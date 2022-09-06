Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Female business owners thriving in downtown Cairo
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - New businesses continue to pop up in downtown Cairo. Emilee Connell Umanzor, Cindy Long, Whitney Brown are new downtown business owners. All three are women and opened their doors in 2021. Long, the owner of Punky’s, opened her doors in April 2021. She is from Central...
wfxl.com
Movie theatre in Albany becomes home of juvenile disruption
A local movie theatre in Albany is starting to become the home of juvenile disruption. According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office the issue has been noticeably rising near Ledo Road. Children under the age of 18 have their parents drop them off to watch a movie but sometimes those...
WALB 10
New construction incentives project encourages new businesses in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany City Commissioners will be starting a new construction incentives project. The goal of the construction incentives project is to encourage developers, investors and contractors to bring their business to the Good Life City. “There are some developers who are very interested in what we’ve got...
WALB 10
What is going at the old Rite Aid in Albany?
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Zoning signs now greet drivers that go past the site of the former Rite Aid in Albany. But what future development will actually be there is still up in the air. City leaders said the former Rite Aid building was initially purchased with plans to turn...
WALB 10
Reward in Nigel Brown case even closer to $20K
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the shooting death of an Albany 9-year-old has increased once again. The reward for information in Nigel Brown’s death has increased to $18,561. Brown was killed in an Albany drive-by shooting while...
WALB 10
Lee Co. 911 center gets improvements
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County 911 center is updating its call center to make sure they’re able to respond to all emergencies. Recently they got $66,000 from Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax (SPLOST) funding to help. The Lee County 911 center typically takes around 70,000 calls...
WALB 10
Georgia-based sound, engineering company investing $40M in Thomas Co. expansion
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Georgia-based company is investing millions of dollars and almost 100 new jobs in Thomas County. Troy Acoustics Corporation (TAC) will invest almost $40 million in a new manufacturing facility in Thomas County and create 88 new jobs. TAC creates sound wall systems that are used...
WALB 10
Albany’s historic Harlem District revitalization in full swing after historic landmark named
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The owners of the Chatmon building in downtown Albany want to bring those in the Good Life City back to the historical Harlem district. This is after the building was named a historic landmark in July. The Harlem District used to be a hub for Black...
WALB 10
Labor Day may be coming to an end. The need to safely grill isn’t.
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia families are coming together to fire up their grills on Labor Day for the end of the holiday weekend. A holiday first responders say is often their busiest time of the year. AAA predicts this year, Labor Day travel will be 10% higher than...
WALB 10
Moultrie mission house set to open
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Moultrie organization is aiming to help women change their direction in life. “CrossroadsForHer” is the first of its kind for women in Colquitt County. The organization wants to help women who have been caught up in the legal system, or women finding themselves in...
WALB 10
Verdict reached in Albany elderly expliotation trial
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The verdict was reached Thursday afternoon in the trial of a woman charged with abusing and ripping off elderly and disabled people through an unlicensed personal care home in South Albany. Michelle Oliver was found guilty on all counts. She will be sentenced on Friday. After...
WALB 10
‘I just want to hear her voice’: Family searching for missing Albany mother
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A young mother has been missing for almost four weeks now and her family is pleading for her safe return. Lacambria Toomer,23, is the mother of a 6-month-old-son. Toomer is described as being 5′1 with a medium build and black hair and brown eyes. Melissa...
WALB 10
APD looking for man of interest in double homicide
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for a man they say is a person of interest in the double homicide on West Mercer Avenue on Aug. 15. Alonzo Jones and Keshawn Griffin were the victims. Jeremiah Bernard White, 35, is described as 5′9 and weighs around...
WALB 10
Dougherty DA’s Office needs help finding this man
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty District Attorney’s office is asking the community to help find a man their office wants to talk to. 60-year-old Ricky Hall is listed as a person of interest that the district attorney’s office wants to locate. He is possibly homeless. The district...
Post-Searchlight
Planning for Decatur County Bicentennial celebration begins
With the Decatur County Bicentennial celebration approaching next April, members of the local government and community have begun meeting to hammer out the specific events and plans for the historic occasion. The Bicentennial planning committee met at the Joe L. Sweet Community Center last Tuesday afternoon for one such meeting, led by Roslyn Palmer.
WALB 10
1 arrested in Albany drug bust
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One woman is behind bars after police responded to her apartment in August and discovered drugs, according to Albany Police Department (APD). On Aug. 30, officers responded to 509 North Apartments in reference to a suspicious person. Dispatch advised officers that the suspect had several active...
wfxl.com
Albany police to give update in West Residence homicide
The Albany Police Department held a press conference Thursday morning to provide an update on the investigation into the death of 45-year-old Shannon Hammock. Hammock was found deceased in the 400 block of West Residence Avenue on August 13 around a.m. The Criminal Investigations Bureau, with the Albany Police Department,...
WALB 10
APD still looking for answers after woman strangled to death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help getting a killer off the streets. Police are renewing calls for information in connection to the death of Shannon Hammock, 45. She was found dead on West Residence Avenue in mid-August. Hammock lost her life in a...
wfxl.com
Albany police seek person of interest in West Mercer Avenue double homicide
The Albany Police Department needs help from the community to locate a person of interest in a recent homicide. Police say that 35-year-old Jeremiah Bernard White is a person of interest in the August fatal shootings of 25-year-old Alonzo Jones Jr. and 20-year-old Keshawn Griffin, on West Mercer Avenue. White...
WALB 10
South Ga. Tech trucking students through new program amid driver shortage
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The commercial truck driving industry has seen an extreme shortage of drivers. South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) is offering a two-week program for students to get their commercial driver’s license. Which will get them started toward landing jobs with good salaries and benefits. Moving up...
