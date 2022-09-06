ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Calderdale school trust Polaris gives pupils free uniforms

A school trust has been praised for providing free uniforms for students to help families with the cost of living. Academy trust Polaris has given all students across its four West Yorkshire schools free items like trousers and jumpers. At Field Lane Primary School in Brighouse, headteacher Caroline Howarth said...
The Guardian

Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules

Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
The Independent

Hundreds of doctors angry over new pay deal likely to leave NHS, survey reveals

Hundreds of doctors in Wales are now more likely to leave the Welsh NHS as a result of a “disappointing” pay deal announced last month, the British Medical Association has warned.More than a third of the 1,397 doctors who responded to the BMA Cymru survey said they are angry over the Welsh Government’s offer of a 4.5% wage increase.Some 79% of them said the below inflation pay rise, which will apply to consultants, junior doctors and GPs, had further decreased morale.Three times as many members responded to their survey compared with last year, which the BMA said shows the strength...
BBC

Plans for the Queen's lying in state and funeral

The Queen has died, ending the longest reign in British history. She died peacefully, surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. In the days ahead, here's what we expect for her lying in state and her state funeral, as the nation pays its respects. Scottish journey. The Queen's...
BBC

Royal Family gathers at Balmoral amid concerns for Queen's health

Around Buckingham Palace dozens of news cameras can be seen pointing at the Queen's London residence. American tourist Judy Jones who is visiting with her sister told me she remembers watching the Queen's coronation in 1952 on a black and white TV when she was a girl. "All my memory...
BBC

George, Charlotte and Louis have first day at Lambrook School

The Cambridge "gang" have started a new chapter together, walking hand-in-hand with their parents on the first day at their new school. Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, are all starting at Lambrook School, in Berkshire, after the family's recent move to Windsor. For little Louis,...
BBC

Oxfordshire: Chinese university plans referred to government

A leading Chinese university's plan to revamp its UK campus has been approved, but the government will likely have the final say. Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS) bought Foxcombe Hall in Boars Hill, Oxford, in 2017. Despite hundreds of objections planning permission was granted for a change of use...
BBC

William and Kate named Prince and Princess of Wales by the King

Prince William and his wife Catherine have been named the new Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III. "Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru," said the King, who previously held the title. The King made the comments in his first address to...
BBC

Death of Queen Elizabeth II: The moment history stops

This is the moment history stops; for a minute, an hour, for a day or a week; this is the moment history stops. Across a life and reign, two moments from two very different eras illuminate the thread that bound the many decades together. At each a chair, a desk, a microphone, a speech. In each, that high-pitched voice, those clipped precise vowels, that slight hesitation about public speaking that would never quite seem to leave her.
BBC

Queen under medical supervision at Balmoral

The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace has said. All the Queen's children have gathered at her Scottish estate near Aberdeen. "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain...
BBC

Wiltshire villages subject to order targeting catapults

A council order has been put in place to stop people using catapults and slingshots in two villages. Wiltshire Council has implemented a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPOs) for Downton and Redlynch to address anti-social behaviour. The order was made on 31 August after a public consultation was held in...
The Independent

Drakeford: Relationship with Welsh Secretary off to reasonable start

Mark Drakeford has said his relationship with the reappointed Welsh Secretary is “off to a reasonable start”.The Welsh First Minister said he was meeting with Sir Robert Buckland on Wednesday afternoon, hours after the MP survived Liz Truss’s Cabinet reshuffle.Mr Drakeford also urged the new Prime Minister to use Labour’s already “costed plan” to tackle the energy crisis.Sir Robert was first appointed to the role in July in the final days of Boris Johnson’s premiership, and has been kept on by Ms Truss despite initially backing her rival, Rishi Sunak, in the Tory leadership contest.Speaking from a school in Pembrokeshire...
BBC

Manchester IRA 1996 bomb: Man arrested at Birmingham Airport

A man has been arrested in connection with the 1996 Manchester IRA bombing, police have said. While no-one was killed in the blast, about 250 people were injured in what was described as the UK mainland's largest bomb since World War Two. The suspect was held at Birmingham Airport on...
BBC

Queen Elizabeth: Monarch with a genuine love for Scotland

Throughout her long life Queen Elizabeth was always keen to display her love and enthusiasm for Scotland. Her mother, the youngest daughter of the 14th Earl of Strathmore, was from a Scottish family, who lived at Glamis Castle in Angus. And Balmoral Castle on Royal Deeside was one of the...
