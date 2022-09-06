Read full article on original website
WATCH: British Prime Minister Liz Truss marks Queen Elizabeth II’s death
LONDON — British Prime Minister Liz Truss says the country is “devastated” by the death of Queen Elizabeth II, calling her “the rock on which modern Britain was built.”. Watch Truss’ remarks in the player above. Truss said the news is “a huge shock to...
WATCH: White House says Biden administration is preparing to release CHIPS funds
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced Tuesday that the Biden administration is preparing to divvy up $50 billion in federal assistance to the computer chip industry. Watch the briefing in the player above. “With this funding, we’re going to make sure the United States is never again in a position...
UK politicians unite in tribute after Queen Elizabeth’s death
LONDON (AP) — British politicians across the political spectrum united in sorrow Thursday at the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a passing that brought the country’s usually fractious politics to a halt. The queen’s death at age 96 will be marked with 10 days of national mourning, culminating...
WATCH: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reacts to news of Queen Elizabeth’s death
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reacted to the death of Queen Elizabeth II Thursday, saying, “Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family of the queen, the people of the United Kingdom.”. Watch the briefing in the player above. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday...
Secretary of State Blinken makes surprise visit to Ukraine as more U.S. aid announced
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
Russian Officials Propose Overthrowing Putin, Charging Him With Treason
Deputies said they felt the proposal to remove Putin from power has "nearly zero" chances of being heard by the State Duma.
WATCH: Biden gives speech in Ohio on boosting American manufacturing
President Joe Biden is putting the spotlight on a rare bipartisan down payment boosting U.S. manufacturing as he visits the political battleground state of Ohio, and the groundbreaking of a new Intel computer chip facility. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. Biden went to suburban Columbus to take...
North Korea passes new law authorizing its military to 'automatically' launch nuclear strikes if the country's leadership is threatened
The new law specifies several scenarios in which a nuclear first strike can be used, such as to gain the upper hand in a war.
Top Russian Commander of Invading Army Captured by Ukraine—Report
Social media users were among those who speculated Lieutenant General Andrei Sychevoi had been captured by Ukraine.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Ukraine blows up Russian missile site in huge explosion that’s spread across the world
In a prelude to their counter-offensive against Russian-held Kharkiv, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian surface-to-air (SAM) missile site in a huge explosion this week. Footage of the strike has gone viral, with it being viewed hundreds of thousands of times around the world. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense...
Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision
Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
During visit to Kyiv, Blinken announces $2B in US military aid for Europe
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Thursday as the Biden administration announced major new military aid worth more than $2.8 billion for Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia. In meetings with senior Ukrainian officials, including President...
WATCH LIVE: King Charles III gives 1st address to Britain and the Commonwealth as new monarch
Britain’s King Charles III returned to Buckingham Palace on Friday for the first time since the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II and his accession to the throne. He was expected to meet Prime Minister Liz Truss and deliver a speech to the nation. The event is scheduled...
WATCH LIVE: Biden gives remarks about latest COVID vaccine boosters
President Joe Biden is expected to gives remarks about latest COVID-91 vaccine boosters on Thursday. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. Days after the U.S. authorized its first update to the vaccines, booster doses that target today’s most common omicron strain are being rolled out across the country.
WATCH: Secretary of Defense Austin and Gen. Milley say Ukraine military aid will continue
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says that the Ukraine Defense Contact Group leaves its recent meetings “with lots of momentum” and plans to support Ukraine with the military aid that country needs “over the long haul.”. Watch the press conference in the player above. “That means...
Russia trying to ‘steal’ nuclear plant, Ukraine nuclear chief says
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of Ukraine’s atomic energy operator accused Russia on Thursday of trying to “steal” Europe’s largest nuclear plant by cutting it off from the Ukrainian electricity grid and leaving it on the brink of a radiation disaster. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear...
Ukraine-Russia war: Russian forces ‘taken by surprise’ as Ukrainian counter-offensive advances 50km, says UK – live
UK intelligence reports Ukrainian units have captured or surrounded several towns along a narrow front and threaten to take more
Justice Department appeals judge’s decision to grant ‘special master’ to review records seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is preparing to appeal a judge’s decision granting the appointment of an independent arbiter to review records seized in a criminal investigation by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. Citing national security concerns and other factors, the department...
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British history, died Thursday at age 96, after she was placed under medical supervision for failing health. The royal family announced her death, saying the queen “died peacefully” at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. As head of state for the United...
Preparations minimize casualties in powerful South Korean typhoon
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The most powerful typhoon to hit South Korea in years killed at least three people, dumped a meter (3 feet) of rain, destroyed roads and felled power lines on Tuesday. The death toll could have been higher if not for proactive evacuations and school closures, officials said.
