FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival takes place on September 17 and 18 at a new venueCheryl E PrestonHuddleston, VA
Payday Loans in Roanoke and Virginia are now practically extinctCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Virginia Farm has One of the Most Charming Pumpkin Patches in the CountryTravel MavenChristiansburg, VA
Local retirement community the Glebe celebrates four centurionsCheryl E PrestonDaleville, VA
Olde Salem returns on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
WSLS
A football team that’s more like family: The reality for Martinsville coaching duo
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville defensive coordinator B.J. Martin has always had a particular coach by his side--whether as a football and basketball player for G.W. Danville or even now as a coach himself. While he may make a few tweaks, he can trust the plays being called--because they’re coming from his own dad.
WDBJ7.com
Hidden Valley named Week 2 Team of the Week after shootout win over Byrd
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite falling to crosstown rival Cave Spring in Week 1, Hidden Valley rebounded to win a 39-36 shootout over Byrd last Friday night. Quarterback Brayden Moore threw for four scores while wide receiver Jackson Getz caught three touchdown passes in a performance that earned the Titans WDBJ7′s Week 2 Friday Football Extra Team of the Week!
WDBJ7.com
Salem’s Jayveon Jones makes big impact against Franklin County
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Last week’s Game of the Week down in Rocky Mount proved to have a dramatic ending. It’s an ending that wouldn’t have been as intense had our Hardees Player of the Week made less of an impact. “I always like running the ball...
techlunchpail.com
Roanoke ATH Jahzae Kimbrough Hoping For a Virginia Tech Scholarship Offer
The region with the most diehard support for Virginia Tech outside of Blacksburg is undoubtedly the Roanoke Valley. Plenty of kids have football dreams growing up wanting to play for the Hokies someday with fond memories of watching their first football games at Lane Stadium. For Roanoke ATH Jahzae Kimbrough...
WSLS
Knights shut down the Fighting Blues on Thursday
BUENA VISTA, Va. – Thursday night games will be a norm this season with the referee shortage. Under the Thursday night lights, the Buchanan and Buena Vista communities came together for a showdown. It was a quick lead and a strong offensive line that led the Knights to victory.
wfxrtv.com
Homecoming for Boston College kicker Connor Lytton this Saturday against Virginia Tech
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — When the Virginia Tech Hokies take on the Boston College Eagles this Saturday at 8pm at Lane Stadium…it will be a homecoming for one of the Eagles players. Former Radford Bobcats and now BC sophomore kicker Connor Lytton will return to the New River Valley on Saturday. It will be Lytton’s first opportunity to play college ball so close to home.
WSLS
Virginia Tech enhances gameday experience for students
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s home opener is almost here and this season, the university has announced enhancements to the student experience at football games. There will be a new tailgating event available to students on campus at Hokie Grill. It opens three hours and 30 minutes before kickoff and will include games, live music, and more.
How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Boston College, television details
Both Virginia Tech and Boston College will enter Saturday night’s contest looking for their first win of the season after both programs fell during the opening weekend of college football. Virginia Tech fell in the final moments to Old Dominion after quarterback Grant Wells threw four interceptions and a special teams breakdown provided a 10-point swing on Friday night. Boston College gave up a late touchdown to Rutgers on Saturday to see their lead slip away in the final moments.
WDBJ7.com
Bluegrass great Herschel Sizemore has died
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bluegrass great and longtime Roanoke Valley resident Herschel Sizemore has died. A native of Alabama, Sizemore started playing when he was just seven years old. He worked with many of the best-known musicians in Bluegrass during his influential career. Sizemore also recorded and performed with his...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke College launches new cycling program
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Star City is getting a new sports program. Roanoke College is launching a new competitive cycling program for men and women. The new cycling team has been registered with USA cycling and will compete in the fall as a club sport. Former U.S. Olympic team member Shelley Olds will be returning to her Alma Mater Roanoke College as the new head coach.
WSLS
Martinsville Speedway celebrates 75th Anniversary with an evening filled with activities for fans
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville Speedway is throwing a big celebration to say thank you to fans in honor of its 75th Anniversary. On Sept. 7, you can head to the track for a night full of fun. There will be free Martinsville Hot Dogs, cold beverages, birthday cake, live music, photo moments with the 75th-anniversary logo and Martinsville Speedway grandfather clock.
‘It still hasn’t sunk in!’ Amherst man wins $250,000 playing Virginia Lottery
According to Virginia Lottery's website, David Hudson of Amherst had just gotten home from work on Sunday, Aug. 4 when he checked his phone and realized he had won $250,000 from the previous night's Bank a Million drawing.
WSET
Floyd woman named as finalist, will compete in Hardee's Final Biscuit Challenge
FRANKLIN, Tn. (WSET) — Hardee’s has announced their four finalists for Best Biscuit Baker Competition, and while bakers from across the country competed, a Floyd employee has made the cut. The final four competitors include:. Amber Burgess – OTAC - Southgate, MD – 10 months in Hardee’s...
WSLS
Southwest Virginia resident named Hardee’s Best Biscuit Baker Competition finalist
FLOYD, Va. – Taking fresh-made biscuits to a competitive level. On Wednesday, Hardee’s announced the four competitors that are moving on to the Final Biscuit Challenge – and one of them is from Floyd. With two years of experience in the field, Crystal Link with Boddie Noell...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Lynchburg VA
Lynchburg was originally settled in 1757 by John Lynch, the brother of politician and American revolutionary Charles Lynch, and is the third-oldest city in the state of Virginia. The city is named in honour of John, while the act of lynching is believed to be named for his brother. It...
WDBJ7.com
WSET
Liberty University grad thrives at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division
DAHLGREN, Va. (WSET) — After Thomas Shifflett graduated from high school in Central Virginia, he embarked on a wrestling career at Messiah College in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Shifflett admitted wrestling was more of a priority for him than academics, but that all changed after he suffered a back injury while...
WDBJ7.com
Community discussion shines spotlight on lynching history in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday night’s program on lynching in Roanoke has been years in the making. “Bill (Bestpitch) and I had a lunch engagement on October 2, 2019. We discussed at great length, two black men that were lynched in Roanoke and the organization Equal Justice Initiative Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama,” said Dr. Brenda Hale, chair of the Roanoke Equal Justice Initiative Community Remembrance Projects Coalition.
WSLS
Roanoke’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area ends sooner than anticipated
ROANOKE, Va. – The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, DORA, has ended, according to Downtown Roanoke Inc. The area began on June 10, and since then, the Downtown area has seen increased foot traffic as well as a wide variety of positive feedback. Downtown officials had originally planned to keep...
WSLS
Suspect in Blacksburg shooting in court for preliminary hearing
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – For the first time, we hear from victims involved in the downtown Blacksburg shooting at a hookah lounge in early February. Victims and people who were involved appeared before a judge and testified in a preliminary hearing in Montgomery County. On Thursday, a Virginia Tech student...
