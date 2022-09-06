ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts sign Phillip Lindsay to practice squad

By Colts Media Relations
 3 days ago

The Indianapolis Colts today signed running back Phillip Lindsay to the practice squad.

Lindsay, 5-8, 190 pounds, re-joins the Colts after originally signing with the team as a free agent on May 18, 2022. He has played in 56 career games (33 starts) in his time with the Miami Dolphins (2021), Houston Texans (2021) and Denver Broncos (2018-20) and has totaled 622 carries for 2,799 yards and 18 touchdowns. Lindsay has tallied 81 receptions for 510 yards and two touchdowns. He has also recorded three punt returns for 23 yards (7.7 avg.) and 11 kickoff returns for 235 yards (21.4 avg.). Lindsay was originally signed by the Broncos as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2018. He became the first undrafted offensive rookie to make the Pro Bowl.

