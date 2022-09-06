ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard Reacts To Ex Johnny Depp’s Cameo At MTV VMAs: It’s ‘A Lot To Deal With’

After Johnny Depp, 59, briefly popped up as a Moon Person during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, Amber Heard‘s sister, Whitney Henriquez, 34, publicly blasted MTV to support her sister, months after the actress lost the defamation trial to her former spouse. Amber, 36, has not addressed the VMAs situation, but HollywoodLife did get some EXCLUSIVE intel on the Aquaman star’s feelings about Johnny’s cameo at the show, as well as Whitney speaking out afterwards.
The Independent

‘Disgusting and clearly desperate’: Amber Heard’s sister lashes out at MTV VMAs over Johnny Depp cameo

Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez lashed out at MTV following Johnny Depp’s surprise appearance at the music channel’s Video Music Awards on Sunday (28 August) night.Right after Lizzo’s performance at the beginning of the star-studded ceremony, the 59-year-old actor made a quick cameo as the face of the Moon Person trophy.“I just want you guys to know I’m available for birthdays, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes – any old thing you need,” said Depp in the brief clip, which saw his face imposed on top of the astronaut figure’s helmet.The surprise appearance came two months after Depp’s defamation trial victory...
Us Weekly

Naomi Judd’s Autopsy Report Reveals More Tragic Details About Her Death

Tragic details surrounding Naomi Judd's suicide have surfaced via the singer’s autopsy report obtained by Page Six on Friday, August 26. According to the documents from the Nashville medical examiner’s office, the country crooner was found “unresponsive in her home by family” at 10:57 a.m. local time on April 30. She was 76 years old. “She had […]
musictimes.com

Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit

A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
RadarOnline

Charlie Sheen Agrees To Pay Ex-Girlfriend $120k To Settle Lawsuit Over Claims He Exposed Her To HIV

Charlie Sheen agreed to settle with an ex-girlfriend for a $120K payout after she filed a lawsuit claiming he exposed her to HIV, Radar has learned.The Two and a Half Men actor, 56, will now be paying her monthly installments of $10,000 a pop over the next 12 months, according to a stipulation filed on Wednesday in L.A. County Superior Court. The woman, whose name has not been revealed to the public, alleged they began a physical relationship soon after meeting in September 2015.The suit went viral — even without naming Sheen — because it noted the defendant, described as a confidential male, announced his HIV status on national TV on November 17, 2015. That marked the day of Sheen's interview with Today, in which he revealed his positive diagnosis.Story is developing ...
E! News

RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Mauricio Umansky Affair Rumors

Watch: RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Affair Rumors. Do not come for Dorit Kemsley and her family. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made it clear that she doesn't mess around when it comes to her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley and their two children by responding to an Aug. 14 social media post that suggested she was having an affair. Not just any affair, though—the post, shared by one-time RHOBH friend-of Dana Wilkey, was specifically speculating about a tryst between her and BFF Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky.
RadarOnline

Anne Heche's Ex Dragged To Court Over $55k Bill Stemming From Custody Battle With Late Actress

Anne Heche’s ex James Tupper was dragged to court months before the actress’ death over an unpaid bill related to the their paternity battle and he’s still being forced to deal with the matter, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, back in April, Heche’s ex – and father to her son Atlas — was hit with legal papers by the law firm Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles. The firm is who Tupper hired to take on Anne in 2019 when they battled over paternity and child support. James and Anne were together from 2007 to 2019 after...
RadarOnline

SOLD! Ben Affleck Finds Buyer For $30 Million Mansion After Being Target Of Masked Home Intruder

Ben Affleck is $30 million richer after offloading his longtime home. Radar has discovered the Deep Water actor, 50, has found a buyer for his Pacific Palisades mansion — the same home that was the target of a terrifying masked intruder. The newly married star accepted the offer on Tuesday just 10 days after saying "I do" for the second time to Jennifer Lopez. Affleck put his 13,453-square-foot property on the market for $29,995,000 earlier this month, and within weeks has already dumped the place he called home for the past four years. The 7-bedroom luxurious mansion comes...
Popculture

Tom Cruise's Son Connor Continues Dividing Fans With Controversial Photos

Connor Cruise can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his hobbies. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman continues facing scrutiny on social media after sharing his passion for fishing and his big catches. Despite a year passing, things are still similar with Connor Cruise. His latest posts catch him and some pals behind their lined-up haul, with others preceding.
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
