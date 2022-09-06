Local man accused of chasing 2 women with sword, knives while on meth

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Westmoreland County man is facing a slew of felony charges after police said he chased two women down the streets of Youngwood overnight Tuesday.

Zackary Wentling is in the Westmoreland County Prison with visible cuts and scratches all over his face, after police said he chased two women out of his house and down the road with a sword and knives, all while allegedly high on meth.

”I heard noises. I heard a dog barking and a girl sounded like she was screaming, loud. And then I heard doors and there was the police standing in my yard,” a neighbor said.

A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, told Channel 11 they heard the commotion outside on North Fifth Street in Youngwood around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

First, they saw state troopers.

”The police with the flashlights, they were looking all around,” the neighbor said.

Then an ambulance showed up.

”I could see inside that they were doing something and working on somebody, it looked like.”

Two women told state troopers Wentling was high on meth when they came to his house.

He allegedly threw a knife at one girl, but missed and struck the wall.

Then, police said Wentling chased the girls out of the house and onto the streets with a nearly 2-foot sword and knives.

Troopers said he had a knife in his pocket when they tried to arrest him, and he took off back into the house.

Police found him in the attic hiding under insulation before he fought back, then was stun-gunned and taken into custody.

”This is a very quiet neighborhood, things don’t like this happen too often,” the neighbor said.

