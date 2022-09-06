Read full article on original website
These 27 NJ districts awarded state aid for full-day preschool
TRENTON – Twenty-seven school districts around New Jersey are receiving a portion of just over $26 million in state aid to establish or expand access to preschool programs starting next month. The funding adds nearly 2,150 additional seats in preschool classrooms, increasing the state’s overall total to nearly 70,000....
Locals wanted to ditch offensive names of 2 N.J. spots, but hate new monikers they got
Two old and familiar places in New Jersey are about to get new names, thanks to a massive effort by the federal government to redraw the geological map and take back an insult that Native Americans have endured for generations. The U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday released a...
Van Crushed by Old Decaying Tree in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – the Gloucester Township Police Department reported on Wednesday that a large...
Two New Jersey men plead guilty to calculated brazen thefts of South Jersey car owners
Two men who reside in the southern part of New Jersey have pleaded guilty to their roles in separate but equally as calculated of schemes that targeted motor vehicle owners and buyers. The details of both cases, investigations, and court trials, were announced by the U.S. DOJ and U.S. Attorney...
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County Special Services School renovates playground
The Burlington County Special Services School District will be able to renovate the playground at its Westampton campus thanks to an agreement with the Burlington County Commissioners to help fund the project. The county commissioners approved a cost-share agreement with the district that specifies the county will contribute $400,000 to...
thesunpapers.com
Stomp it out: Spotted lanternfly is still a menace
The spotted lanternfly has become an increasingly popular topic of conversation in South Jersey each summer – for all the wrong reasons. The invasive insect from China, believed to have made it to the U.S. via a cargo container to Pennsylvania about four years ago, has continued to grow its presence across various states besides New Jersey.
South Jersey police chief renewing push to end "boom parties" across Delaware River
WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- There's a renewed push from one local police chief to put an end to "boom parties," where hundreds of cars gather along the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River, blasting loud music through high-powered speakers at all hours of the night.For some, a night along the Delaware River is a quiet escape, but for many who call this home, it's anything but."It's just solid bass," Westville resident Jeff Stefan said. "It's like somebody's beating on the side of your house all night long."Stefan is one of the hundreds of New Jersey residents who live within...
Police in Southern NJ Looking for Missing Endangered Woman
Officials in South Jersey are asking for your help locating a missing endangered woman. The Winslow Township Police Department says Linda Basile was reported missing on Wednesday, September 7th. She is believed to be driving a red 2010 four-door Jeep Wrangler with NJ registration V93-CWP. She was last known to...
Dave Portnoy drops new reviews of 5 NJ pizzerias
Dave Portnoy took a recent trip to New Jersey and didn’t leave us without a proper farewell. Following his visit, he released FIVE new reviews of New Jersey pizza places. The first two to drop were in my neck of the woods in Morristown, NJ. Morristown is well known...
Route 130 in NJ: Trucker ticketed after car with teens gets stuck under the side
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Three high school students escaped serious injury Wednesday morning when the front of their sedan wound up under a tractor-trailer on Route 130. A mom was driving her 14-year-old kids and their friend from Franklin to a private school in Mercer County. As they approached the...
Former Barnegat, NJ man identified as killer in 1991 NJ cold case
After reopening a cold case in light of technological advances, authorities say they have identified the individual responsible for the death of a woman in Barnegat over 30 years ago. According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat, murdered 30-year-old Debbie Ann Bloomquist. Pelletier died in...
thesunpapers.com
History museum has artifacts from 13,000 years ago
There is a Dalton Point resharpened as a knife from the Paleo Indian period of American history discovered by archaeologist Jeffrey Norcross at a Missouri River dig site. There are stemmed points found in Salem County from the early and middle Archaic periods, and a pestle, used to grind grain, from the late Archaic period that Norcross discovered in Pennsauken.
N.J. firefighter convicted for role in $50M prescription drug scam
An Atlantic County firefighter was convicted Thursday for his role in a vast $50 million prescription fraud scheme that enlisted government and school employees to seek unnecessary speciality medications for ailments including pain, scarring, fungal and libido problems, authorities said. Thomas Sher, 50, of Northfield, was found guilty in Camden...
Central NJ schools seeing flood of non-English speaking new students (Opinions)
Is it a coincidence that in the last two years schools in various parts of the country including New Jersey are seeing parents and kids showing up on the first day of school who can't speak a word of English?. Could there be a connection between the estimated 4.9 million...
thesunpapers.com
Haddonfield School District addresses misinformation disseminated near school
The following letter was sent by the Haddonfield School District on Sept. 8. This morning we became aware that some community members were handing out print materials to our parents as they took their children to school. The views expressed by this anonymous group contained numerous inaccuracies related to Health, SEL (social-emotional learning) and CRT (critical race theory) as they allegedly exist in our curricula.
njurbannews.com
No bags, no carts, no groceries
Plastic bag ban causes chaos at New Jersey supermarkets. People are stealing shopping carts and hand baskets from grocery stores across New Jersey. Retailers claim the missing metal carts and plastic baskets directly result from the state’s strict ban on plastic bags that went into effect earlier this year. Gov. Phil Murphy signed off on the law in November 2020—with an 18-month effective date. While proponents and some opponents of the governor lauded the environmentally friendly mandate, others, especially some retailers, continue encountering unusual obstacles–four months after the rollout.
Princeton to give full-rides to students whose families make $100K or less
Princeton University students whose families earn $100,000 or less will likely attend the Ivy League school for free. The university will pay for tuition, room and board for many students as part of its new financial aid program, according to an announcement Thursday. Previously, only students whose household income was $65,000 or less qualified for the full aid package.
thesunpapers.com
Mullica Hill mayor pays tribute to late township clerk
It is with heavy heart that I am writing you today to share some very sad news. Our longtime municipal clerk and registrar, Diane Malloy, passed away suddenly on Aug. 11. She served our community with grace for nearly 15 years. Many of us from the municipality paid our respects at her funeral service held last Wednesday (Aug. 24).
Top 4 BBQ joints in New Jersey and an honorable mention
It's certainly not a secret that I appreciate a great meal. I love to eat and feel bad for people who don't take the time to enjoy food and instead opt to shove a protein bar down their throat while driving to work. Certainly, in our fast-paced world, there isn't...
