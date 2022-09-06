ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos are taking a risk with WR Brandon Johnson

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Because he was placed on injured reserve before the initial 53-man roster was set, Denver Broncos rookie wide receiver Brandon Johnson (ankle) is not eligible to return this season.

Unless …

Johnson could be eligible to return this year, but he would first have to clear waivers, and the Broncos have decided to take that chance.

Denver reached an injury settlement with Johnson on Tuesday and waived him from the injured reserve list, according to the NFL’s transaction wire. If Johnson goes unclaimed on waivers, the Broncos could re-sign him and then move him to IR.

Should he go through waivers unclaimed and return to Denver and then go back on IR, Johnson would be eligible to return in Week 5. It’s an elaborate process, but it’s possible — in theory — for Johnson to return this year.

Now the Broncos will just have to wait and see if the undrafted rookie receiver is claimed by anyone on Wednesday morning.

