I.V. Community Services District Hires New Isla Vista Beautiful Manager

Santa Barbara Independent
Shaun Tomson Named to Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Board of Directors
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA. September 8, 2022 – SBMM Board President Sigrid Toye has announced that Shaun Tomson of Montecito has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. The Museum’s staff and directors will continue working with Shaun, who has been involved with the Museum for several years and is committed to its youth education programs. About his appointment, Executive Director Greg Gorga said, “SBMM is excited to have Shaun join our Board of Directors. He brings his inspirational passion for surfing, empathy, and creativity to our museum and has already demonstrated a commitment to furthering the Museum’s mission and strategic plan goals.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Community Corrections Partnership Funds Innovative and Promising Services to Address the Needs of the County’s Justice Involved Adults
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, CA) – The Community Corrections Partnership (CCP) of Santa Barbara County allocated funds to two organizations providing opportunity and hope for justice-involved individuals throughout the County. In partnership with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, Freedom...
Santa Barbara Independent
Barbara Robertson Set to Retire as CEO of Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA — Capping an impactful, three-decade career in the area’s nonprofit sector, Barbara Robertson has announced her retirement as president and CEO of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, effective December 31. A search for her successor will commence immediately.
Lompoc Record
Santa Maria, Solvang teachers chosen for honors by Santa Barbara County Education Office
Two northern Santa Barbara County teachers are among six chosen to be honored Nov. 5 at “A Salute to Teachers,” where the county teacher of the year and performing arts teacher of the year will also be recognized. Crystal Guzman, a teacher at El Camino Junior High School...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Public Library Expands Hours for Services at Central Library During Construction
SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 7, 2022. Construction continues at the Central Library but the main level of the Library will be open for holds pick up and browsing collections of physical library materials, including children’s and teen books, fiction, nonfiction, Spanish, DVDs, and special collections. Beginning September...
Santa Barbara Independent
Casa de la Guerra Historic House Museum has Reopened
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, CA) – The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) has announced that Casa de la Guerra, located at 15 E. De La Guerra St., Santa Barbara, California, 93101, is open to the public weekly from Thursday through Sunday, Noon to 4:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors (62+) and free for SBTHP Advocates (members), SNAP/EBT & CalFresh cards, and children under the age of 16. Visitors receive reciprocal admission at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park.
Santa Barbara Independent
Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara Sues over Alleged Real Estate Bait-and-Switch
Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara was the victim of a real estate bait-and-switch, a new lawsuit alleges, in which a development firm purchased the nonprofit’s Ortega Street property with a promise to lease it back to Girls Inc., only to flip it to another buyer who then forced the organization out.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Story Poles Show Proposed Apartment Complex on Chapala Corner
Story poles are now up at the corner of Ortega and Chapala Streets mapping a proposed 39-unit apartment complex in downtown Santa Barbara. The former home of the Volkswagen Dealership at 630 Chapala Street is showcase poles up to four stories high across the street from the Paseo Nuevo parking garage and former Macy's building.
Santa Barbara facing housing crisis as rent skyrockets
According to Rent.com, the average rent for apartments in Santa Barbara is between $3,545 and and $5,850. The post Santa Barbara facing housing crisis as rent skyrockets appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
A Santa Barbara Home with a Sweeping View
Santa Barbara experienced a building boom in the 1920s, like many other U.S. cities. World War I and the Spanish Flu epidemic were behind us, and automobiles were allowing easy access to neighborhoods beyond the streetcar lines. Such was probably the case for this home and others on Garcia Road, near the intersection of Milpas and Anapamu streets.
The Santa Maria YMCA helps the community cool off during the heatwave
The Santa Maria YMCA is helping the community stay cool during this California heatwave. The post The Santa Maria YMCA helps the community cool off during the heatwave appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
5071 Rhoads Ave A, Santa Barbara, CA 93111
This Walnut Park Townhome PUD offers a choice, end-unit location in a beautiful park-like setting, complimenting the 3 bdrm/2.5 bth floorplan w/an attached 2-car garage. Freshly painted interior & smooth ceilings T/O. The living rm has a fireplace, built-in cabinet, & spacious under-stairs closet. Living rm & dining rm sliders access the fenced-in patio & garden which span the unit's width & is framed by newer, horizontal plank fencing w/a gate that leads to the beautiful open area. Upstairs, south-facing windows bring in serene treetop views, open skies, & mountain views to the north. End-unit placement offers extra windows that provide additional light & ventilation. An inviting pool & spa are conveniently located at the end of the row from unit. Bike path nearby goes to SB, Gol Bch+.
New Santa Maria folklórico group performing this weekend
A new adult folklórico has formed in Santa Maria. Ballet Folklórico Imperial was formed due to a lack of adult Baile Folklórico groups on the Central Coast.
Santa Barbara Independent
Tech Team Powers Validation Ale in Santa Barbara
Attention to detail can be everything. Brian Deignan, co-owner of the Funk Zone’s new Validation Ale with his wife, Briana, lamented the sad state of bathrooms at too many breweries. “We built twice as many as the city asked,” Brian proudly states. “It’s like a museum in there.”
Santa Maria gears up for return of annual Veterans Stand Down
It's your chance to make a difference in the lives of local military veterans in need of help and support. The 10th annual Santa Maria Veterans Stand Down returns on Saturday, October 15 at the Santa Maria Fairpark. The post Santa Maria gears up for return of annual Veterans Stand Down appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
General Rain Advisory for Countrywide Beaches by Environmental Health Services
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – With rainfall predicted across the region, Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services wants to remind residents about potential health risks associated with storm water runoff at countywide beaches. Current estimates project rainfall starting this evening today through Sunday in Santa Barbara County. Storm water is untreated rain water that flows through the drain system into creeks, the ocean, and other waterways. Contact with storm water while swimming or surfing may increase the risk for certain types of illnesses such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea.
Santa Barbara businesses continue to recover from heatwave
Santa Barbara County is still recovering from the heatwave, as visitors and residents continue to try to stay cool indoors. The post Santa Barbara businesses continue to recover from heatwave appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Body of Missing Ventura Hiker Recovered at Gaviota
The massive search to find missing hiker Tim Sgrignoli ended on Thursday morning when his body was found close to Highway 101 near the Gaviota Pass in Santa Barbara County. The 29-year-old Ventura man went missing on Sunday afternoon. Ever since, teams of rescue searchers from 10 counties up and down California trekked through the steep terrain covered in heavy brush and poison oak in the attempt to find him, said Commander Erik Raney with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Lompoc Record
Minuteman ICBM successfully launched from Vandenberg SFB
Some area residents were roused by a loud boom and the rattling of windows early Wednesday when an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from north Vandenberg Space Force Base at 1:13 a.m. What some might have mistook as morning fireworks was actually the successful operational test launch...
