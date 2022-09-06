A Danville Police officer is receiving praise after assisting stranded motorists on Wednesday afternoon. Officer Melissa Gulley responded to the call from Staci Goodrich on the highway 29 by-pass near the North Carolina border after the motorists called 911 for help because they had been waiting roadside assistance for over an hour. In a Facebook post from Goodrich she said “This amazing officer stayed with us until we were back on the road. Even assuring us if we didn’t have enough to pay for the service, she would cover it.”

DANVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO