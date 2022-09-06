ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford area schools need teachers

By Jack Baudoin
 2 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Classes are officially back in session for all districts across the stateline, but many local schools still have a lot of openings.

Rockford Public Schools has 130 teaching positions listed on its website and dozens more for special ed, substitutes and support roles.

Both Belvidere 100 and Freeport 145 lists around 20 open teaching jobs in their districts.

