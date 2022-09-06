Read full article on original website
Related
Is This Yours? Man Finds Valuable Item on Yellowstone River
A Montana man is searching for the owner of an item found along the Yellowstone River near Gardiner. On June 13, 2022, historic flooding wreaked havoc on Montanans living in communities surrounding Yellowstone National Park. The effects of the flooding can still be seen along the banks of the Yellowstone River. Piles of debris including pieces of homes, trees, and other items are scattered along the river.
explorebigsky.com
Westerly winds bring smoke to Big Sky
BIG SKY – Wildfire smoke has settled into the air around Big Sky from fires to the west in Idaho and Oregon. Windy conditions yesterday across the Northwest created “prime conditions” for wildfire growth, according to meteorologist Matt Ludwig with the National Weather Service in Great Falls.
NBCMontana
Cool temperatures and better air quality are coming as is potential valley frost
AIR QUALITY ALERT for Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Gallatin, Granite, Madison, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties is in effect until 8 AM Friday. Air quality currently ranges from Moderate to Unhealthy. Limit prolonged outdoor exposure when possible in these areas, especially children, the elderly, or those with heart or respiratory concerns.
Better than Bozeman? New Resident Impressed by Downtown Billings Events
It's tough not to get involved in some friendly jabs toward our fellow Montana cities. Bozemanites have been known to hate on Missoula. Missoulians like to razz people who live in Bozeman. And it seems like everybody loves to give Billings a hard time. Sorry, Great Falls... you're not even in the discussion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Best Mac & Cheese Spot in Montana Is Quite Surprising
This is a dish you can have any time of the day, and anywhere you are. It's a simple but can be elevated into almost a gourmet meal. Mac & Cheese is constantly devoured by kids and adults nationwide. So we had to find out the best place in Montana for mac & cheese, and we found a winner.
explorebigsky.com
Pinky and the Floyd return for final Music in the Mountains
BIG SKY – In the summer of 2008, the Doors Legacy Band—a tribute to the 1960s and 1970s rock band The Doors—was looking for an opener for a show at the Zebra in Bozeman. After playing around with the idea of a Led Zeppelin tribute set, local sound engineer, guitarist and vocalist Luke Flansburg thought Pink Floyd would be the “coolest” opener for The Doors, so he gathered some friends and tested his theory. This opening show would become the precursor to the now-regionally acclaimed band Pinky and the Floyd.
explorebigsky.com
Mountainfilm on Tour to screen in Big Sky Sept. 10
BIG SKY – Mountainfilm on Tour brings a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colorado. The tour will visit Big Sky at the Independent on Saturday, Sept. 10, with films that explore themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.
Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment
Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bozeman is Becoming a Hotbed for the Quiet Quitting Revolution
If you thought the labor shortage around the Gallatin Valley was bad, it may get a lot worse due to 'quiet quitting'. It's no secret that cities across Montana have been in a real crunch when it comes to staffing issues. Several reasons have contributed to the problem: new residents with lots of money, fewer young adults holding down full-time jobs, COVID-19 residual fears, etc. Lots of people who were working from home during the pandemic figured out a way to continue doing it.
KULR8
Montana State lineman Aaron Gerle enters transfer portal
BOZEMAN — Montana State reserve defensive lineman Aaron Gerle announced his entrance into the transfer portal on Monday. Gerle's announcement came multiple weeks after he left the Bobcats, per a source. He told 406mtsports.com Wednesday that MSU "just wasn’t a good fit for me" but declined to comment further.
Never Again: Popular Montana Steakhouse Says Goodbye
A popular steakhouse that has been a destination for Montanans for over 40 years is officially closed. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana has been a gathering place for families and visitors since it first opened in 1980. The steakhouse was originally located in Belgrade, but the owner relocated to Manhattan a few months after opening.
explorebigsky.com
Man’s best friend, kid’s best reading partner
BOZEMAN – A small girl curled up next to Luca the golden retriever on a Wednesday evening in the Bozeman Public Library. She quietly read a story to the dog as he licked her kneecaps. Her voice grew steady and more confident as she flicked through the pages. When she was finished, she smiled, thanked Luca, and headed off with her mother to return the book to its shelf as another child eagerly took her place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
explorebigsky.com
Pre-dawn group run to honor murdered relative of local business owner
BIG SKY – A run honoring a Memphis woman who was abducted and killed while running in the early morning on Sept. 2 will take place Friday morning at 4:20 a.m. leaving from the Trove West in Big Sky Meadow Village. Kate Tompkinson, owner of Trove West, is a...
explorebigsky.com
Town Center Owners Association hires new leadership after acquisition
BIG SKY – As part of its May acquisition of the remaining land in the Town Center from the Simkins Family, local developer Lone Mountain Land Company this year assumed management of the Town Center Owners Association. John Bowersox started as community manager for the TCOA in July with a focus on maintaining the major local hub as well as managing it for the growth to come.
eastidahonews.com
Multiple people airlifted, taken by ambulance to hospital following crash in Island Park
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Sept. 4 at 8:47 p.m.., on US 20 at mile marker 394, north of Island Park, in Fremont County. A 2020 Infinity QX80 was traveling eastbound on US 20....
Details emerge from high-speed chase over Labor Day weekend in Bozeman
Bozeman police have taken suspect Dylan Klapak after pursuing him in a high speed chase on interstate 90 on Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Felony Lane Gang steals thousands from area banks
The Felony Lane Gang is a group known for breaking into cars, stealing checks, and identification, and draining people's bank accounts.
UPDATE - Man arrested after high-speed chase in Bozeman on Sunday
The driver of the vehicle failed to pull over for the officer’s emergency lights and rapidly increased their speed fleeing northbound on 19th Avenue.
Comments / 0