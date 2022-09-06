ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

abc57.com

Two juveniles arrested in connection with death of Terez Parker Jr.

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the death of 17-year-old Terez Parker Jr., according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Rafael Diaz-Garcia, 16, of South Bend was charged with dangerous possession of a firearm and attempted providing of a firearm to an...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Attempted robbery turns into a police chase in Elkhart County

A man was arrested after an attempted gas station robbery in Elkhart. It happened at 2 a.m. on Sunday, September 4, at the 1900 block of Cassopolis Street, when a silent alarm was activated. An employee told officers that a man, 37-year-old James Davis, brought items to the counter, and...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Trial set for deadly drunk driving suspect

A Buchanan man who allegedly drove drunk and killed a Berrien County Road Department worker is going to trial. It happened in July on Red Bull Trail, near Glendora Road. Police say that when they arrived, they found the worker, 57-year-old William Isom lying on the road and 34-year-old Taylor Johnson, was walking around.
BUCHANAN, MI
City
Elkhart, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Elkhart, IN
Crime & Safety
abc57.com

Woman seriously injured after being run over by pickup truck

ELKHART, Ind. --A woman was injured when she was knocked to the ground and run over by a pickup truck during a domestic dispute, according to Elkhart Police. On September 2 just before 5 p.m., an officer was dispatched to Bypass Road and Nappanee Street for a crash involving a pedestrian.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Woman shot with gun that was believed to be unloaded

ELKHART, Ind. -- A woman was taken to the hospital after she was accidentally shot early Monday morning, according to Elkhart Police. Just before 4 a.m., an officer responded to a home in the 2900 bock of Bane Berry Drive for reports of a shooting. Deputies were already on scene...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of strangulation, domestic battery after girlfriend's prank

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after allegedly attacking his girlfriend alongside his juvenile sister following a prank, according to the probable cause affidavit. Andrew Wright, 22, was arrested on the charges of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, strangulation, and domestic battery. On September 1, officers...
ROSELAND, IN
95.3 MNC

Niles man sentenced for arson

A Niles man who set some items on fire at his girlfriend’s home has been sentenced to one year of probation. 28-year-old Lucas Prentice of pleaded guilty to arson over $200 but less than $1,000 for the incident that happened in May at a home on Leet Road in Howard Township.
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Three arrested in connection with string of vehicle thefts

Three people were arrested in connection with a string of thefts from motor vehicles across multiple cities in Michiana, according to the Warsaw Police Department. Between August 10-11 and between August 21-22, multiple victims in Warsaw and Kosciusko County reported thefts from motor vehicles and the ransacking of their vehicles.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WWMTCw

Wanted fugitive arrested after Three Rivers standoff

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — A wanted fugitive was arrested while walking with his bike in Fabius Township Tuesday, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. Deputies found Kenneth Scott, 33, around noon in the area of Hoffman Road near Pulver Road, according to deputies. Scott has been...
THREE RIVERS, MI
95.3 MNC

Mishawaka woman arrested, OWI crash

A Mishawaka woman was arrested after a three vehicle crash. It happened on Tuesday, September 6, at 2:43 p.m. on County Road 1, west of Cleveland Estates Drive. The driver of the first car, 23-year-old Hanna Wilbur, was traveling Northbound, when she crossed the double yellow lines, into the other lane.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of fentanyl possession in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on a narcotic charge after being found with suspected fentanyl, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies and Plymouth Medics responded to the area of Michigan and 12B roads for a medical call. According to dispatch,...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Mooreland woman dies in car crash

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. -- Indiana State Police and Fulton County Police respond to a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a Moreland woman's death. On Wednesday at 8:37 a.m. officers from Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff's Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Road 14 and Fulton County Road 1100 West.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
WNDU

One injured in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured after a late night shooting in South Bend. It happened at Huey Street and Elwood Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police tell 16 News Now that a man was shot. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.
SOUTH BEND, IN

