ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Comments / 2

Related
WALB 10

Female business owners thriving in downtown Cairo

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - New businesses continue to pop up in downtown Cairo. Emilee Connell Umanzor, Cindy Long, Whitney Brown are new downtown business owners. All three are women and opened their doors in 2021. Long, the owner of Punky’s, opened her doors in April 2021. She is from Central...
CAIRO, GA
wfxl.com

Movie theatre in Albany becomes home of juvenile disruption

A local movie theatre in Albany is starting to become the home of juvenile disruption. According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office the issue has been noticeably rising near Ledo Road. Children under the age of 18 have their parents drop them off to watch a movie but sometimes those...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

New construction incentives project encourages new businesses in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany City Commissioners will be starting a new construction incentives project. The goal of the construction incentives project is to encourage developers, investors and contractors to bring their business to the Good Life City. “There are some developers who are very interested in what we’ve got...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

What is going at the old Rite Aid in Albany?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Zoning signs now greet drivers that go past the site of the former Rite Aid in Albany. But what future development will actually be there is still up in the air. City leaders said the former Rite Aid building was initially purchased with plans to turn...
ALBANY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, GA
Business
City
Albany, GA
Local
Georgia Business
WALB 10

Reward in Nigel Brown case even closer to $20K

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the shooting death of an Albany 9-year-old has increased once again. The reward for information in Nigel Brown’s death has increased to $18,561. Brown was killed in an Albany drive-by shooting while...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Lee Co. 911 center gets improvements

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County 911 center is updating its call center to make sure they’re able to respond to all emergencies. Recently they got $66,000 from Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax (SPLOST) funding to help. The Lee County 911 center typically takes around 70,000 calls...
LEE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Veteran#The Good Life#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry
WALB 10

Moultrie mission house set to open

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Moultrie organization is aiming to help women change their direction in life. “CrossroadsForHer” is the first of its kind for women in Colquitt County. The organization wants to help women who have been caught up in the legal system, or women finding themselves in...
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

Verdict reached in Albany elderly expliotation trial

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The verdict was reached Thursday afternoon in the trial of a woman charged with abusing and ripping off elderly and disabled people through an unlicensed personal care home in South Albany. Michelle Oliver was found guilty on all counts. She will be sentenced on Friday. After...
ALBANY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
WALB 10

APD looking for man of interest in double homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for a man they say is a person of interest in the double homicide on West Mercer Avenue on Aug. 15. Alonzo Jones and Keshawn Griffin were the victims. Jeremiah Bernard White, 35, is described as 5′9 and weighs around...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty DA’s Office needs help finding this man

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty District Attorney’s office is asking the community to help find a man their office wants to talk to. 60-year-old Ricky Hall is listed as a person of interest that the district attorney’s office wants to locate. He is possibly homeless. The district...
ALBANY, GA
Post-Searchlight

Planning for Decatur County Bicentennial celebration begins

With the Decatur County Bicentennial celebration approaching next April, members of the local government and community have begun meeting to hammer out the specific events and plans for the historic occasion. The Bicentennial planning committee met at the Joe L. Sweet Community Center last Tuesday afternoon for one such meeting, led by Roslyn Palmer.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

1 arrested in Albany drug bust

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One woman is behind bars after police responded to her apartment in August and discovered drugs, according to Albany Police Department (APD). On Aug. 30, officers responded to 509 North Apartments in reference to a suspicious person. Dispatch advised officers that the suspect had several active...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany police to give update in West Residence homicide

The Albany Police Department held a press conference Thursday morning to provide an update on the investigation into the death of 45-year-old Shannon Hammock. Hammock was found deceased in the 400 block of West Residence Avenue on August 13 around a.m. The Criminal Investigations Bureau, with the Albany Police Department,...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD still looking for answers after woman strangled to death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help getting a killer off the streets. Police are renewing calls for information in connection to the death of Shannon Hammock, 45. She was found dead on West Residence Avenue in mid-August. Hammock lost her life in a...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany police seek person of interest in West Mercer Avenue double homicide

The Albany Police Department needs help from the community to locate a person of interest in a recent homicide. Police say that 35-year-old Jeremiah Bernard White is a person of interest in the August fatal shootings of 25-year-old Alonzo Jones Jr. and 20-year-old Keshawn Griffin, on West Mercer Avenue. White...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. Tech trucking students through new program amid driver shortage

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The commercial truck driving industry has seen an extreme shortage of drivers. South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) is offering a two-week program for students to get their commercial driver’s license. Which will get them started toward landing jobs with good salaries and benefits. Moving up...
AMERICUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy