ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cresson, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg mayor honors Little League team

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — To honor and celebrate the incredible accomplishment of the Hollidaysburg Area Summer Baseball League, they are getting their own day of celebration. Hollidaysburg Mayor, Joe Dodson has proclaimed that Sept. 8, 2022, is the official “2022 Hollidaysburg Area Summer Baseball League Day” in Hollidaysburg Borough! The team was told of this […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Flight 93 tribute garden perseveres after theft

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Volunteers say the fencing that was stolen from the Remember Me Rose Garden is just a bump in the road and that it will not change the garden for this weekend’s anniversary. The Remember Me Rose Garden is just down the road from the Flight 93 Memorial and it is […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona organization to pack food for school kids

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – September is hunger action month and one Altoona organization is preparing to send food home for kids that need it. The volunteer organization, Mountain Lion Backpack Program, is sending local elementary school students backpacks full of food. The program partnered with the Giant Company to fill 250 backpacks with food […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Food distribution event to be held in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s September food distribution event will take place at the Johnstown Galleria. On Wednesday, Sept. 14 from Noon to 2 p.m. the public is invited to attend the food distribution event. The event will be a drive-up distribution so attendees should remain in their car […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cresson, PA
Cresson, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Society
WTAJ

Jefferson County woman handing out challenger coins

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Punxsutawney woman is giving back to U.S. military members who served and sacrificed. Cheryl Bottenhorn has been distributing challenger coins to veterans and veterans’ families. The emotion and gratitude of the situation is what Bottenhorn is holding onto. “Seeing some of the veteran’s expressions some will cry, some will […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

‘Living Well’ event taking place in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Penn State is hosting a “Living Well” event on Tuesday. A day-long event is planned running from 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center. The “Living Well” event is set to feature a selection of wellness sessions centered around […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Enjoy Slavic food, beer, music at upcoming Johnstown festival

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Slavs have a rich history in Johnstown, and to celebrate, the annual Johnstown Slavic Festival returns to Heritage Discovery Center for its 6th year. The free event is set for Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Johnstown Area Heritage Association’s (JAHA) Heritage Discovery Center. It will feature […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#College Education#War#Navy#Charity#The Summit Country Club#Americans#Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Geisinger School of Nursing announces diploma transitions

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – At her installation ceremony on Wednesday, Sept 7, Julie Byerley, MD, MPH, Geisinger’s chief academic officer, announced an important step forward for Geisinger School of Nursing. The Lewistown-based school will move from a diploma-granting to a degree-granting institution, bestowing an associate degree in nursing or ADN beginning in 2024. “Nurses […]
LEWISTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: takeout shish kebabs and gyros, car show, bingos

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
GREENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Free Narcan distribution event set in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Drug Coalition along with Highlands Health is hosting a free Narcan distribution event Friday. Running from 4 – 7 p.m. there will be three drive-thru locations set up for residents to receive Narcan throughout Cambria County. Below are the three locations. 123 Main Healing Center located at […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Penn State – Ohio Gameday Forecast

We are heading back to Beaver Stadium for the start of a new season on Saturday. September games can be notorious for being on the hot side and this week is going to be a prime example. A sprawling area of high pressure will be dominating the weather across the region. There will be no travel problems to the stadium except for some areas of valley fog.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

First stages begin in Green Church redevelopment project

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The first stages are officially underway to repurpose the Green Church in Hollidaysburg. This downtown historic landmark located on 400 Allegheny St is the former First United Methodist Church. The building was purchased back in September 2021. Construction workers began scaffolding the building Tuesday, Sept. 6 as one of the first […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy