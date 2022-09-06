ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cutler Bay, FL

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Two Children Shot at School Bus Stop in Miami by Teen Robbing Them for Their Phones

According to several reports, two 12-year-old boys were shot by a teenager trying to rob the young school children of their cell phones. As the two 12-year-old boys waited for the school bus in Miami-Dade County, Florida, shortly before 8 am, a 16-year-old boy with a gun approached the two boys and demanded their cell phones. When the boys refused to give up their phones, the teen gunman immediately opened fire, striking both of the boys with bullets before fleeing the scene.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 16-year-old in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in findind a missing 16-year-old. Naquavion Mayo was last seen in the area of the 2700 block of Northwest Second Street, at around 1 a.m., Wednesday. Mayo stands about 6 feet,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Cutler Bay, FL
Cutler Bay, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Click10.com

City of Miami worker makes special stop, brightens boy’s day

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – Clint Glenn has been a sanitation worker for the City of Miami for more than two decades. His act of kindness this week made one little boy living in a Coconut Grove neighborhood’s day. Emily Eaglstein’s son Eli broke his arm recently, and “Mr....
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Vargas
CBS Miami

Two children shot in NW Miami-Dade while waiting for school bus

MIAMI - A teen was taken into custody after a disturbing attack on two children waiting for their school bus in northwest Miami-Dade."The juveniles were just waiting to go to school when this individual, 16 years old, approached them with a firearm demanding their property and began shooting at them for no reason," said Miami-Dade Detective Arjemis Colome. The children, both 12 years old, were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. According to detectives, they were standing near the intersection of NW 109th Street and 10th Avenue when the 16-year-old approached them and demanded their cell phones. The teen reportedly shot...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Broward schools send warning to parents about candy-colored fentanyl

MIAMI – Broward schools are sending out an alert to families in the district. The warning has to do with a colorful version of fentanyl.It's called rainbow fentanyl.As CBS4 reported, there is concern across the country that drug cartels are targeting children with this candy-colored drug.Broward schools says there are no reported cases of "rainbow fentanyl" in South Florida so far.But they want parents to be aware of its dangers. 
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#El Salvador#Swimming#Accident#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#General Health#Gofundme
NBC Miami

‘Traumatized' Father Speaks About Son Shot at Little League Game in Lauderdale Lakes

A Little League game drawing families from Broward County, Orlando and even Georgia ended early when a shooting broke out, injuring four people. Willie Cheatom Jr.’s son, Willie Cheatom III, went to the little league football game Sunday night at Boyd Anderson High School looking for a good time. Instead, his dad tells NBC 6 that Willie III was hit with a bullet in his left thigh.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
850wftl.com

12-year-olds robbed and shot at school bus stop in Florida

Miami-Dade– A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after he reportedly robbed two 12-year-old at a school bus stop before shooting both of them. The incident occurred at 7:57 a.m. near Northwest 109th Street and 10th Avenue. Miami-Dade police say the two victims were approached by the suspect who demanded...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Family seeks justice after loved one robbed, killed for his jewelry

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police detectives passed out flyers Wednesday in the hope that the public can help them solve who robbed and killed Robert Guillaume. "He was my son, my good son, my beautiful son," said Guillaume's mother who joined the police in the search for answers as to who shot him at the Aventura Harbor Apartments on June 27th. He was taken to Aventura Hospital where he died five days later. Ashley Hawkins, who shared a child with him, said their eight-year-old daughter was with him less than an hour before it happened. ...
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

The driver arrested after causing a wrong way wreck that killed five young adults will await trial in jail

Wrong way wreck driver in a vehicular accident that killed five people on the Palmetto faces charges. A 30-year-old man, Maiky Simeon has been detained on five charges related to the automobile accident after he drove South Florida's Palmetto Expressway in the wrong direction the early Saturday morning of August 20 and collided with another car, killing the five occupants inside.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Deputies investigating after 2 shot in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating an early-morning double shooting in Lauderdale Lakes. BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis said the shooting happened 4 a.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Northwest 33rd Street. St. Louis said one victim drove himself to the hospital and the second...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy