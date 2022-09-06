ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

These 27 NJ districts awarded state aid for full-day preschool

TRENTON – Twenty-seven school districts around New Jersey are receiving a portion of just over $26 million in state aid to establish or expand access to preschool programs starting next month. The funding adds nearly 2,150 additional seats in preschool classrooms, increasing the state’s overall total to nearly 70,000....
EDUCATION
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County Special Services School renovates playground

The Burlington County Special Services School District will be able to renovate the playground at its Westampton campus thanks to an agreement with the Burlington County Commissioners to help fund the project. The county commissioners approved a cost-share agreement with the district that specifies the county will contribute $400,000 to...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Stomp it out: Spotted lanternfly is still a menace

The spotted lanternfly has become an increasingly popular topic of conversation in South Jersey each summer – for all the wrong reasons. The invasive insect from China, believed to have made it to the U.S. via a cargo container to Pennsylvania about four years ago, has continued to grow its presence across various states besides New Jersey.
ANIMALS
CBS Philly

South Jersey police chief renewing push to end "boom parties" across Delaware River

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- There's a renewed push from one local police chief to put an end to "boom parties," where hundreds of cars gather along the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River, blasting loud music through high-powered speakers at all hours of the night.For some, a night along the Delaware River is a quiet escape, but for many who call this home, it's anything but."It's just solid bass," Westville resident Jeff Stefan said. "It's like somebody's beating on the side of your house all night long."Stefan is one of the hundreds of New Jersey residents who live within...
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
thesunpapers.com

History museum has artifacts from 13,000 years ago

There is a Dalton Point resharpened as a knife from the Paleo Indian period of American history discovered by archaeologist Jeffrey Norcross at a Missouri River dig site. There are stemmed points found in Salem County from the early and middle Archaic periods, and a pestle, used to grind grain, from the late Archaic period that Norcross discovered in Pennsauken.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. firefighter convicted for role in $50M prescription drug scam

An Atlantic County firefighter was convicted Thursday for his role in a vast $50 million prescription fraud scheme that enlisted government and school employees to seek unnecessary speciality medications for ailments including pain, scarring, fungal and libido problems, authorities said. Thomas Sher, 50, of Northfield, was found guilty in Camden...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Haddonfield School District addresses misinformation disseminated near school

The following letter was sent by the Haddonfield School District on Sept. 8. This morning we became aware that some community members were handing out print materials to our parents as they took their children to school. The views expressed by this anonymous group contained numerous inaccuracies related to Health, SEL (social-emotional learning) and CRT (critical race theory) as they allegedly exist in our curricula.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
njurbannews.com

No bags, no carts, no groceries

Plastic bag ban causes chaos at New Jersey supermarkets. People are stealing shopping carts and hand baskets from grocery stores across New Jersey. Retailers claim the missing metal carts and plastic baskets directly result from the state’s strict ban on plastic bags that went into effect earlier this year. Gov. Phil Murphy signed off on the law in November 2020—with an 18-month effective date. While proponents and some opponents of the governor lauded the environmentally friendly mandate, others, especially some retailers, continue encountering unusual obstacles–four months after the rollout.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
NJ.com

Princeton to give full-rides to students whose families make $100K or less

Princeton University students whose families earn $100,000 or less will likely attend the Ivy League school for free. The university will pay for tuition, room and board for many students as part of its new financial aid program, according to an announcement Thursday. Previously, only students whose household income was $65,000 or less qualified for the full aid package.
PRINCETON, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Mullica Hill mayor pays tribute to late township clerk

It is with heavy heart that I am writing you today to share some very sad news. Our longtime municipal clerk and registrar, Diane Malloy, passed away suddenly on Aug. 11. She served our community with grace for nearly 15 years. Many of us from the municipality paid our respects at her funeral service held last Wednesday (Aug. 24).
MULLICA HILL, NJ

