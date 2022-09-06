Read full article on original website
WSET
Fallen officer's family donates animal care kits to the Danville Police Dept.
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is thanking the family of a fallen officer for a generous donation given to officers for their patrol cars. Friday is the anniversary of fallen Officer Bonnie Jones. To honor her, her family prepared kits to be placed in each of the patrol cars for whenever they encounter a "four-legged friend."
WBTM
Danville Police Open Safe Exchange Zone
The Danville Police Department is helping make the community safer with its new safe exchange zone. This zone will allow the public a safe way to make child custody exchanges, face to face online purchases, or any person to person transaction. The safe exchange zone is located in the turnaround in front of the police department at 2291 Memorial Drive. The designated area is under 24 hour, 7 days a week surveillance.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Fire-EMS appoints first female fire marshal in the departments’ history
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City’s Fire department is making history. From selling computers to making history. Rebecca Smith decided to change careers after finding out Roanoke Fire-EMS was hiring. “I think it was about being part of the bigger picture,” said Smith. “Being part of something where we...
cardinalnews.org
New Danville Police Department has tech that is rare in the region
The new Danville Police Department building is a major upgrade. Not only is it over four times bigger than the previous space, it also has technology that only exists in two other police departments in the western half of the state. The Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives simulator, or MILO, is...
WSET
Danville officers build 'Peace Pantries' to fight food insecurity on the Southside
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Some police officers on the Southside are doing more than fighting crime, they are also helping to fight food insecurity. New Danville Police officers built four bright blue Peace Pantries across the city. The officers placed them out in front of God's Storehouse, the Salvation...
wakg.com
Danville Police Officer Goes Above and Beyond
A Danville Police officer is receiving praise after assisting stranded motorists on Wednesday afternoon. Officer Melissa Gulley responded to the call from Staci Goodrich on the highway 29 by-pass near the North Carolina border after the motorists called 911 for help because they had been waiting roadside assistance for over an hour. In a Facebook post from Goodrich she said “This amazing officer stayed with us until we were back on the road. Even assuring us if we didn’t have enough to pay for the service, she would cover it.”
WDBJ7.com
No injuries in Wise Ave house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS says no one was injured in a fire in southeast Roanoke Thursday morning. The fire occurred in the 1500 block of Wise Ave SE. A spokesperson for the department told WDBJ7 that the roof of the home collapsed. Check back for updates on this...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke man launches foundation to help find missing people
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Kenny Jarels’ flyers are constantly posted online and spread throughout the community. “There’s a lot of work. We don’t just stop with a flyer. That’s the easy part,” Jarels said. His work and the work of volunteers with the Aware...
WDBJ7.com
Rabid fox reported in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say a fox that was caught in Roanoke on September 3rd has tested positive for rabies. The fox was found in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Starkey Rd in the Cave Spring area. The health district is reminding...
WSLS
Blue Ridge Rock Festival organizers respond to traffic, wait time complaints
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Thursday was the first day of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, and while traffic delays were expected in the Halifax area, organizers said that event-goers are experiencing long lines and delays. Last year, people said they’d never go back after calling the event chaotic, and...
WDBJ7.com
21 years later, Roanoke emergency organizations remember 9/11
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ”We pulled out a TV at the church and turned it on and started watching in horror just like everybody else.”. Most of us remember where we were on September 11, 2001. That’s no different for Roanoke Fire-EMS Chief David Hoback and Roanoke County Fire and Rescue’s community outreach coordinator Brian Clingenpeel.
WSLS
The Deep Blue Ridge: Man who was once homeless is now thriving, working for organization that rescued him
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man is hoping his testimony of turning his life around from homelessness will inspire others struggling in life to never stop fighting for better circumstances. Now, he is giving back to the very organization that rescued him from hitting rock bottom. Joshua Haley, 42,...
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power helps Roanoke Rescue Mission install energy-saving LED lighting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power has helped the Roanoke Rescue Mission save energy with new LED lighting. And the utility believes other small businesses can benefit from the same kind of conversion. Friday morning, the Rescue Mission thanked Appalachian Power for providing 100% of the cost to install the...
WDBJ7.com
Campbell Co. death found to not be a homicide
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that it has been determined that the man found dead Thursday night in the 4800 block of Colonial Highway did not die by homicide. “We ask the community to keep the family of this male in your thoughts...
Henry County Fair returns for its second year
The Henry County Fair is set to take place at the Martinsville Speedway from Wednesday, Sept. 21 to Saturday, Sept. 24. Hosted by Henry County Parks and Recreation, the fair includes rides, games, and food provided by Cole Rides. Roger Adams, director of the county’s Parks and Recreation Department, said...
wallstreetwindow.com
Danville River District Apartment Building Now Up For Sale – Mike Swanson
The business entity 301 Lynn Street LLC is up for sale. It owns the apartment building at 301 Loyal Street. This a renovated old tobacco warehouse built in 1900, but now home to 14 apartment units in one of the hottest real estate areas in Danville, Virginia. The listed price is $375,000 to buy the business. We take a look at the listing in this video.
caswellmessenger.com
The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region Announces Seven New Board Members
The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region is pleased to welcome seven new members to its Board of Directors. The members are Howard Graves, Tiffany Hairston, Jennifer Hiltwine, Lisa Johnson-Knight, Kunal Patel, and Sandy Saunders. Angeles Atkinson, who served on the board for many years, rejoins as president. “I am honored to have the opportunity to help The Foundation build on the tremendous momentum of the past twenty-six years, making a positive difference in the lives of so many in our community,” said Angeles Atkinson.
WDBJ7.com
Sinkhole closes Rt. 1428 in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A sinkhole has closed Route 1428 in Pittsylvania County near Callands Rd; VA-57E/W, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
Crews battle kitchen fire at house in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department reported a house fire came from the kitchen on Tuesday afternoon. Crews responded to 131 Kirkwood Drive around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. When crews arrived they found smoke coming from the house and they discovered the fire was coming from the kitchen. After an investigation, […]
timesvirginian.com
Campbell County Sheriff's Office requests public assistance in case of stolen vehicle near Appomattox County line
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a vehicle theft in the locality. Recently, a 1988 Chevrolet pickup, black in color, was stolen from County Line Road in Campbell County (near the Appomattox County/Campbell County line). Featured in this release is an actual picture of the truck. The...
Comments / 1