KEVN
Rapid City woman arrested following four-car crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 35-year-old Rapid Cityy woman is arrested following a downtown crash about 7:30 Wednesday night. Clevia Womack is charged with sixth offense driving under the influence, failure to obey a traffic signal and reckless driving. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department,...
24-year-old missing person found deceased in Pennington County
According to officials, 24-year-old Alex Verburg of Mantorville, MN was reported missing around 8 p.m. Tuesday after not being seen or heard from for several days.
KIMT
Dodge Co. man found deceased at bottom of cliff in South Dakota
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - A 24-year-old Mantorville man's body was found at the bottom of a cliff in South Dakota. Alex Verburg has been identified as the person whose body was found after a report from the Rapid City Police Department regarding a missing person. "The ensuing investigation led local...
newscenter1.tv
13-year-old reported missing in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Xiyan Oka, who was reported missing Thursday afternoon. Oka was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of North Maple Avenue. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, green-tinted jeans, and sneakers. Oka also wears eyeglasses.
hillcityprevailernews.com
Area crime is out of control
If you listened or read the news out of Rapid City the last few weeks, you would think the northside of town has transformed into the South Side of Chicago. OK, maybe it’s not that bad, but with repeated murders and shootings over the course of just a few days, it is clear that crime seems to be on the rise in Rapid City—or at least in certain parts of the town.
kotatv.com
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Paul Smith, 72 of Zumbrota, Minn., has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash north of Hill City on Sept.3. According to a police report, Smith was killed when his 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail on U.S. Highway 385.
hubcityradio.com
South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws to open new office in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.(WNAX)- “South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws” will be opening a campaign office in Rapid City today. Matthew Schweich, campaign manager for the drive to approve I.M. 27, legalizing recreational marijuana, says it’s another step in the drive to election day. Schweich says they are...
KEVN
Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A missing Minnesota man was found dead Wednesday morning off Highway 16. Alex Verburg, 24, was found near the Stratobowl Trailhead off US Highway 16, where his vehicle was located. Verbug had been missing for several days, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
newscenter1.tv
Name released of victim in fatal motorcycle crash in Hill City
72-year-old Paul Smith was driving 15 miles north of Hill City before crossing into the opposite lane and hitting a guardrail. South Dakota Highway Patrol officers were called out to the scene just after 10:30 that night. Smith was thrown from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. Officials...
kotatv.com
Bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 is underway
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – A bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 started Sept. 6. The project is taking place on the northside of Highway 16 near the intersection of Hill City-Keystone Road, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The westbound lane will be closed, and...
KEVN
The SIX Fire Dept Recruits
Meet Jacqui Dietrich: new Executive Director of the Rapid City Arts Council. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings with her extended experience in entrepreneurship. Rep. Dusty Johnson takes aim at TikTok. Updated: 2 hours ago. Representative Johnson accuses the...
KEVN
Highway Patrol recruits to graduate Sept. 9
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Eight South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper recruits will officially graduate this Friday, Sept. 9, during a ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda. Three of them will be stationed West River. “This graduation ceremony is the culmination of a process that took about a year starting...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Fire Department respond to morning structure fire
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the 3700 block of Sturgis Road shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. When crews arrived on scene, they noticed smoke coming from a vent above the structure. Crews were able to extinguish the fire...
KELOLAND TV
Murder charge filed in connection with Rapid City investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s an update on a double-murder investigation in Rapid City. One person, who was previously arrested, is facing charges. 20-year-old Chase Quickbear is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The charge stems from the August 20 shooting deaths of Joseph Standing Bear and Petan Milk on Surfwood Drive.
KEVN
Campaigns for and against recreational marijuana are in full force, and a new field office has opened in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One of the most hotly contested races in the midterm elections in the state is the legalization of recreational cannabis. After a new polling suggests that voters may not be as enthusiastic about passing it as they were two years ago, the campaigns on both sides of the issue are gearing up for a bruising fight.
KEVN
YMCA of Rapid City prepares for opening of new wellness facility in Box Elder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The YMCA of Rapid City focuses on community health and a new partnership continues that mission. “We’re so excited for the Liberty Center and our great partnership with the City of Box Elder and the Ellsworth Authority,” said Keiz Larson, the executive officer for YMCA of Rapid City. “The Liberty Center will provide a new health and wellness facility for the Box Elder and Ellsworth communities.”
sdstandardnow.com
South Dakota cannabis legalization campaign opening office in Rapid City on Friday, September 9
South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, which is leading the effort to pass Initiated Measure 27, is opening a new campaign office in Rapid City on Friday. The office will be at the same location as the successful petition signing drive-through events held in April, 230 E. North St. The...
KEVN
Warmer throughout the weekend
A Rapid City clinic has been invited to participate in an mRNA flu vaccination study. Meet Jacqui Dietrich: new Executive Director of the Rapid City Arts Council. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings with her extended experience in entrepreneurship.
kbhbradio.com
Ground breaking held for new Black Hills Industrial Center
RAPID CITY, S.D. – City leaders joined state legislators and others this week for ground breaking of the new Black Hills Industrial Center. The center will be about 700 acres focused on manufacturing and technology companies and will be located on Old Folsom Road. The Dream Design International, Inc....
KEVN
Attendance at Rapid City outdoor pools was good but not record-breaking
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The public sought relief by heading in substantial numbers to the city’s outdoor pools. A total of 49,213 people had checked in at Sioux Park, Horace Mann, and Parkview pools this summer. That’s a drop of 14.8 percent from last year’s record. The year after COVID-19 hit was higher with 57,000 people taking a dip in the city’s pools.
