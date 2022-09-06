Read full article on original website
Hollidaysburg mayor honors Little League team
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — To honor and celebrate the incredible accomplishment of the Hollidaysburg Area Summer Baseball League, they are getting their own day of celebration. Hollidaysburg Mayor, Joe Dodson has proclaimed that Sept. 8, 2022, is the official “2022 Hollidaysburg Area Summer Baseball League Day” in Hollidaysburg Borough! The team was told of this […]
Flight 93 tribute garden perseveres after theft
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Volunteers say the fencing that was stolen from the Remember Me Rose Garden is just a bump in the road and that it will not change the garden for this weekend’s anniversary. The Remember Me Rose Garden is just down the road from the Flight 93 Memorial and it is […]
Altoona organization to pack food for school kids
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – September is hunger action month and one Altoona organization is preparing to send food home for kids that need it. The volunteer organization, Mountain Lion Backpack Program, is sending local elementary school students backpacks full of food. The program partnered with the Giant Company to fill 250 backpacks with food […]
Food distribution event to be held in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s September food distribution event will take place at the Johnstown Galleria. On Wednesday, Sept. 14 from Noon to 2 p.m. the public is invited to attend the food distribution event. The event will be a drive-up distribution so attendees should remain in their car […]
Jefferson County woman handing out challenger coins
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Punxsutawney woman is giving back to U.S. military members who served and sacrificed. Cheryl Bottenhorn has been distributing challenger coins to veterans and veterans’ families. The emotion and gratitude of the situation is what Bottenhorn is holding onto. “Seeing some of the veteran’s expressions some will cry, some will […]
‘Living Well’ event taking place in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Penn State is hosting a “Living Well” event on Tuesday. A day-long event is planned running from 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center. The “Living Well” event is set to feature a selection of wellness sessions centered around […]
Christ the King Patriot Day Festival offers homemade Halupki, games, BINGO, & more
HOUTZDALE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Joyce Greslick and Tina Stine from Christ the King Catholic Church in Houtzdale, Clearfield County stop by Studio 814 to share the great news of their Patriot Day Festival on Sunday, September 11, 2022. There will be a $12 Halupki Dinner, which includes, 2 Halupki,...
Enjoy Slavic food, beer, music at upcoming Johnstown festival
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Slavs have a rich history in Johnstown, and to celebrate, the annual Johnstown Slavic Festival returns to Heritage Discovery Center for its 6th year. The free event is set for Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Johnstown Area Heritage Association’s (JAHA) Heritage Discovery Center. It will feature […]
Clearfield County to host auction for injured fire chief
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In late April, Windburne Fire Chief, Harold David, and his family lost their home to a structure fire. On top of losing their home, David tried to extinguish his home himself and it resulted in him having to be flown to Mercy Trauma. He ended up in the the Burn […]
Under the Stars: Symphony concert to be held at Ligonier Country Club
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Ligonier Country Club along with the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art will be hosting an evening of entertainment where guests can enjoy live music “Under the Stars.” The Westmoreland Symphony will perform at the country club on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The theme of […]
This Epic Alpine Ride in Pennsylvania is Bucket-List Worthy
Pennsylvania is home to an abundance of amazing experiences to enjoy the outdoors. And, if you're looking to take an epic ride down a mountain, you have to head to this one-of-a-kind resort in south western PA, keep reading to learn more.
Designer bag giveaways for a good cause at ‘Power of the Purse’ event
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The United Way of the Laurel Highlands is bringing back an event that raised $45,000 last year for early childhood development work in Cambria and Somerset Counties. The Power of the Purse event is United Way’s signature Women United of the Laurel Highlands event and it’s taking place on Thursday at […]
Pennsylvania 9/11 first responder needs your help to get a new heart
SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — You may not know the name Terry Shaffer, but we’ll always remember what he and his crew did when Flight 93 crashed on Sept. 11, 2001. Terry, now 66 years old, was the Shanksville Fire Chief on that fateful day in American history. Along with the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department, Terry […]
Geisinger School of Nursing announces diploma transitions
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – At her installation ceremony on Wednesday, Sept 7, Julie Byerley, MD, MPH, Geisinger’s chief academic officer, announced an important step forward for Geisinger School of Nursing. The Lewistown-based school will move from a diploma-granting to a degree-granting institution, bestowing an associate degree in nursing or ADN beginning in 2024. “Nurses […]
True Benshoff, Grace French, Megan Miller help Waynesboro down Aubrey Strohecker, Mifflin County
Aubrey Strohecker continued her strong season Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough to list Mifflin County past Waynesboro in a 3-2 girls soccer loss.
Westmoreland happenings: takeout shish kebabs and gyros, car show, bingos
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Free Narcan distribution event set in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Drug Coalition along with Highlands Health is hosting a free Narcan distribution event Friday. Running from 4 – 7 p.m. there will be three drive-thru locations set up for residents to receive Narcan throughout Cambria County. Below are the three locations. 123 Main Healing Center located at […]
Penn State – Ohio Gameday Forecast
We are heading back to Beaver Stadium for the start of a new season on Saturday. September games can be notorious for being on the hot side and this week is going to be a prime example. A sprawling area of high pressure will be dominating the weather across the region. There will be no travel problems to the stadium except for some areas of valley fog.
First stages begin in Green Church redevelopment project
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The first stages are officially underway to repurpose the Green Church in Hollidaysburg. This downtown historic landmark located on 400 Allegheny St is the former First United Methodist Church. The building was purchased back in September 2021. Construction workers began scaffolding the building Tuesday, Sept. 6 as one of the first […]
