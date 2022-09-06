Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Friends mourn the loss of owner of Hyde Brother Booksellers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The owner of a long-time bookstore in Fort Wayne has died and friends are mourning her death. Tasha Bushnell took over as the owner of Hyde Brothers Booksellers on the Wells Street Corridor after the previous owner died in 2019. Nearby business owners say...
WANE-TV
Turnstone Gala crushes fundraising goal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — More than 300 people gathered at the Plassman Athletic Center to raise money for Turnstone, a unique non-profit that serves a wide range of clients with an even wider range of abilities – from children to Paralympians and everyone in between. Most of...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne prepares for busy post-Labor Day weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — From craft beer festivals to dinosaurs at the zoo and everything in between, Fort Wayne and the surrounding area have a multitude of activities set for this weekend that cater to people of all ages. Here is a guide to some of the events...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Forever Home Friday: Meet Bug
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Bug the loveable lab is the star of this week’s Forever Home Friday!. This 4-month-old puppy is ready to share his energetic side and you can adopt him this weekend as part of Saturday’s Curly’s Pawfest Adoption Event; where you can enjoy a buffet, drinks, plenty of pets, a silent auction, and much more.
WANE-TV
There’s help – suicide prevention week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – September 4th – 10th is National Suicide Prevention Week, and health officials are warning of the signs, and sharing resources available to you. Dr. Courtney Washington, a licensed Clinical Psychologist with Parkview Behavioral Health says signs of someone struggling with their mental health could include isolation, feeling disconnected, and a change in behavior from their normal routine. Dr. Washington mentioned that there’s a stigma regarding mental health and acknowledging that help is needed. She says you’re not alone and it’s okay to get help.
WANE-TV
Angola corn maze, pumpkin patch celebrates 10th anniversary
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — The Ridenour Acres Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch announced it will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary when it opens for the season Sept. 17. Located at 2935 E. 20 N. in Angola, Ridenour Acres will be open every Saturday from noon to 9:00 p.m. and every Sunday from noon to 6:00 p.m. from Sept. 17 to Oct. 30.
WANE-TV
FW clothing store for veterans set to reopen
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Clothes for Joes, a charity organization that supports veterans, announced plans for a grand opening at their new location at 2202 S. Calhoun St. on Saturday, Sept. 10. Clothes for Joes provides veterans with daily essentials such as clothes, shoes and toiletries at no...
WANE-TV
An oasis in the heart of downtown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Tucked away in the heart of downtown is one of Fort Wayne’s most unique attractions. The Botanical Conservatory is an oasis of living things. Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams takes us on a tour.
WANE-TV
Mural celebrates diversity in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new project celebrating all walks of life is underway. If you’re driving downtown, you may get a glimpse of the Unity Mural. It’s a project in collaboration with Art This Way, the Downtown Improvement District, and DeBrand Fine Chocolates. The mural is located between The Landing and Promenade Park, under the railroad underpass on South Harrison Street. Totaling up to 4,000 square feet, it covers two cement pillars on each side of the street with additional space behind them that could be added to as well.
Paulding County Progress
One of the world’s wonders is passing through Paulding County
I have a love/hate relationship with this time of year. I love the cooling temperatures and the different feel the air has. The skies seem to be bluer, and the scent of fall is unmistakable. But I know what is to follow and of that, I am not a fan.
WANE-TV
Power restored in southwest Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Southwest Allen County Schools announced Friday morning that Deer Ridge Elementary School will be on an eLearning day. The move was prompted by what the school district described as ‘inconsistent power.’. The electrical issue was due to an outage affecting Indiana Michigan Power customers in...
WANE-TV
Gun shop billboard causing debate on social media
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A billboard regarding guns in Fort Wayne has people talking on social media. Guns are a hot topic issue across the country. Workers at ZX Guns say it was meant to cause attention and draw business, but some say it sends a dangerous message.
Times-Union Newspaper
Free Concert Saturday In Akron
Island Vibe will be playing a free, family-friendly concert on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Akron's Community Park in downtown Akron for Second Saturdays - Music in Akron's Community Park. They are "Your connection to Key West" and will take the audience to the islands with their steel drums and tropical music. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of live music. This will be in conjunction with Akron's Summer's End Festival. The band is funded in part by the Northern Indiana Community Foundation and the Akron Las Donas Club.
WANE-TV
Learn a trade and get paid with Local 166
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Pursuing a new career can be a challenge, but a program at Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 166 can make the transition easier. The program allows students to work and attend classes.
WANE-TV
The Army is struggling to recruit in Fort Wayne, but enlisting can be lucrative
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Captain Nicholas Sommers was just a kid from Warsaw before he joined the U.S. Army. “The Army helps you get ahead in life without costing you anything,” Sommers said. Now the Company Commander of Army Recruiting in Fort Wayne is looking to see...
westbendnews.net
MYSTERY OF PAYNE’S MISSING TIME CAPSULE
Payne’s event committee are entering the final stages of Payne’s Sesquicentennial Celebration planning. The planning committee had been discussing different rumors of the 1972 Centennial time capsule that was supposed to be unveiled at the 150th celebration. Several of the local government leaders have stated it was already dug up. However, nobody could remember when exactly it was dug up, who removed it, or what may have happened to the items inside? The committee researched the local newspaper archives and all that was found was an article that stated that “colored slides from the Centennial would be shown at the August 1972 Chamber meeting and then added to the time capsule”. They also contacted the John Paulding Historical Society to see if maybe the contents were donated to them to display but no records were found. Chad Benschneider went through the Chamber records from 1972-2002 and nothing was found. None of the recent event planners remember digging it up including Jim Hooker, Gary Cadwallader, and Chad Benschneider, who together cover well over 40 years of Payne festival history. Unfortunately, many of the early members are either deceased or were not present when it was deposited.
westbendnews.net
Antwerp UMC Casts Vote
Antwerp United Methodist Church (AUMC) members made a historic decision on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Their members voted in favor (73-1) to leave the United Methodist Church denomination. This disaffiliation will be official as of December 31, 2022. Speaking with Pastor Mike Schneider and AUMC trustee chair, Benny Wyckoff, the...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne shelter issues warning after dog dumped
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A dog in need of medical attention was dumped at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, and the shelter has a warning after the animal had to be euthanized: Abandonment is a crime. The shelter shared a video on its Facebook page Wednesday that...
WOWO News
Fort Wayne couple charged with neglect in child’s death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne couple has been charged with neglect in connection to a child’s death. Byron Allen Hynes, 24, and Madyson Paige Conley, 24, were each charged with six felonies of neglect of a dependent on Thursday in the death of a child and for living conditions of three other children according to the Journal Gazette.
WANE-TV
Urban gardens – is that a weedy mess in the front yard or a beautiful inspiration?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drive around the city’s neighborhoods and you’ll see a few lawns that look like gardens. While some homeowners are motivated by a need to do their part to help the environment by adding plants for pollinators and a natural habitat for wildlife, others are reacting to drought and the loss of advantageous insects and other wildlife, according to experts. An Associated Press article from May elaborated on the trend.
