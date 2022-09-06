The Best New Launches From Huckberry, Samsung, and More

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Huckberry/Best Buy/Mott & Bow/Marlow

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Carnaby x Rolling Stones Fall/Winter Collection

Carnaby’s ongoing Rolling Stones collections are the perfect mix of rock and roll and wearable fashion. The designs elevate the appeal of your standard band tee while still serving that vintage charm. The fall and winter collection is no exception. You’ll find a selection of apparel and fun accessories featuring the legendary Rolling Stones iconography.

Buy Carnaby x Rolling Stones Fall/Winter Collection at Carnaby, $null

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Quince $50 Cashmere Sweaters

Quince is an editor favorite here at Scouted. The elevated basics brand remains somehow impeccably high-quality while still being reasonably priced. Naturally, its range of premium cashmere sweaters (most of which are just $50 each!) is no exception. Sweater weather is just around the corner, so we recommend stocking up on a few styles and hues.

Buy Quince $50 Cashmere Sweaters at Quince, $50

M.M.LaFleur Fall Collection

With so many of us returning to our pre-pandemic 9 to 5 work days at the office (even if it’s just a few times a week), many of us may be struggling with remembering how to dress according to the standard business casual dress code. Fortunately, our favorite elevated workwear label, M.M.LaFleur just launched its gorgeous fall collection, which means all you need to do is add a few pieces to your cart. Its timeless pieces are both chic, style-forward, and universally work-place-friendly—trust me.

Buy M.M.LaFleur Fall Collection at M.M.LaFleur, $null

Huckberry Wellen Pineapple Fiber Short Sleeve Shirt

Huckberry has been a longstanding favorite of mine and the new Wellen Pineapple Fiber Short Sleeve Shirt is no exception. The shirt comes in two unique patterns that gives a fun pineapple-style design that can be worn nearly anywhere. Beyond this, the shirt is actually made with recycled pineapple waste that helps strengthen the material and increase its breathability. No matter what you’re doing, the Wellen Pineapple Fiber Shirt is the right fit for the occasion.

Buy Huckberry Wellen Pineapple Fiber Short Sleeve Shirt at Huckberry, $88

Mott & Bow Jersey Sueded Polo

When it comes to jeans, there are few names better (if any) than Mott & Bow. Mott & Bow’s apparel has also become a force in its own right. The company recently launched the Mott & Bow Jersey Sueded Polo for nearly any outfit. The shirt is made of 100% cotton and has a brushed texture to feel softer on your skin. The polo also comes in four different colors so you can match nearly every pair of pants (or Mott & Bow jeans) you own.

Buy Mott & Bow Jersey Sueded Polo at Mott & Bow, $75

Marlow Cooling Pillow Protector

With this heat wave looking to last into the fall, I have been sweating myself to sleep nearly every night. This all changed after I tried the Marlow Cooling Pillow Protector . Made by Marlow, the pillow-focused extension of Brooklinen, the Cooling Pillow Protector is made of materials designed to not only increase breathability but also regulate temperature so no matter how hot your room gets, you’ll always have the cool side of the pillow. Even if you do sweat, the pillow protector is made of antimicrobial fabric to keep it clean all night long.

Buy Marlow Cooling Pillow Protector at Marlow, $29

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Samsung has released a number of next-generation products over the last few weeks, yet the biggest standout to me (even above the Galaxy Z Flip4) are the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro . With major improvements across the board, the wireless earbuds now stand out as some of the most exciting options you can currently buy. Designed with Active Noise Cancelling technology and an Intelligent Conversation Mode the earbuds can tune out all the noise for you as listen to music and to give you a better voice when talking to others. The earbuds are also water resistant and offer up to 18 hours of battery life.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro at Best Buy, $230

Karen Lazar Design Yellow Gold Filled Moonstone Bracelet

Karen Lazar Design (KLD) is the O.G. gold-filled beaded bracelets designer. Not to be combative, but loads of other brands have recently “borrowed” her ultra-wearable yet super luxe designs. What I love most about these bracelets is that you can literally leave them on 24/7 if you want to. They don’t tarnish, dull, or leave behind a weird residue on your wrists. I’m biased because moonstone is my birthstone (and the gemstone on my engagement ring), but this new bracelet is my favorite fall launch to date.

Buy Karen Lazar Design Yellow Gold Filled Moonstone Bracelet at Karen Lazar Design, $95

Carnaby x Rolling Stones Fall/Winter Collection

Carnaby’s ongoing Rolling Stones collections are the perfect mix of rock and roll and wearable fashion. The designs elevate the appeal of your standard band tee while still serving that vintage charm. The fall and winter collection is no exception. You’ll find a selection of apparel and fun accessories featuring the legendary Rolling Stones iconography.

Buy Carnaby x Rolling Stones Fall/Winter Collection at Carnaby, $null

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more tech deals, including HP coupons , Samsung coupons , Best Buy coupons , and NordVPN coupons .

Read more at The Daily Beast.