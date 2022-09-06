Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
‘I'm Going to Go Back in the Water': Young Florida Keys Shark Attack Survivor Speaks
A resilient young boy who lost part of his leg in a brutal shark attack in the Florida Keys last month said he intends to go back in the water at the exact spot of the encounter. Jameson Reeder Jr. and his family were in the Keys and were snorkeling...
thesource.com
Two Children Shot at School Bus Stop in Miami by Teen Robbing Them for Their Phones
According to several reports, two 12-year-old boys were shot by a teenager trying to rob the young school children of their cell phones. As the two 12-year-old boys waited for the school bus in Miami-Dade County, Florida, shortly before 8 am, a 16-year-old boy with a gun approached the two boys and demanded their cell phones. When the boys refused to give up their phones, the teen gunman immediately opened fire, striking both of the boys with bullets before fleeing the scene.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 16-year-old in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in findind a missing 16-year-old. Naquavion Mayo was last seen in the area of the 2700 block of Northwest Second Street, at around 1 a.m., Wednesday. Mayo stands about 6 feet,...
pethelpful.com
Precious Black Cat Who Is 'Losing Hope' in Florida Shelter Breaks Our Hearts
An animal shelter in Fort Lauderdale, Florida is seeking the Internet's help so a black cat can find a forever home. The video that the shelter posted to their TikTok account @humanebroward has completely broken our hearts. But hopefully, if enough people see it, there will be a happy ending for this fur baby.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
Prosecutors plan to charge teen accused of shooting 2 Miami-Dade students as adult
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 16-year-old accused of shooting two students waiting for a school bus in northwest Miami-Dade appeared in court Friday morning, where prosecutors revealed they plan to charge him as an adult. Emmanuel Morales faces an attempted murder charge among others after police said he shot...
Click10.com
City of Miami worker makes special stop, brightens boy’s day
COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – Clint Glenn has been a sanitation worker for the City of Miami for more than two decades. His act of kindness this week made one little boy living in a Coconut Grove neighborhood’s day. Emily Eaglstein’s son Eli broke his arm recently, and “Mr....
Click10.com
Police: Man, 28, arrested for killing father in front of son in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – A 28-year-old man is facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a neighbor who worked at the Army & Air Force Exchange store in the Homestead Air Reserve Base, police said on Friday. Police officers arrested Lazaro Simmons, of Miami Gardens, Thursday on a June...
Click10.com
Teenage girl’s death after boat crash prompts outpouring of grief
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Rev. Matthew Gomez has been praying for the teenage girl who died after a recent boat crash in the Florida Keys. He spoke to students and teachers during a service on Friday afternoon in Miami-Dade County. Luciana “Lucy” Fernandez was a 17-year-old student at the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Two children shot in NW Miami-Dade while waiting for school bus
MIAMI - A teen was taken into custody after a disturbing attack on two children waiting for their school bus in northwest Miami-Dade."The juveniles were just waiting to go to school when this individual, 16 years old, approached them with a firearm demanding their property and began shooting at them for no reason," said Miami-Dade Detective Arjemis Colome. The children, both 12 years old, were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. According to detectives, they were standing near the intersection of NW 109th Street and 10th Avenue when the 16-year-old approached them and demanded their cell phones. The teen reportedly shot...
WSVN-TV
Western High School placed on lockdown following reports of an armed student
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida school has been placed on lockdown following reports of a student possibly armed with a gun. Davie Police arrived to Western High School at 1200 Southwest 136th Avenue to search for the student, Friday afternoon. According to reports, a student showed another student...
Vicky Bakery’s 20th Location Opens Soon in Coral Springs
Crispy ham croquettes, delectable Cuban sandwiches, and life-changing guava pastelitos can soon be found in Coral Springs at the new Vicky Bakery location opening in October 2022. With 19 South Florida locations and counting, the new bakery will be number 20, and the northernmost Vicky franchise located at 2528 N...
Broward schools send warning to parents about candy-colored fentanyl
MIAMI – Broward schools are sending out an alert to families in the district. The warning has to do with a colorful version of fentanyl.It's called rainbow fentanyl.As CBS4 reported, there is concern across the country that drug cartels are targeting children with this candy-colored drug.Broward schools says there are no reported cases of "rainbow fentanyl" in South Florida so far.But they want parents to be aware of its dangers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
Rods and reels swiped: Pompano Beach bandits steal more expensive fishing gear
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Another Pompano Beach business owner says he’s had expensive fishing equipment stolen, as crooks continue targeting boats and businesses in the area. Last month, Local 10 News told you about a boat captain who had nearly $25,000 worth of rods and reels snatched in Pompano Beach.
NBC Miami
‘Traumatized' Father Speaks About Son Shot at Little League Game in Lauderdale Lakes
A Little League game drawing families from Broward County, Orlando and even Georgia ended early when a shooting broke out, injuring four people. Willie Cheatom Jr.’s son, Willie Cheatom III, went to the little league football game Sunday night at Boyd Anderson High School looking for a good time. Instead, his dad tells NBC 6 that Willie III was hit with a bullet in his left thigh.
NBC Miami
Man Found Hiding Under Car in Deerfield Beach Charged with 3 Attempted Murders
A shooting suspect found hiding under a car in Deerfield Beach is now charged with three attempted murders in West Palm Beach. Montrez Jaekwon Grinnon, 26, remains in the Palm Beach County Jail following a Friday morning court appearance. He is one of two men accused of firing at three...
850wftl.com
12-year-olds robbed and shot at school bus stop in Florida
Miami-Dade– A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after he reportedly robbed two 12-year-old at a school bus stop before shooting both of them. The incident occurred at 7:57 a.m. near Northwest 109th Street and 10th Avenue. Miami-Dade police say the two victims were approached by the suspect who demanded...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family seeks justice after loved one robbed, killed for his jewelry
MIAMI - Miami-Dade police detectives passed out flyers Wednesday in the hope that the public can help them solve who robbed and killed Robert Guillaume. "He was my son, my good son, my beautiful son," said Guillaume's mother who joined the police in the search for answers as to who shot him at the Aventura Harbor Apartments on June 27th. He was taken to Aventura Hospital where he died five days later. Ashley Hawkins, who shared a child with him, said their eight-year-old daughter was with him less than an hour before it happened. ...
calleochonews.com
The driver arrested after causing a wrong way wreck that killed five young adults will await trial in jail
Wrong way wreck driver in a vehicular accident that killed five people on the Palmetto faces charges. A 30-year-old man, Maiky Simeon has been detained on five charges related to the automobile accident after he drove South Florida's Palmetto Expressway in the wrong direction the early Saturday morning of August 20 and collided with another car, killing the five occupants inside.
NBC Miami
Man Claimed Fentanyl Erased Memory of Car and Gun Theft, Cop Chase: BSO
After leading deputies on a pursuit across Broward County, pulling a gun on them at the airport, before fleeing again and crashing, a Fort Myers man claimed he remembers none of it because he was high on Fentanyl, investigators said. John Paul Martin, 63, was spotted about 11 p.m. Sept....
Click10.com
Deputies investigating after 2 shot in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating an early-morning double shooting in Lauderdale Lakes. BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis said the shooting happened 4 a.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Northwest 33rd Street. St. Louis said one victim drove himself to the hospital and the second...
Comments / 0