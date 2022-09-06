Payne’s event committee are entering the final stages of Payne’s Sesquicentennial Celebration planning. The planning committee had been discussing different rumors of the 1972 Centennial time capsule that was supposed to be unveiled at the 150th celebration. Several of the local government leaders have stated it was already dug up. However, nobody could remember when exactly it was dug up, who removed it, or what may have happened to the items inside? The committee researched the local newspaper archives and all that was found was an article that stated that “colored slides from the Centennial would be shown at the August 1972 Chamber meeting and then added to the time capsule”. They also contacted the John Paulding Historical Society to see if maybe the contents were donated to them to display but no records were found. Chad Benschneider went through the Chamber records from 1972-2002 and nothing was found. None of the recent event planners remember digging it up including Jim Hooker, Gary Cadwallader, and Chad Benschneider, who together cover well over 40 years of Payne festival history. Unfortunately, many of the early members are either deceased or were not present when it was deposited.

