ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Hidden Valley named Week 2 Team of the Week after shootout win over Byrd

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite falling to crosstown rival Cave Spring in Week 1, Hidden Valley rebounded to win a 39-36 shootout over Byrd last Friday night. Quarterback Brayden Moore threw for four scores while wide receiver Jackson Getz caught three touchdown passes in a performance that earned the Titans WDBJ7′s Week 2 Friday Football Extra Team of the Week!
ROANOKE, VA
techlunchpail.com

Roanoke ATH Jahzae Kimbrough Hoping For a Virginia Tech Scholarship Offer

The region with the most diehard support for Virginia Tech outside of Blacksburg is undoubtedly the Roanoke Valley. Plenty of kids have football dreams growing up wanting to play for the Hokies someday with fond memories of watching their first football games at Lane Stadium. For Roanoke ATH Jahzae Kimbrough...
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roanoke, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Education
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Virginia Sports
Roanoke, VA
Football
WSLS

Knights shut down the Fighting Blues on Thursday

BUENA VISTA, Va. – Thursday night games will be a norm this season with the referee shortage. Under the Thursday night lights, the Buchanan and Buena Vista communities came together for a showdown. It was a quick lead and a strong offensive line that led the Knights to victory.
BUENA VISTA, VA
wfxrtv.com

Homecoming for Boston College kicker Connor Lytton this Saturday against Virginia Tech

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — When the Virginia Tech Hokies take on the Boston College Eagles this Saturday at 8pm at Lane Stadium…it will be a homecoming for one of the Eagles players. Former Radford Bobcats and now BC sophomore kicker Connor Lytton will return to the New River Valley on Saturday. It will be Lytton’s first opportunity to play college ball so close to home.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech enhances gameday experience for students

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s home opener is almost here and this season, the university has announced enhancements to the student experience at football games. There will be a new tailgating event available to students on campus at Hokie Grill. It opens three hours and 30 minutes before kickoff and will include games, live music, and more.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Boston College, television details

Both Virginia Tech and Boston College will enter Saturday night’s contest looking for their first win of the season after both programs fell during the opening weekend of college football. Virginia Tech fell in the final moments to Old Dominion after quarterback Grant Wells threw four interceptions and a special teams breakdown provided a 10-point swing on Friday night. Boston College gave up a late touchdown to Rutgers on Saturday to see their lead slip away in the final moments.
BLACKSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Gridiron Football#Brain Tumors#American Football#Highschoolsports
WDBJ7.com

Bluegrass great Herschel Sizemore has died

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bluegrass great and longtime Roanoke Valley resident Herschel Sizemore has died. A native of Alabama, Sizemore started playing when he was just seven years old. He worked with many of the best-known musicians in Bluegrass during his influential career. Sizemore also recorded and performed with his...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke College launches new cycling program

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Star City is getting a new sports program. Roanoke College is launching a new competitive cycling program for men and women. The new cycling team has been registered with USA cycling and will compete in the fall as a club sport. Former U.S. Olympic team member Shelley Olds will be returning to her Alma Mater Roanoke College as the new head coach.
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Martinsville Speedway celebrates 75th Anniversary with an evening filled with activities for fans

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville Speedway is throwing a big celebration to say thank you to fans in honor of its 75th Anniversary. On Sept. 7, you can head to the track for a night full of fun. There will be free Martinsville Hot Dogs, cold beverages, birthday cake, live music, photo moments with the 75th-anniversary logo and Martinsville Speedway grandfather clock.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Lynchburg VA

Lynchburg was originally settled in 1757 by John Lynch, the brother of politician and American revolutionary Charles Lynch, and is the third-oldest city in the state of Virginia. The city is named in honour of John, while the act of lynching is believed to be named for his brother. It...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community discussion shines spotlight on lynching history in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday night’s program on lynching in Roanoke has been years in the making. “Bill (Bestpitch) and I had a lunch engagement on October 2, 2019. We discussed at great length, two black men that were lynched in Roanoke and the organization Equal Justice Initiative Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama,” said Dr. Brenda Hale, chair of the Roanoke Equal Justice Initiative Community Remembrance Projects Coalition.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Suspect in Blacksburg shooting in court for preliminary hearing

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – For the first time, we hear from victims involved in the downtown Blacksburg shooting at a hookah lounge in early February. Victims and people who were involved appeared before a judge and testified in a preliminary hearing in Montgomery County. On Thursday, a Virginia Tech student...
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy