kymkemp.com
Third Station in Arcata Fire District to Re-Open Permanently
Press release from the Arcata Fire Protection District:. On September 8, 2022, Arcata Fire Protection District will re-open its third station permanently. The station had been closed due to staffing shortages faced by the organization over the last year. The District began receiving revenue from Measure “F” in January of...
kymkemp.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex Update: Perimeter Holds but Interior Burning Continues
(Ammon – 11,465 acres; Campbell – 30,037 acres) Hot temperatures are expected to persist for the next several days. Although there has been no perimeter growth across the Ammon and Campbell fires for several days, interior burning of litter and heavier ground fuels across the forest floor will continue to produce smoke. The current stable weather conditions will keep the smoke from moving out of the area, so similar conditions are expected with the smoke accumulating along the Trinity River in the morning and lifting in the late afternoon each day. Firefighters continue to patrol the perimeter of the fire, coordinating with the Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) to identify the remaining hot areas near the control lines. Wildland crews are also continue to remove hazard trees that could impact the road systems throughout the fire area.
lostcoastoutpost.com
After Staffing Up With Measure F Revenues, Arcata Fire District is Set to Reopen Its Mad River Station
On September 8, 2022, Arcata Fire Protection District will re-open its third station permanently. The station had been closed due to staffing shortages faced by the organization over the last year. The District began receiving revenue from Measure “F” in January of this year, following approval of the Special Tax...
kymkemp.com
Harris Appointed Chief Executive for St. Joseph & RMH
Providence in Humboldt County is pleased to announce that Darian Harris has been appointed the new chief executive for Providence St. Joseph Hospital and Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital. He will be responsible for the operational effectiveness and performance at both hospitals. Harris joined Providence in early 2021 and served as...
kymkemp.com
Nursing Fawns Caught on Game Camera in Trinity County
A game camera near the Mad River along just east of the Trinity/Humboldt County line caught a doe with two nursing fawns. Thanks to RHBB reader, Christina Giltzow for the video.
kymkemp.com
1 Death, 8 New Hospitalizations, Moderna Boosters Available Friday
Humboldt County Public Health reported today the death of a resident aged 80 or older. Eight new hospitalizations were also reported including a resident in their 30s, four in their 60s, one in their 70s and two aged 80 or older. An additional 158 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were...
kymkemp.com
College of the Redwoods Presents ‘FAM: Works by the REBOUND Crew’
This is a press release from College of the Redwoods:. College of the Redwoods presents FAM, a group exhibition of art by participants in REBOUND, a community-based arts and culture organization founded by College of the Redwoods faculty member Benjamin Funke, which initiates projects with the goal of enhancing everyday life. A public reception will take place at the gallery on Thursday, September 15 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Sept. 6
A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone Monday, Sept. 5. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.8-magnitude quake was located west of Trinidad, CA between the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. The other, a 2.8-magnitude was located south to southeast of Redway, CA, both near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
kymkemp.com
Medieval Festival of Courage Coming to Blue Lake October 1-2
This is a press release from Coastal Grove Charter School:. The Medieval Festival of Courage is coming to Blue Lake Horse Arena, 210 Chartin Road, near Perigot Park in Blue Lake, CA on October 1st and 2nd from 10am-5pm. On Saturday morning, the first 200 children will walk the village tour to meet the characters and receive special gifts.
kymkemp.com
Hwy 36 Closed After Truck Pulling a Trailer With Three Horses Caught Fire
A little after 5 p.m., a blue Dodge pickup pulling a horse trailer caught fire east of the junction with Hwy 3 around mile marker 32 on Hwy 36 in Trinity County. “All three occupants out,” Post Mountain Volunteer Fire Chief Astrid Dobo told us. “Three horses got out.”
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, September 9 Through Thursday, September 15
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
kymkemp.com
Firefighters Prepare for High Temperatures and Wind on the Six River Lightning Complex
Press release from the California Interagency Incident Management Team 15:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 15, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 41, 406 acres with 79% containment and 1,229 personnel assigned to the incident. (Ammon – 11,465 acres; Campbell – 29,941 acres)
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11 a.m.: Hose Lay Around the Fire] Fire Breaks Out This Morning West of Douglas City
Dozers and crews are on the site of a three to four acre fire burning west of Douglas City near Maxwell Creek Road in Trinity County which was discovered about 6:30 this morning. Multiple tankers and an air attack are streaming west from near Redding to stomp on this fire...
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Ammon Fire Reaches 100 Percent Containment; Hot, Breezy Conditions Increase Activity Within Campbell Fire Control Lines
Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 41, 406 acres with 79% containment and 1,107 personnel assigned to the incident. (Ammon – 11,465 acres; Campbell – 29,941 acres) CURRENT SITUATION. Firefighters continue to patrol the Ammon...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Botanical Garden Hosting Annual Garden Gala on September 10th
kymkemp.com
Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department Hosting ‘Bands, BBQ & Brew Barn Fire’ on September 24th
This is a press release from the Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department:. Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department presents BANDS, BBQ & BREW Saturday September 24th. Free entry and all ages. $15 BBQ Tri Tip combo plate. Fresh made kettle corn and lots of beer choices. Music starts with DJ Bring It at 5:00. Oak Top opening at 6:30 with some blugrass/Americana and Barn Fire headlining at 8:00. This is on our new stage at the Rio Dell firemans Park, 50 W Center. If you want to see a series of free concerts like this next year come support this event and show us you want more.
SFGate
This is a cold oasis in California. Beware of 'fogburn'
There's a saying about the denizens of this foggy timber town: They don't tan. They rust. That's because it's usually so misty, so salty, and so gray here along California's far northern coast, said Don Hofacker. But sometimes, he emphasized, it does "get pretty doggone hot." "It does get extremely...
kymkemp.com
Kimberley White Kicks Off Arcata Council Bid on Friday
City Council candidate Kimberley White will kick off her candidacy this Friday, Sept. 9 on the front lawn of Arcata City Hall, 736 F St. A media release stated that White, one of six candidates running for two available council seats, will be joined by community leaders and engaged residents.
kymkemp.com
Trinity County Expecting to Receive Bivalent Booster Vaccine Later This Month
On September 1, 2022 the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup approved the use of the Moderna and Pfizer Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Vaccine as presented at the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). Recommendations are for a single additional booster dose given 2 months after completion of the primary series...
kymkemp.com
Stillman is Second Councilmember Bounced from Gateway Process
Newly re-elected City Councilmember Alex Stillman may not participate in decisionmaking on the Gateway Area Plan (GAP), according to a letter from California’s Fair Political Practices Commission. Stillman owns six properties that lie within 500 feet of the Gateway Area, and, ruled the FPPC, “Councilmember Stillman has a prohibitive...
