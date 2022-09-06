I.V. Community Services District Hires New Isla Vista Beautiful Manager

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA. September 8, 2022 – SBMM Board President Sigrid Toye has announced that Shaun Tomson of Montecito has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. The Museum’s staff and directors will continue working with Shaun, who has been involved with the Museum for several years and is committed to its youth education programs. About his appointment, Executive Director Greg Gorga said, “SBMM is excited to have Shaun join our Board of Directors. He brings his inspirational passion for surfing, empathy, and creativity to our museum and has already demonstrated a commitment to furthering the Museum’s mission and strategic plan goals.”

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO