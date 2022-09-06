Read full article on original website
This Weekend The International Powwow Brings Wonder To Bismarck
Make this the year you finally experience the glory of the UTTC Powwow
The gem of downtown Bismarck will soon close
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A beloved fixture of the downtown Bismarck community will soon be closing its doors. Knowles Jewelry has been in operation since 1907. Earlier this month the 115 year old store announced that it would be closing its doors for good. But there is more to the story than it seems.
Church seeking help to preserve the building
Members of the First Presbyterian Church in Mandan meet in fellowship outside of the beautiful and historic building. Not only is the First Presbyterian Church a staple for Mandan, but also the wider community. “In downtown, the railroad workers were coming through the Bismarck, Mandan area. We had our Presbyterian pastor find not only our […]
North Dakota K9 teams come together to train new skills
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dogs can learn some pretty amazing things. K9s from across the state are putting in the hours this week. They’re practicing new skills in a Midwest K9 Training Seminar in Bismarck so they can effectively protect their communities. During the training, handlers sent their K9...
Pheasant populations up nearly ten percent
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Good news for pheasant hunters: there are more birds this year than there were last year. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department conducted their annual upland game brood survey this summer and observed 49 pheasants per hundred survey miles. Compared to last year, that’s a 9 percent increase. There was also an 8 percent increase in broods and a 7 percent increase in brood size.
Bismarck boy casts wide net of kindness, inspires professional fisherman to pay it forward
BISMARCK, N.D. – This is a real fish story. This one has everything a good fish tale should have: a hook, a big catch, a cute kid, a professional fisherman and an ending that’s guaranteed to make you smile. Six-year-old Carter Bader was born to fish. “I like...
Remembering a beloved BHS staff member through a memorial scholarship
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One former Bismarck High School principal and educator has left his mark on the hearts of many students and staff. But his legacy will now live on, by helping give the gift of higher education. Tom Hesford was a beloved teacher and principal from 1967 to...
Animal shelters across the state hold virtual fundraiser
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Seventeen animal shelters across the state are coming together for a virtual fundraiser to help animals in need. North Dakota Race for Rescues is a virtual 5k equivalent event that participants can complete any time anywhere. You can run, walk, bike, swim, kayak or other forms...
Help plant a new ‘Seeds of Hope’
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One man’s garbage is another man’s treasure. Well, Seeds of Hope has too many treasures in its current location and not enough shelf space. The thrift shop is looking to plant new seeds and renovate its current space. After COVID, Seeds of Hope has...
Tribal leaders gather in Bismarck for the 25th Annual Tribal Leaders Summit
In her booth, you'll find unique paintings that aren't painted on blank pieces of paper. This is what is called ledger art.
Ribbon cutting at Elk Ridge Elementary
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Members of the public have been invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Elk Ridge Elementary School, located on 4401 Ivory Lane in Bismarck. On August 25, Bismarck Public Schools welcomed 483 students to Elk Ridge — one of the two new elementary schools to be opened this year (with […]
Ja Bomb in Kirkwood Mall expected to open this fall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Soon there will be a new place to slurp up a bite to eat. Ja Bomb will serve up authentic Japanese cuisine in the Kirkwood Mall. The restaurant located near Target will specialize in ramen bowls, sushi and bubble tea. Ja Bomb has been working for over a year to completely renovate the space to make it special for the restaurant.
The 3rd ND Country Fest Artist Just Announced
North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
Air quality expected to improve later this week
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you went outside this week, you might have noticed that the sky was a little hazy or milky-colored. This is due to wildfires in the western part of the country and Canada. People with respiratory issues were cautioned on Tuesday to limit or avoid their...
Arrows will be flying at Arrowhead Plaza with new indoor archery range
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The arrow hits right on target for those looking for a new indoor archery range. Burnt Creek Archery will be located at Arrowhead Plaza, and will give Bismarck-Mandan a second archery venue. The facility will have 22 lanes, coaching and consulting, and multiple daily and yearly...
In BisMan -“Sign, Sign, Everywhere A Sign.. (Will Be Taken Down)
Sorry If I have you humming along to that classic rock song "Signs" Sign, sign Everywhere a sign, Blocking' out the scenery, Breakin' my mind, Do this, don't do that, Can't you read the sign? Those are just a few lyrics from the song Signs by a group called the Five Man Electrical Band - I never really gave it much thought to just how many signs we come across every day here in Bismarck and Mandan. Well if you feel so bold to actually put out a sign on city property - you will soon find it swiftly taken away, by the city.
After last year’s drought, North Dakota producers grateful for bumper hay crop this year
FLASHER, N.D. (KFYR) – Last year’s drought isn’t something anyone will soon forget. But wetter conditions this year, especially in the spring, have led to better crops, and that’s helping some producers put 2021 out of their minds. One farmer near Flasher says he’s especially noticed...
Nephew carries on uncles legacy
A once booming town in Grant County North Dakota has said goodbye to its share of businesses over the years. Star Grocery, Hertz Bros. Hardware store and Larry’s Service Center, to name a few.However, the town will once again see one of these businesses come back to life. Larry’s Service ...
Cara Mund submits more than double the required signatures to get on November ballot
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Native Cara Mund has shaken up the North Dakota political landscape. Over the weekend, Democratic Congressional candidate Mark Haugen suspended his campaign, citing the former Miss America’s candidacy as an Independent challenger for the seat currently held by Republican Kelly Armstrong. Mund handed in...
Community comes together to help 22-month old with stage four cancer
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Miranda Hertz is a normal mom trying to raise three boys. But she and her husband are now having to deal with something no parent should have to navigate: Helping their youngest son battle cancer. The family had just gotten back from a trip when Miranda noticed something wasn’t quite right […]
