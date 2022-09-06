Kohl’s is reportedly in talks with another suitor, this time to discuss potentially selling its real-estate assets. Private equity firm Oak Street Real Estate Capital LLC has reportedly made a bid to acquire around $2 billion worth of property from Kohl’s, Reuters reported on Friday. As per the report, Oak Street has offered between $1.5 billion and $2 billion for real-estate from Kohl’s. Under the deal, the firm would allow Kohl’s to lease back its stores. FN has reached out to Kohl’s for a comment. Oak Street declined to comment. The news comes on the heels of Kohl’s failing to complete a negotiation...

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO