer free admission from Sept. 9-18 in celebration of the association’s national Welcoming Week.

“Welcoming Week is an opportunity for YMCA branches across the country to remind their communities that everyone is welcome at the Y,” Suzie Slota, director of Mission Advancement for the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley, stated in a Tuesday news release. “The YMCA has something for everyone. We never turn anyone away because of their fitness level, age, religion, ethnicity, or income level. Our YMCAs are melting pots of people from all walks of life, and we love that. This diversity makes us stronger and a more interesting place to be. It’s important to us as an organization that everyone feels welcome and feels like they belong.”

