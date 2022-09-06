ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isla Vista, CA

I.V. Community Services District Hires New Isla Vista Beautiful Manager

By Isla Vista Community Services District
Santa Barbara Independent
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Shaun Tomson Named to Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Board of Directors

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA. September 8, 2022 – SBMM Board President Sigrid Toye has announced that Shaun Tomson of Montecito has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. The Museum’s staff and directors will continue working with Shaun, who has been involved with the Museum for several years and is committed to its youth education programs. About his appointment, Executive Director Greg Gorga said, “SBMM is excited to have Shaun join our Board of Directors. He brings his inspirational passion for surfing, empathy, and creativity to our museum and has already demonstrated a commitment to furthering the Museum’s mission and strategic plan goals.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Community Corrections Partnership Funds Innovative and Promising Services to Address the Needs of the County’s Justice Involved Adults

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, CA) – The Community Corrections Partnership (CCP) of Santa Barbara County allocated funds to two organizations providing opportunity and hope for justice-involved individuals throughout the County. In partnership with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, Freedom...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Barbara Robertson Set to Retire as CEO of Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA — Capping an impactful, three-decade career in the area’s nonprofit sector, Barbara Robertson has announced her retirement as president and CEO of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, effective December 31. A search for her successor will commence immediately.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Isla Vista, CA
Government
City
Isla Vista, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Casa de la Guerra Historic House Museum has Reopened

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, CA) – The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) has announced that Casa de la Guerra, located at 15 E. De La Guerra St., Santa Barbara, California, 93101, is open to the public weekly from Thursday through Sunday, Noon to 4:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors (62+) and free for SBTHP Advocates (members), SNAP/EBT & CalFresh cards, and children under the age of 16. Visitors receive reciprocal admission at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Story Poles Show Proposed Apartment Complex on Chapala Corner

Story poles are now up at the corner of Ortega and Chapala Streets mapping a proposed 39-unit apartment complex in downtown Santa Barbara. The former home of the Volkswagen Dealership at 630 Chapala Street is showcase poles up to four stories high across the street from the Paseo Nuevo parking garage and former Macy's building.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Services#Waste Management#Independent Com#United Way#The Isla Vista Community
Santa Barbara Independent

A Santa Barbara Home with a Sweeping View

Santa Barbara experienced a building boom in the 1920s, like many other U.S. cities. World War I and the Spanish Flu epidemic were behind us, and automobiles were allowing easy access to neighborhoods beyond the streetcar lines. Such was probably the case for this home and others on Garcia Road, near the intersection of Milpas and Anapamu streets.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

5071 Rhoads Ave A, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

This Walnut Park Townhome PUD offers a choice, end-unit location in a beautiful park-like setting, complimenting the 3 bdrm/2.5 bth floorplan w/an attached 2-car garage. Freshly painted interior & smooth ceilings T/O. The living rm has a fireplace, built-in cabinet, & spacious under-stairs closet. Living rm & dining rm sliders access the fenced-in patio & garden which span the unit's width & is framed by newer, horizontal plank fencing w/a gate that leads to the beautiful open area. Upstairs, south-facing windows bring in serene treetop views, open skies, & mountain views to the north. End-unit placement offers extra windows that provide additional light & ventilation. An inviting pool & spa are conveniently located at the end of the row from unit. Bike path nearby goes to SB, Gol Bch+.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Santa Barbara Independent

Tech Team Powers Validation Ale in Santa Barbara

Attention to detail can be everything. Brian Deignan, co-owner of the Funk Zone’s new Validation Ale with his wife, Briana, lamented the sad state of bathrooms at too many breweries. “We built twice as many as the city asked,” Brian proudly states. “It’s like a museum in there.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

General Rain Advisory for Countrywide Beaches by Environmental Health Services

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – With rainfall predicted across the region, Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services wants to remind residents about potential health risks associated with storm water runoff at countywide beaches. Current estimates project rainfall starting this evening today through Sunday in Santa Barbara County. Storm water is untreated rain water that flows through the drain system into creeks, the ocean, and other waterways. Contact with storm water while swimming or surfing may increase the risk for certain types of illnesses such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Body of Missing Ventura Hiker Recovered at Gaviota

The massive search to find missing hiker Tim Sgrignoli ended on Thursday morning when his body was found close to Highway 101 near the Gaviota Pass in Santa Barbara County. The 29-year-old Ventura man went missing on Sunday afternoon. Ever since, teams of rescue searchers from 10 counties up and down California trekked through the steep terrain covered in heavy brush and poison oak in the attempt to find him, said Commander Erik Raney with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Lompoc Record

Minuteman ICBM successfully launched from Vandenberg SFB

Some area residents were roused by a loud boom and the rattling of windows early Wednesday when an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from north Vandenberg Space Force Base at 1:13 a.m. What some might have mistook as morning fireworks was actually the successful operational test launch...
LOMPOC, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy