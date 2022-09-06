Read full article on original website
kuaf.com
Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge
We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
5newsonline.com
Memorial run held in Bentonville for murdered Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher
Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped and killed while jogging in Memphis. Local runners are honoring her by "finishing her run."
Farmington becomes first municipality in Arkansas to use dumpster cleaning services
FARMINGTON, Ark. — The City of Farmington has partnered with Dumpster Detail to use dumpster cleaning services to promote a cleaner and more beautiful community. This makes Farmington the First Municipality in Arkansas to use dumpster cleaning services for its city dumpsters. Dumpster Detail is a Northwest Arkansas-based company...
Police report accident with ‘serious injuries’ affecting traffic in Fort Smith
At approximately 5:35 p.m. on September 9, Fort Smith police responded to a multi-vehicle accident with serious injuries at Fresno Street and S. 5th Street.
kuaf.com
Understanding Human Trafficking in Northwest Arkansas
After a high profile human trafficking bust by a joint taskforce with the FBI and Arkansas law enforcement, last month, we turned to University of Arkansas law professor Annie Smith, to better understand the facts and myths around human trafficking in the region. Smith runs the university's legal clinic on human trafficking.
KHBS
Fayetteville bakery preparing for early Razorbacks game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An 11 a.m kickoff for the Razorbacks on Saturday means that people will be up bright and early ahead of the game. Rick's Bakery in Fayetteville expects large crowds ahead of the early kickoff. “It starts tonight, people are coming in all day, afternoon," Rick's Bakery...
Husband shares legacy of woman who died saving boy from storm drain in Northwest Arkansas
The woman who jumped into a storm drain to try and save a young boy has died.
Sam Pittman on Who Makes Decision on Dominique Johnson
Injured running back has looked good in fall practices, but who will have final call?
Spearfisherman Lands Possible World-Record Paddlefish in Arkansas Lake
Berryville, Arkansas resident Chris Cantrell managed to spear a huge paddlefish while diving in Northwest Arkansas’ Beaver Lake over Labor Day weekend. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission claims the 90-pound specimen could be a potential world record holder. Cantrell, along with his friend Andy Jeffries and brother-in-law Kalvin...
encyclopediaofarkansas.net
Arkansas Children's Hospital (ACH)
Arkansas Children’s Hospital (ACH), with facilities in Little Rock (Pulaski County) and Springdale (Washington and Benton counties),is the only pediatric hospital in Arkansas and is among the ten largest children’s hospitals in the United States. Pediatric specialists routinely treat patients from other states and occasionally other countries. Prior...
KHBS
Updated COVID-19 booster shots available in Northwest Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — New and updated COVID-19 booster vaccines are now available throughout Northwest Arkansas. The new boosters shots are aimed to combat the omicron variant. “This vaccine is different because we’re including that in there along with the original strains of covid," Medical Arts Pharmacy pharmacist Payton Hanby...
Why Some Hog Fans Having to Hold Nose This Weekend
Even thought they play Alabama, Razorback fans won't pull for Texas.
5newsonline.com
SEC Announces Arkansas 2022-23 MBB League Schedule
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Southeastern Conference has announced Arkansas’ 2022-23 conference men’s basketball schedule. The Razorbacks will have four home league games on Saturday, punctuated by the regular-season finale versus Kentucky (Mar. 4) in Bud Walton Arena. Head coach Eric Musselman will open the fourth year of...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: three people killed in head on crash and murder charges brought in TN kidnapping case
PINEVILLE, Mo. – A head-on collision takes the life of three people in Mcdonald county. The crash happened shortly after 9:30 Tuesday night on US 71 near Brush Creek road in Pineville. Troopers say 29-year-old Kyler Johnson from Washburn was heading south when he traveled into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on. Johnson, along with both of his passengers – 58-year-old Joseph Lynch from Powell and a 15-year-old from Washburn – all died at the scene. A 17-year-old from Neosho was driving the second vehicle she was flown to Freeman hospital in Joplin in serious condition. Click here to read more about this story.
Could Saturday Turn into Another Wild Shootout?
With gunslinger quarterbacks on both sides, last team to score may win.
encyclopediaofarkansas.net
Lake Fort Smith State Park
Although it first became a state park in 1967, making it Arkansas’s twenty-third state park, the opening of Lake Fort Smith State Park in the spring of 2008 in a new location with entirely new facilities made it the newest of Arkansas’s state parks. At the park’s official dedication on June 19, 2008, park officials and local leaders celebrated the site that overlooks Lake Fort Smith and that in many ways reproduces the environment of the earlier park.
Fort Smith police obtain warrant for hit-and-run suspect
Fort Smith police obtained a warrant on September 7 for Oscar Martinez, 21, in connection to a hit-and-run on April 24.
Washington County, Arkansas investigates incident involving off-duty Oklahoma deputy
ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. — Washington County in Arkansas is investigating an incident involving an off-duty deputy with the Adair County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), according to the ACSO. A post to the ACSO Facebook page said Adair County Sheriff Jason Ritchie was aware of the incident and intends to...
Sheriff: Off-duty Oklahoma deputy shoots man in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot by an off-duty Oklahoma deputy in Washington County. According to Sheriff Tim Helder with the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, deputies responded to a shooting on Pleasant Hill Road in the rural Lincoln area.
