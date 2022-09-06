If UFC 279 is the final time that Nate Diaz steps foot in the UFC Octagon, he will be leaving the promotion with some incredible highlight moments on his resume. After a 15-year long career in the UFC, it appears that the younger Diaz brother will be competing under the promotion’s banner for the final time when he fights out his contract against Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 279. He has expressed desire to be released from promotion ahead of the fight, with the possibility of boxing the likes of Jake Paul being rumored for the future.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 5 HOURS AGO