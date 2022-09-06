ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KEVN

Rapid City woman arrested following four-car crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 35-year-old Rapid Cityy woman is arrested following a downtown crash about 7:30 Wednesday night. Clevia Womack is charged with sixth offense driving under the influence, failure to obey a traffic signal and reckless driving. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department,...
KIMT

Dodge Co. man found deceased at bottom of cliff in South Dakota

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - A 24-year-old Mantorville man's body was found at the bottom of a cliff in South Dakota. Alex Verburg has been identified as the person whose body was found after a report from the Rapid City Police Department regarding a missing person. "The ensuing investigation led local...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

13-year-old reported missing in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Xiyan Oka, who was reported missing Thursday afternoon. Oka was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of North Maple Avenue. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, green-tinted jeans, and sneakers. Oka also wears eyeglasses.
RAPID CITY, SD
hillcityprevailernews.com

Area crime is out of control

If you listened or read the news out of Rapid City the last few weeks, you would think the northside of town has transformed into the South Side of Chicago. OK, maybe it’s not that bad, but with repeated murders and shootings over the course of just a few days, it is clear that crime seems to be on the rise in Rapid City—or at least in certain parts of the town.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Name released in Pennington County fatal crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Paul Smith, 72 of Zumbrota, Minn., has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash north of Hill City on Sept.3. According to a police report, Smith was killed when his 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail on U.S. Highway 385.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
hubcityradio.com

South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws to open new office in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D.(WNAX)- “South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws” will be opening a campaign office in Rapid City today. Matthew Schweich, campaign manager for the drive to approve I.M. 27, legalizing recreational marijuana, says it’s another step in the drive to election day. Schweich says they are...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A missing Minnesota man was found dead Wednesday morning off Highway 16. Alex Verburg, 24, was found near the Stratobowl Trailhead off US Highway 16, where his vehicle was located. Verbug had been missing for several days, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Name released of victim in fatal motorcycle crash in Hill City

72-year-old Paul Smith was driving 15 miles north of Hill City before crossing into the opposite lane and hitting a guardrail. South Dakota Highway Patrol officers were called out to the scene just after 10:30 that night. Smith was thrown from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. Officials...
HILL CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 is underway

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – A bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 started Sept. 6. The project is taking place on the northside of Highway 16 near the intersection of Hill City-Keystone Road, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The westbound lane will be closed, and...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

The SIX Fire Dept Recruits

Meet Jacqui Dietrich: new Executive Director of the Rapid City Arts Council. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings with her extended experience in entrepreneurship. Rep. Dusty Johnson takes aim at TikTok. Updated: 2 hours ago. Representative Johnson accuses the...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Highway Patrol recruits to graduate Sept. 9

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Eight South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper recruits will officially graduate this Friday, Sept. 9, during a ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda. Three of them will be stationed West River. “This graduation ceremony is the culmination of a process that took about a year starting...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Fire Department respond to morning structure fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the 3700 block of Sturgis Road shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. When crews arrived on scene, they noticed smoke coming from a vent above the structure. Crews were able to extinguish the fire...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Murder charge filed in connection with Rapid City investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s an update on a double-murder investigation in Rapid City. One person, who was previously arrested, is facing charges. 20-year-old Chase Quickbear is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The charge stems from the August 20 shooting deaths of Joseph Standing Bear and Petan Milk on Surfwood Drive.
KEVN

YMCA of Rapid City prepares for opening of new wellness facility in Box Elder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The YMCA of Rapid City focuses on community health and a new partnership continues that mission. “We’re so excited for the Liberty Center and our great partnership with the City of Box Elder and the Ellsworth Authority,” said Keiz Larson, the executive officer for YMCA of Rapid City. “The Liberty Center will provide a new health and wellness facility for the Box Elder and Ellsworth communities.”
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Warmer throughout the weekend

A Rapid City clinic has been invited to participate in an mRNA flu vaccination study. Meet Jacqui Dietrich: new Executive Director of the Rapid City Arts Council. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings with her extended experience in entrepreneurship.
RAPID CITY, SD
kbhbradio.com

Ground breaking held for new Black Hills Industrial Center

RAPID CITY, S.D. – City leaders joined state legislators and others this week for ground breaking of the new Black Hills Industrial Center. The center will be about 700 acres focused on manufacturing and technology companies and will be located on Old Folsom Road. The Dream Design International, Inc....
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Attendance at Rapid City outdoor pools was good but not record-breaking

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The public sought relief by heading in substantial numbers to the city’s outdoor pools. A total of 49,213 people had checked in at Sioux Park, Horace Mann, and Parkview pools this summer. That’s a drop of 14.8 percent from last year’s record. The year after COVID-19 hit was higher with 57,000 people taking a dip in the city’s pools.
RAPID CITY, SD

