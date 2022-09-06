Read full article on original website
Community Foundation Application Deadline for Adult Scholarships November 1
September 8, 2022 – Need financial help to finish completing a two- or four-year degree, a master’s degree or vocational training? The Community Foundation of Macon County is offering individual scholarship awards up to $2,500 per applicant to help fund spring semester 2023 expenses. Deadline to apply is Tuesday, November 1; apply here.
Training Course in Effective Board Membership Offered in September
September 7, 2022 – Central Illinois residents interested in making a difference in their communities through board leadership are invited to enroll in September’s “Introduction to Board Governance” course, hosted by The Community Foundation of Macon County. “If you live in Central Illinois and want to...
Early Bird Kiwanis Club to Celebrate 50 Years with Dinner September 16
September 9, 2022 – For fifty years, the Decatur Early Bird Kiwanis Club has served the children of Decatur and Macon County, and they plan to continue this tradition for years to come. The Early Birds are honoring this 50 year milestone with a Celebration Dinner at the Decatur...
Millikin Community Arts Academy Rock U to Begin September 16
September 9, 2022 – Millikin Community Arts Academy (MCAA) and Kirkland Fine Arts Center announced the kick-off concert for Rock University (Rock U), to be held Friday, September 16, at 7:30 p.m. and featuring local bands Harlem Hayfield, Said Echo and TaQsem. Rock U is a local educational program...
Shelby County Rescinds Ambulance Standard Of Care Ordinance –
The Shelby County Board voted to rescind the “Ambulance Standard of Care” ordinance that was adopted during last month’s meeting. We covered its passage and explained all the reasons it needed to be rescinded in articles here and here. We were pleased to see the number of...
United Way Food Boxes Set to Help Families this Weekend
September 8, 2022 – The United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois is partnering with The Community Foundation of Macon County, Crossing Healthcare, Central Illinois Foodbank, and Neuhoff Media for a drive-up food box distribution event. Beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, the first 500 families to stop...
LISTEN: Angela Foulke of the Decatur Family YMCA on Byers & Co.
September 9, 2022 – Angela Foulke of the Decatur Family YMCA joined Byers & Co. to talk about desserts, workout routines, the passing of the Queen, and parenting. Listen to the podcast now!
Decatur approves $450,000 for home repairs
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur City Council approved of a plan spending $450,000 for housing repairs Tuesday evening. The Small Housing Improvement Program is a partnership with the Northeast Community Fund to help homeowners get small grants for home repairs. Eligible homeowners could receive up to $15,000 for repairs. The program provides small repair grants […]
Lights Out: University of Illinois students volunteer to turn off campus lights
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Students at the University of Illinois can volunteer to shut off-campus building lights for the weekend through the Illini Lights Out (ILO) program. This will help save campus energy and money and reduce carbon emissions. Students can volunteer from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on...
Salvation Army offering rental, utility assistance
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army of Decatur is offering people help with their rent and utility payments if they meet certain eligibility criteria. If approved, applicants can receive up to 15 months of rental or utility assistance if they are behind on their payments. They can also receive up to three months of […]
WATCH: Child cyber crimes expert to educate parents at upcoming event
September 7, 2022 – An estimated 500,000 predators are active on the internet each day, and over fifty percent of their victims are aged 12 to 15. But what can parents do to keep their kids safe?. Thanks to a grant awarded to the Regional Office of Education, child...
Kevin Breheny honored as Girl Scout Diamond Honoree
September 8, 2022 – Local businessman, community leader, and philanthropist Kevin Breheny was designated as a Diamond Honoree during the 15th Annual Diamonds and Desserts event to honor the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois. Breheny joins a list of honorees including Kit Paulin, Cindy Deadrick, Brian Byers, Justice Lisa...
Brothers build safe community with FirstFollowers
CHAMPAIGN – Ri’Chard Frazier took his role as a big brother seriously from a young age. By middle school, being the “tough” one started to get him in trouble. He bounced between public and alternative schools. The first time he felt cared for was at FirstFollowers,...
New rules for the Recycling Center
Lake Land College (LLC) released a statement on Aug.14, 2022 concerning the items being brought to the Recycling Center. The new rule states that users should not put items that are in plastic bags, in the bins. However, using a cardboard box or simply dumping the recyclables is acceptable. According to Kimberly Wellbaum, the facility coordinator for LLC, the bags get wrapped up in the mechanics of the sorting machine.
Aldermen Approve Acquisition Of 70+ Properties In Enos Park Neighborhood
After weeks of resistance, Springfield aldermen have given a green light for the city’s acquisition of more than 70 properties in the Enos Park neighborhood to prevent them from being sold for delinquent property taxes. The Enos Park Neighborhood Improvement Association owns those properties through a limited liability corporation...
Performing Arts Series for Students Returning with Shows in 2023
September 7, 2022 – The Performing Arts Series for Students (PASS) is back to provide shows at the Kirkland Fine Arts Center on Millikin University’s campus. Buckets N Boards, Wednesday, January 25, 10:00 a.m. Ben Franklin and His Kite, Tuesday, February 14, 10:00 a.m. The Orchestra Comes Alive,...
Effingham Community Schools wear yellow in memory of fallen classmate
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) – Students in one school district are wearing yellow today in memory of a fallen classmate. In a Facebook post, Effingham Community Schools encourage all students and staff to wear yellow to school on Wednesday, September 7th to show support for the family and friends of Keaton Gabel. Family and friends have […]
New Champaign store selling items with historic twist
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This summer brought changes to the Visit Champaign county Office. They’re in downtown Champaign on Taylor Street between Walnut and Neil Streets. The organization added a retail space to the front end of its building. There’s a little bit of everything from clothing and handmade soap to jewelry and tote bags. […]
LISTEN: Clay Gerhard of the Decatur Park District on Byers & Co.
September 7, 2022 – Clay Gerhard of the Decatur Park District joined Byers & Co. to talk about the food box distribution day in Fairview Park, Zoo-riffic, senior programming, and concerts at the Devon. Listen to the podcast now!
Schools, law enforcement plan to prevent the worst
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There’s been an emphasis lately on school shooting response training and preparation. Champaign and Ford County law enforcement agencies and school districts Thursday instead focused on ways to prevent the trigger from ever being pulled. Members of the U.S. Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) spent three hours training county […]
