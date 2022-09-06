Read full article on original website
Nate Diaz reveals four opponents that the UFC wouldn’t allow him to fight in his swan song
Nate Diaz has revealed the names of four potential opponents that he has suggested the UFC didn’t let him fight. This Saturday night in the main event of UFC 279, Nate Diaz will make the walk to the Octagon for what could well be the final time. He’ll be going head to head with rising star Khamzat Chimaev and while many are counting him out, we all know that if anyone is capable of springing a surprise, it’s going to be Nate Diaz.
UFC President Dana White responds to rumors that he and Nate Diaz nearly went at it in a nightclub years ago: “We were drinking”
UFC President Dana White is responding to rumors that he and Nate Diaz nearly went at it in a nightclub years ago. It was during an interview with ESPN that Nate Diaz revealed there was an incident which occurred between the UFC President and the fighter way back in 2014. Laughing, Diaz said he ‘almost beat up’ White during the altercation:
Khamzat Chimaev: Nate Diaz, Kevin Holland got what they 'deserved' in UFC 279 press conference brawl
Khamzat Chimaev appears to have no regrets for his role in the melee that canceled the UFC 279 press conference. Just moments before the top six fighters on Saturday’s card were set to take the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, UFC president Dana White revealed some “crazy sh*t” happened backstage.
UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in results, 3 fighters miss weight
UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in results. On Saturday, Sept. 10, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, rising welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev will face Stockton legend Nate Diaz for the main event of UFC 279. UFC 279 will mark Diaz’s departure from the UFC, which he has been a staple in since winning The Ultimate Fighter 5 in 2007. Diaz (20-13) is coming in a massive underdog against the undefeated Chimaev (11-0) at +750.
Khamzat Chimaev Confident He Finishes Nate Diaz Ahead Of UFC 279: "I Don't Think That Guy Is Going To Survive One Round"
Undefeated UFC welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev doesn't see Nate Diaz lasting very long in their fight this weekend. Chimaev spoke with reporters at Wednesday's media day for Saturday night's UFC 279 event in Las Vegas, Nevada, ahead of his main event bout with Diaz and made the confident prediction that he will finish the Stockton, California native within one round.
John McCarthy and Josh Thomson slam the UFC for not giving Nate Diaz a proper send-off: “Diaz probably garnered the UFC somewhere between 500 million to a billion dollars”
John McCarthy and Josh Thomson have questioned the UFC for not giving Nate Diaz a proper send-off. This Saturday night at UFC 279, Nate Diaz will battle Khamzat Chimaev in a blockbuster welterweight main event. For many months now fans have questioned whether or not this is the right route to go down for both men, especially with Diaz being set to compete in the last fight on his current UFC deal.
Nate Diaz says Conor McGregor trilogy is “for sure going to happen at some point”
Nate Diaz believes a trilogy with Conor McGregor will indeed happen. Diaz and McGregor originally fought at UFC 196, as the Stockton native replaced Rafael dos Anjos on short notice. Diaz went on to shock the world as he submitted the Irishman. The pair would later have their rematch at UFC 202, with McGregor winning a decision in a back-and-forth war.
Nate Diaz believes Jon Jones should be excluded from GOAT conversation due to steroid use: “That whole legacy’s gone and done with”
Nate Diaz believes former UFC champion Jon Jones shouldn’t be named one of the greatest ever. ‘Bones’ has been out of the octagon since his win over Dominick Reyes in February 2020. Despite his inactivity, Jones is still highly-regarded as one of the best fighters on the planet. He’s currently targeting a showdown with Stipe Miocic in the winter.
Li Jingliang comfortable sharing UFC 279 with Khamzat Chimaev, focused on Tony Ferguson
LAS VEGAS – Perhaps it’s not the most ideal situation for Li Jingliang to share a card with Khamzat Chimaev, but he doesn’t see it that way. If he did, who could blame him?. Last October at UFC 267, undefeated Chimaev impressively choked out Jingliang in the...
Welcome to Nate Diaz's 'fight week of hell' at UFC 279 | Opinion
Not one to mince words, Nate Diaz makes it clear he’s not thrilled about UFC 279 fight week. “It feels like a fight week of hell just like always,” Diaz said in an ESPN interview released Tuesday. Diaz faces undefeated rising star Khamzat Chimaev in the pay-per-view headliner,...
Dana White reacts to the possibility of UFC 279 being Nate Diaz’s final Octagon appearance
Dana White is reacting to the possibility of UFC 279 being Nate Diaz’s final Octagon appearance. It will be Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) vs Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in the welterweight main event this coming Saturday, September 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Diaz, 37, has not...
UFC 279: Tony Ferguson thinks he’s the only reason Khabib Nurmagomedov will return to UFC (video)
Tony Ferguson believes he’s the man to bring back the one that many call the GOAT. UFC 279 may be the last time that mixed martial arts fans get to see Nate Diaz in the Octagon. He and Khamzat Chimeav will battle in the main event, but they aren’t the only competitors to keep an eye on during Saturday’s event. Tony Ferguson is attempting to halt a four-fight losing streak, but he also has his eye on a former champion in Khabib Nurmagomedov and perhaps a stint on The Ultimate Fighter.
Nate Diaz keeps future plans cryptic ahead of UFC 279: 'It's only the halftime show'
LAS VEGAS – It was two hours and 14 minutes past his scheduled news conference start time Wednesday when Nate Diaz finally strolled into the room of reporters eagerly awaiting to hear from the most popular fighter on the card. Of course, he wasn’t alone. Over a dozen other...
UFC 279 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Khamzat vs. Diaz
In a rare pay-per-view (PPV) with no titles involved, the Octagon returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022) with Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz in the starring roles. Playing support at UFC 279 are Tony Ferguson’s Welterweight debut against Li Jingliang, Kevin Holland’s Catchweight grudge match with Daniel Rodriguez, and more.
Watch: Best Moments From The UFC Career of Nate Diaz
If UFC 279 is the final time that Nate Diaz steps foot in the UFC Octagon, he will be leaving the promotion with some incredible highlight moments on his resume. After a 15-year long career in the UFC, it appears that the younger Diaz brother will be competing under the promotion’s banner for the final time when he fights out his contract against Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 279. He has expressed desire to be released from promotion ahead of the fight, with the possibility of boxing the likes of Jake Paul being rumored for the future.
Nate Diaz says he was “nowhere near” a new contract, claims he told the UFC to sign all his friends in order for him to re-sign
Nate Diaz says he was nowhere near re-signing with the UFC before his fight against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279. It has been well-documented that Diaz has one fight left on his deal and the UFC was looking to re-sign him. The hope was to get him locked into a new multi-fight deal but that never happened and he will now face Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279. According to Diaz, he says he was never close to re-signing with the deal.
Khamzat Chimaev Coach Prefers Dominant Win Over Quick Finish Against Nate Diaz
The Khamzat Chimaev camp prefers to score a lengthy and dominant win over Nate Diaz at UFC 279 over a quick finish. Chimaev’s coach, Andreas Michael was interviewed by ESPN ahead of UFC 279 this weekend. There, Chimaev will headline the pay-per-view (PPV) against Diaz. Many are picking Chimaev...
