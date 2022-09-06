Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Police: Kosciusko County crime spree related to Michigan street gang
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police have arrested three suspects related to a crime spree involving car thefts that ravaged Kosciusko County across multiple dates in August. Between Aug. 10 and 11, and again between Aug. 21 and 22, multiple thefts of vehicles and valuables within vehicles were reported,...
abc57.com
Two juveniles arrested in connection with death of Terez Parker Jr.
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the death of 17-year-old Terez Parker Jr., according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Rafael Diaz-Garcia, 16, of South Bend was charged with dangerous possession of a firearm and attempted providing of a firearm to an...
95.3 MNC
Attempted robbery turns into a police chase in Elkhart County
A man was arrested after an attempted gas station robbery in Elkhart. It happened at 2 a.m. on Sunday, September 4, at the 1900 block of Cassopolis Street, when a silent alarm was activated. An employee told officers that a man, 37-year-old James Davis, brought items to the counter, and...
95.3 MNC
Trial set for deadly drunk driving suspect
A Buchanan man who allegedly drove drunk and killed a Berrien County Road Department worker is going to trial. It happened in July on Red Bull Trail, near Glendora Road. Police say that when they arrived, they found the worker, 57-year-old William Isom lying on the road and 34-year-old Taylor Johnson, was walking around.
abc57.com
Woman seriously injured after being run over by pickup truck
ELKHART, Ind. --A woman was injured when she was knocked to the ground and run over by a pickup truck during a domestic dispute, according to Elkhart Police. On September 2 just before 5 p.m., an officer was dispatched to Bypass Road and Nappanee Street for a crash involving a pedestrian.
abc57.com
Woman shot with gun that was believed to be unloaded
ELKHART, Ind. -- A woman was taken to the hospital after she was accidentally shot early Monday morning, according to Elkhart Police. Just before 4 a.m., an officer responded to a home in the 2900 bock of Bane Berry Drive for reports of a shooting. Deputies were already on scene...
abc57.com
Man accused of strangulation, domestic battery after girlfriend's prank
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after allegedly attacking his girlfriend alongside his juvenile sister following a prank, according to the probable cause affidavit. Andrew Wright, 22, was arrested on the charges of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, strangulation, and domestic battery. On September 1, officers...
95.3 MNC
Niles man sentenced for arson
A Niles man who set some items on fire at his girlfriend’s home has been sentenced to one year of probation. 28-year-old Lucas Prentice of pleaded guilty to arson over $200 but less than $1,000 for the incident that happened in May at a home on Leet Road in Howard Township.
abc57.com
Three arrested in connection with string of vehicle thefts
Three people were arrested in connection with a string of thefts from motor vehicles across multiple cities in Michiana, according to the Warsaw Police Department. Between August 10-11 and between August 21-22, multiple victims in Warsaw and Kosciusko County reported thefts from motor vehicles and the ransacking of their vehicles.
WWMTCw
Wanted fugitive arrested after Three Rivers standoff
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — A wanted fugitive was arrested while walking with his bike in Fabius Township Tuesday, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. Deputies found Kenneth Scott, 33, around noon in the area of Hoffman Road near Pulver Road, according to deputies. Scott has been...
abc57.com
South Bend man sentenced to two years for felon in possession of firearm
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend man was sentenced to two years after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Warren B. Heath, III, 51, was sentenced to two years in prison followed by two years of supervised release.
Indiana man accused of chasing, stabbing father and uncle, killing 1
MICHIANA SHORES, Ind. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man was arrested after allegedly chasing and stabbing his father and uncle. According to a news release from the La Porte County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 1, Kyle Earley reportedly stabbed his uncle, Denis Earley to death and inflicted injuries upon his father, John Earley.
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka woman arrested, OWI crash
A Mishawaka woman was arrested after a three vehicle crash. It happened on Tuesday, September 6, at 2:43 p.m. on County Road 1, west of Cleveland Estates Drive. The driver of the first car, 23-year-old Hanna Wilbur, was traveling Northbound, when she crossed the double yellow lines, into the other lane.
wkzo.com
Speed and alcohol believed to be factors in single-vehicle crash in Cass County
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Cass County Sheriff’s deputies believe speed and alcohol to be factors in a single-vehicle crash where a driver lost control of his truck and rolled it several times before coming to a stop on the driver’s side. Authorities say the crash...
KDPS bodycam: three arrested after struggle with officers, firearm found
Three people were arrested on Saturday after a physical altercation with Kalamazoo Public Safety officers.
Mooreland woman killed in Fulton County crash
State police said a preliminary investigation shows that Mawk was driving eastbound on State Road 14 and hit the driver’s side of a semi-tractor as she attempted to turn north onto County Road 1100 West.
abc57.com
Man accused of fentanyl possession in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on a narcotic charge after being found with suspected fentanyl, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies and Plymouth Medics responded to the area of Michigan and 12B roads for a medical call. According to dispatch,...
22 WSBT
Neighbors give additional details on 14-year-old killed in Mishawaka
Mishawaka, Ind. — New details from neighbors who were home the night a 14-year-old was shot and killed in Mishawaka last Friday. Many questions remain— like what led up to the shooting. Police aren’t sharing much information. Neighbors all say they saw 2 to 3 teens playing...
abc57.com
Mooreland woman dies in car crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. -- Indiana State Police and Fulton County Police respond to a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a Moreland woman's death. On Wednesday at 8:37 a.m. officers from Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff's Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Road 14 and Fulton County Road 1100 West.
WNDU
One injured in South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured after a late night shooting in South Bend. It happened at Huey Street and Elwood Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police tell 16 News Now that a man was shot. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.
