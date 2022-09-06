Read full article on original website
Lush, luxe and lovely... a family-infused Vail, Colorado escape that will leave you wanting more.Nadine BubeckVail, CO
500-person event space opens in SilverthorneMargaret JacksonSilverthorne, CO
Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colorsMorgan TiltonColorado State
Get e-bike rentals delivered at your doorstep in these Colorado mountain townsMorgan TiltonBreckenridge, CO
Summit Daily News
CDOT funding for Silverthorne Exit 205 stalled because of 2020 decision
There are three traffic projects that have been identified as a priority in Summit County, and all of them require money, resources and time that the county can’t faithfully secure. Summit County Commissioner Tamara Pogue said the three main problem areas are Exit 203 in Frisco, Exit 205 in...
Summit Daily News
Why Silverthorne is a great base camp for travelers seeking adventure
Anyone who has visited Summit County recently has probably noticed that the town of Silverthorne is in the midst of a major renaissance. Historically a bedroom community and high country shopping destination characterized by outlet stores and fast-food restaurants, Silverthorne is now a hub for culture and outdoor recreation. Based...
Summit Daily News
Dillon approves draft agreement for paid overnight parking enforcement, but many details remain unspecified
Dillon Town Council reviewed a draft agreement with Interstate Parking Co. for parking management within the town, specifically to regulate paid overnight parking. Many details remain unsettled, such as which lots will have paid overnight parking and which will not, but, regardless, Interstate Parking is in talks with town officials to possibly take over a large amount of Dillon’s parking enforcement.
Lightning sparks fire in Colorado ski country, reminding of persistent natural risk
A small wildfire that sparked late on Thursday night may have been ignited by a lightning strike, according to officials from Summit Fire and EMS. The fire, dubbed the Cemetery Trail Fire, is located between Keystone and Dillon, near the Summit County Archery Range. "Earlier in the evening, the crew...
US 36 bikeway underpass construction underway
Construction on the new US 36 bikeway underpass is underway. It will connect the RTD station at US 36 to 88th Avenue.CDOT is working on this project and there will be some traffic impacts. North and southbound traffic on Sheridan will shift temporarily west into a new lane configuration.Two lanes will stay open during the construction.
Hunter spends night lost in Colorado backcountry
A missing hunter has been found, after spending a night lost in the Colorado backcountry, according to a news release from Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG). The man was a member of a hunting party that set up an off-trail camp near the Upper Cataract Lake area in Silverthorne. The man's brother reported him missing on Wednesday morning after he did not return to camp the previous night.
Summit Daily News
Fire crews contain Cemetery Trail Fire to less than 1 acre
Around 10 p.m. Thursday night, Summit Fire & EMS responded to flames near the Summit County Archery Range. Fire officials think the fire, now called the Cemetery Trail Fire, was sparked by a lightning strike. Crews worked through the night to contain the fire, which never exceeded 1 acre in...
Summit Daily News
Monsoonal moisture likely to cause brighter autumn leaves in Summit County
Hikers and nature enthusiasts alike are anxiously waiting for peak week to spot colorful leaves in Summit County, and the summer’s monsoonal moisture is likely to bring brighter colors to the region this year. “We typically think about how weather — moving from summer to fall — changes leaves,...
boulderreportinglab.org
Boulder plans to reopen West Pearl Street to cars, city officials say
As soon as this month, city officials said they plan to reopen West Pearl Street to cars, a move that would bring the pedestrian-friendly transformation ushered in by the Covid-19 pandemic to at least a temporary end. Pearl Street was closed to traffic between 9th and 11th Streets since May...
CSP issues 11 speeding summons on I-70 in one night
Colorado State Patrol wrote 11 summons for people speeding through a construction zone on Interstate 70 in just a little over an hour.
Colorado Daily
Record-setting heat moving out, sweater-weather next for Boulder County
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Bob Henson’s name, and Thursday’s high temperature for Longmont. The Front Range simmered through another day of record breaking heat as Boulder held on to the double digits with a white-knuckle grip and a mid-afternoon high of 97 degrees Thursday, while Longmont logged a high of 98.
Summit Daily News
Frisco Fall Fest — marketed as a ‘mellower Oktoberfest’ — returns Friday and Saturday
Frisco Fall Fest and Arts at Altitude will take place this Friday and Saturday at the Frisco Historic Park and museum on Main Street in Frisco. “Frisco’s Fall Fest is a mellower Oktoberfest-style event with a strong focus on art. It’s an opportunity to welcome the cool air and the changing leaves while browsing local art, enjoying great food and beer and listening to live music, ” stated Zane Myers, Town of Frisco events manager.
highlandsranchherald.net
Business Corner: Littleton Eatery finding its footing
Tucked behind a car dealership on South Broadway, first-time restaurateur Gene Hill is ushering a Littleton cafe through an “identity crisis.”. Originally billed as Brad B Jammin’ PB&J Cafe, the sandwich shop and retail space is expanding its menu, extending its hours and changing its name. “We are...
Summit Daily News
Labor Day crowds seeking outdoor recreation in Summit County remained consistent with past years, officials say
For many, Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end of the summer season, especially at higher elevations. School is back in session, outdoor pools close, leaves start to change colors and the peaks that have been barren, rock-filled landscapes will soon be blanketed with snow once again. Monsoonal rains dampened...
State, feds studying possible expansion of Bear Creek Lake
Water conservation is a hot topic as supply continues to dwindle, and a new partnership is exploring the idea of expanding a west metro reservoir to address supply and demand gap. The Colorado Water Conservation Board, Army Corps of Engineers and City of Lakewood partnered on a study to examine gaps in water supply and demand, as part of the Colorado Water Plan. The study looked at several different scenarios to forecast and address water supply gaps through the year 2050. The South Platte Basin, which serves the Denver metro area, Northern Colorado, and the northeastern plains, is projected to have a gap anywhere between 509,000 acre-feet and 835,000 acre-feet per year. The CWCB and Army Corps of Engineers chose Bear Lake because it has an existing dam and provides an opportunity to store more water at what the group calls a more reasonable cost. The study is examining whether an expansion can decrease the supply/demand gap, possible impacts to flood control, and environmental and recreational impacts. If deemed feasible, funding for expansion and enhancement of recreational areas and open space would be a large part of the project. There is no set timeline for the project. The feasibility study is ongoing.
Summit Daily News
Summit County locals create original fashion built for the outdoors
From handmade jewelry to custom swimsuits, Summit County locals have turned their passion for art and design into viable fashion businesses. Katie Pickens and Nichole Steuart are among the folks in Summit County who have found themselves channeling inspiration from local views into their art and designs. Pickens’ experience in...
broomfieldleader.com
Trio of WWII planes visiting Rocky Mountain Airport this weekend
Three vintage World War II airplanes touched down at Rocky Mountain Airport in Broomfield on Thursday for a weekend stopover. The Commemorative Air Force, or CAF, is producing the event which includes a B-17 Flying Fortress, SB2C Helldiver and a SNJ-5 Texan Advanced Trainer. Patrons to the event will be able to tour the cockpits and witnesswarbird flights through Sunday.
5280.com
The 10 Best Roadhouses and Après-Adventure Hot Spots in Colorado
Sipping a beverage after an adventure—in the woods, on the water, on a sheer rock—holds a special place for Coloradans. It is the exclamation point to any outdoor escapade and signals a triumphant return to the comforts of home. But sometimes a lukewarm Banquet in the trailhead parking lot just won’t cut it. You need an icy draft, a friendly bartender, and the sort of burger that requires a two-handed approach.
coloradosun.com
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River
Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
Dogsitter cited for trespassing after pet shot and killed in Wolcott
Bellyache resident Stephen Katz asked for “the fullest extent of the law” in seeking retribution for the killing of a dog he was watching, according to an incident report released to the Vail Daily by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday. Katz was instead told that...
